Carl Zeiss Meditec : ZEISS TIVATO 700 and ZEISS EXTARO 300

Jena/Germany, Atlanta/USA, 07.10.2018. At this year's AAO-HNSF Annual Meeting in Atlanta, USA, the ZEISS Medical Technology business segment presents its revolutionizing solutions for ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgery, TIVATO700 and EXTARO300. 'With these brand new systems we offer ENT surgeons access to augmented visualization modalities beyond the white light and empower them to discover digital possibilities in their surgical specialty,' says Dirk Brunner, Head of the Microsurgery Strategic Business Unit of ZEISS. Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec, adds, 'The TIVATO 700 and EXTARO 300 will support our sales focus on the ENT segment, which has historically been a very important segment for the group, to give our customers technology ready for the future.'

ZEISS TIVATO 700: Transforming possibilities into realities

Developed for demanding ENT surgical procedures, ZEISS TIVATO 700* combines Workflow-Enhancing Visualization, Ultimate Reach & Flexibility and an All Digital approach for today's surgeons.

With Workflow-Enhancing Visualization, ZEISS TIVATO 700 makes available advanced fluorescence options for assessment of vessel patency and other applications. Integrated 4K technology allows surgeons to visualize procedures in brilliant image quality. At the same time, assistants, OR staff and observers benefit from the outstanding resolution and image quality while following the surgical intervention - for an invaluable learning and training experience.

Excellent overhead clearance, ultimate reach and an unparalleled working distance all contribute to giving surgeons Ultimate Reach & Flexibility to handle every OR situation with confidence. 'We have been able to introduce robotic functionality into TIVATO 700 to support the stability of the system in clinical application through active vibration damping.' states Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Today's ORs are becoming increasingly connected and the All-Digital approach ZEISS has taken with TIVATO 700 features an impressive, intuitive and easy-to-use graphical user interface: 'The user interface felt natural. It wasn't like learning a new language; it felt more like an old friend that has been improved upon,' says Dr. Sean McMenomey, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Langone Health, New York City, USA. With a comprehensive connectivity package, ZEISS TIVATO 700 can be seamlessly integrated into a hospital's existing IT infrastructure. It supports data transfer and image documentation along the surgical workflow, and allows improved serviceability of the system via remote access delivered by ZEISS Smart Services.

ZEISS EXTARO 300: Boosting efficiency

Designed for outpatient and basic ENT surgical procedures, ZEISS EXTARO 300 focuses on Augmented Visualization, Single-Handed Operation and Digital Data Management to help save valuable time before, during and after the surgical intervention.

New Augmented Visualization modalities of EXTARO 300, such as NoGlare Mode suppress obtrusive light reflections from wet tissue, or with Multispectral Mode, enhances the contrast between vasculature and tissue. These dedicated solutions help surgeons to confidently evaluate all situations without losing valuable information, which may be covered up by reflections or low color contrast. 'I can see how in laryngology, in particular, some of those illumination modes will be particularly useful when looking at blood vessels on the larynx itself,' says Dr. Peter A. Weisskopf, Mayo Clinic Phoenix.

Knowing that any adjustment to the visualization unit can interrupt the workflow, ZEISS EXTARO 300 has been designed to maneuver the system and control all its functions with a single hand. Controlling the light, camera and Varioskop® at the fingertips can help the surgeon perform procedures with maximum focus and efficiency.

In addition, ZEISS EXTARO 300 comes with the ZEISS Connect App, which provides a structured data management approach with easy organization of patient image and video data.

This integrated Digital Data Management supports clinical case documentation by conveniently integrating it into the digital practice.

'With these advances we support the entire ENT surgical segment with tailored offerings,' summarizes Dr. Ludwin Monz.

* Not available until conformity assessment according to MDD 93/42 is finished. Only for sale in selected countries. The shown contents may differ from the current status of approval of the product or service offering in your country.

