CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
Carl Zeiss Meditec : increases revenue in first six months of 2019/20

05/11/2020 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Carl Zeiss Meditec increases revenue in first six months of 2019/20

11.05.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec increases revenue in first six months of 2019/20
 
COVID-19 pandemic leads to significant slowdown in second quarter
 

JENA, Monday, May 11, 2020

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of ?714.9m in the first six months of 2019/20 (prior year: ?667.2m), achieving growth of 7.2% (adjusted for currency effects: +5.8%) compared with the same period of the prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased slightly to ?102.5m (prior year: ?110.4m). The EBIT margin was 14.3% (prior year: 16.5%).

"Our revenue growth in the first six months of the year is the result of basically solid demand for our products and solutions" says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "However, we, too, were significantly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic during the second quarter, which was initially evident in the Asia/Pacific region and was then also abundantly clear in Europe and North America in March."

Growth in both strategic business units

Revenue in the Ophthalmic Devices strategic business unit (SBU) increased by 5.5 percent in the first six months of fiscal year 2019/20 (adjusted for currency effects: +4.2 percent), to ?517.7m (prior year: ?490.7m).
Revenue in the Microsurgery SBU grew by 11.7 percent (adjusted for currency effects: +10.1 percent), to ?197.2m (prior year: ?176.5m).

 

Continued growth in Americas and APAC[1]

Revenue in the EMEA[2] region decreased by 2.3 percent (adjusted for currency effects: -2.3 percent), to ?208.7m (prior year: ?213.7m). In March, in particular, incoming orders decreased in this region, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Americas region increased its revenue by 13.6 percent after the first six months of the current fiscal year (adjusted for currency effects: 10.8 percent), to ?205.5m (prior year: ?180.9m). The U.S. achieved good growth, although there was also a significant downturn in this region in March compared with the prior year.

The APAC region also made a positive contribution to growth, bolstered by a robust trend in Japan and South Korea, increasing revenue by 10.3 percent (adjusted for currency effects: +8.8 percent) to ?300.7m (prior year: ?272.6m). In China, however, in particular, temporary closures of clinics and postponements of non-acute surgical treatments in February and March resulted in substantial losses of revenue.

Operating earnings slightly down versus previous year

The operating result (earnings before interest and taxes: EBIT) fell slightly in the first six months of fiscal year 2019/20, to ?102.5m (prior year: ?110.4m). The EBIT margin decreased from 16.5 percent to 14.3 percent. Adjusted for special effects, this amounted to 14.7 percent (prior year: 16.8 percent). Earnings per share increased to ?0.71 (prior year: ?0.65), since losses on currency hedging transactions were significantly lower compared with the prior year.

"As we already communicated at the start of April, we are currently unable to give an exact forecast for the rest of fiscal year 2019/20, due to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our priority at the present time is the safety of our employees and maintaining production operations and service in order to support our customers in the best possible way," says Dr. Ludwin Monz.

 

Revenue by strategic business unit

All figures in ?m 6 Months
2019/20		 6 months
2018/19		 Change from
prior year		 Change from prior
year (adjusted for
currency effects)
Ophthalmic Devices 517.7 490.7 +5.5% +4.2%
Microsurgery 197.2 176.5 +11.7% +10.1%
Overall group 714.9 667.2 +7.2% +5.8%
 

 

Revenue by region

All figures in ?m 6 Months
2019/20		 6 months
2018/19		 Change from
prior year		 Change from prior
year (adjusted for
currency effects)
EMEA 208.7 213.7 -2.3% -2.3%
Americas 205.5 180.9 13.6% 10.8%
APAC 300.7 272.6 10.3% 8.8%
Overall group 714.9 667.2 +7.2% +5.8%
 

Contact for investors and press

Sebastian Frericks
Director Investor Relations, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Phone: 03641 220-116
Email: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.de/presse

[1] Asia/Pacific region
[2] Europe, Middle East, Africa


11.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112
E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1040503

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1040503  11.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1040503&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
