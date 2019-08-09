Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Carl Zeiss Meditec AG    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carl Zeiss Meditec : continues strong growth trend after nine months of 2018/19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Carl Zeiss Meditec continues strong growth trend after nine months of 2018/19

09.08.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec continues strong growth trend after nine months of 2018/19
 
Revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2018/19 further specified
 

JENA, 9 August 2019

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of EUR1,027.6m in the first nine months of fiscal year 2018/19, corresponding to an increase of 10.9% (adjusted for currency effects: +8.9%) compared with the same period of the prior year (prior year: EUR926.3m). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly, to EUR184.2m (prior year: EUR134.8m). The EBIT margin also increased, to 17.9% (prior year: 14.6%).

"All strategic business units made valuable contributions to this very encouraging increase in revenue and earnings. Once again, revenue from consumables for ophthalmic surgery increased the most," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.
 

Ophthalmology and Microsurgery continue to grow

The Ophthalmic Devices strategic business unit (SBU) increased its revenue by 12.0 percent in the first nine months of fiscal year 2018/19 (adjusted for currency effects: +10.1 percent), to EUR762.7m, compared with EUR681.0m in the first nine months of fiscal year 2017/18. This revenue increase was mainly attributable to the persistently high demand for laser vision correction systems, as well as devices and consumables for cataract surgery.

Revenue in the Microsurgery SBU grew by 8.0 percent (adjusted for currency effects: +5.7 percent), to EUR264.9m, compared with EUR245.2m in the same period of the prior year. Sales of neurosurgical visualization systems for the treatment of tumors and vascular disease also remained buoyant.
 

Solid growth in EMEA and APAC

Revenue in the EMEA region rose by 9.3 percent in the first nine months of fiscal year 2018/19 (adjusted for currency effects: +10.0 percent), to EUR308.2m (prior year: EUR282.0m). Germany, France and the UK posted strong revenue growth.

Revenue in the Americas region amounted to EUR292.5m, and thus only approximated the prior year's level after adjustment for currency effects (prior year: EUR279.3m; equates to +4.7 percent, or after adjustment for currency effects, -0.3 percent). This development should mainly be viewed in the context of a strong prior-year period, which benefited significantly from new product launches.

Once again, the APAC region achieved the highest growth rate, with a revenue increase of 17.0 percent (adjusted for currency effects: +15.4 percent), to EUR426.9m (prior year: EUR364.9m). The largest contributions to this growth once again came from China and South Korea. Japan also performed well.

The operating result (EBIT) increased in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reaching EUR184.2m (prior year: EUR134.8m). This growth is mainly due to a positive development of the product mix, with a high proportion of recurring revenue. The EBIT margin increased from 14.6 percent to 17.9 percent. Adjusted for special effects, this resulted in an increase to 18.2 percent (prior year: 14.8 percent). Earnings per share rose from EUR0.92 in the prior year to EUR1.22.

Based on this positive trend, Carl Zeiss Meditec is further specifying its forecast for fiscal year 2018/19. Revenue is expected to be at the upper end of or slightly above the previous forecast range of EUR1,350m to EUR1,420m. The EBIT margin is expected to exceed the corridor set in April 2019, of 15.0 to 17.5 percent, in the current fiscal year.

Dr. Ludwin Monz added: "Our main objective is to increase our long-term competitiveness. As already communicated when we published our half-year results, we plan to capitalize on the current favorable earnings situation to also step up investments in research and development. This applies in particular to the area of digital solutions for ophthalmic surgery, in which we aim to further extend our innovative edge. We shall make a precise forecast for the development of the EBIT margin beyond the end of the current fiscal year when we publish our annual results for fiscal year 2018/19. From today's perspective, however, we do not anticipate a sustainable increase in the EBIT margin in fiscal year 2019/20, in view of the planned strategic investments."
 

Revenue by strategic business unit

All figures in EURm 9 months 2018/19 9 months 2017/18 Change from prior year Change from prior year (adjusted for currency effects)
Ophthalmic Devices 762.7 681.0 +12.0% +10.1%
Microsurgery 264.9 245.2 +8.0% +5.7%
Overall group 1,027.6 926.3 +10.9% +8.9%
 

Revenue by region

All figures in EURm 9 months 2018/19 9 months 2017/18 Change from prior year Change from prior year (adjusted for currency effects)
EMEA 308.2 282.0 +9.3% +10.0%
Americas 292.5 279.3 +4.7% -0.3%
APAC 426.9 364.9 +17.0% +15.4%
Overall group 1,027.6 926.3 +10.9% +8.9%
 


Contact for investors and press
Sebastian Frericks
Director Investor Relations, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-116
E-Mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.com/press

 

 


09.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112
E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 854915

 
End of News DGAP News Service

854915  09.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854915&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
01:05aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC : continues strong growth trend after nine months of 2018/19
EQ
08/02CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
07/16INFORMATION PURSUANT : Carl Zeiss Meditec is aiming for the upper end of its rev..
PU
07/15CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the..
EQ
06/19EUROPE : European stocks tread water, all eyes on Fed
RE
06/18A pivotal month of June
06/04A war on all fronts
06/03CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
05/28Workday beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
RE
05/14Global trade barriers are affecting markets
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 430 M
EBIT 2019 267 M
Net income 2019 161 M
Finance 2019 658 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 53,1x
P/E ratio 2020 45,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,49x
EV / Sales2020 5,05x
Capitalization 8 506 M
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 82,88  €
Last Close Price 96,25  €
Spread / Highest target 3,90%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwin Monz President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Markus Guthoff Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Grandy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG39.24%9 431
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.79%110 047
DANAHER CORPORATION34.02%99 140
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.35%58 756
INTUITIVE SURGICAL8.45%58 244
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION39.11%44 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group