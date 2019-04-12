Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Carl Zeiss Meditec AG    AFX   DE0005313704

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

(AFX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

European shares end higher boosted by banks and auto stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 12:20pm EDT
Styrofoam bull figures stand on a counter on the trading floor at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares finished higher for a third straight day on Friday, with investor sentiment getting a boost from JP Morgan setting a strong start to U.S. earnings and amid signs of stabilization in China's economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.16 percent, but ended the week lower after two weeks of gains. Banks and the auto sector were the biggest boosts to the benchmark on the day.

Spain's MIB led gains in the region with its 0.8 percent rise, having hit an eight-month high earlier the session, while German shares closed up 0.5 percent.

Data showed that China's exports rebounded to a five-month high in March, but imports shrank for a fourth straight month and at a faster pace, painting a mixed picture of the economy.

"The markets seems to have shaken off the negative aspects of the Chinese trade data, but it's a minor rise at the end of a fairly limp week," said Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex.

Banks got a boost after shares of the largest U.S. bank by assets rose after the company beat quarterly profit estimates, easing fears that slowing economic growth could weigh on its results.

Regional lenders, such as StanChart, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse rallied, taking the European bank index up 1.9 percent to a five-month high.

HSBC was among the biggest driver of gains on the pan-region benchmark. The firm said it so far moved only a "tiny" number of jobs to Paris in order to deal with Brexit..

Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit rose more than 4 percent even after it said is one of the banks accused of running a cartel in trading euro zone government bonds between 2007 and 2012, when financial crises dragged down banks and several European economies.

The auto sector followed suit with car-makers such BMW, Daimler and Fiat Chrysler gaining more than 2.2 percent each.

Amid warnings that proposed U.S. automotive tariffs could do more damage to global growth than the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute, BAML analysts point to a lack of action out of the U.S. on threatened auto tariffs.

"In our view, the reluctance to move forward is because actually imposing auto tariffs would be both deeply unpopular and a major shock to the equity markets."

Basic resources stocks also gained with iron ore and copper prices on the rise. Rio Tinto and Glencore were among top boosts to Britain's blue-chip index higher.

Airbus gained as its new chief executive, Guillaume Faury, imposed a simplified management structure and a manifesto for factory modernisation.

GN Store Nord rose 7.8 percent after the Danish audio-maker raised financial guidance. Medical technology supplier Carl Zeiss climbed 6.6 percent on strong full-year guidance.

Swiss train and carriage manufacturer Stadler Rail jumped 13.4 percent after its debut on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

On the other hand, London-based online trading platform Plus500 tumbled 31.2 percent as revenue for the first quarter dropped to around a fifth of last year's, hurt by a fall in trading volumes.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

By Susan Mathew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG 6.58% 76.1 Delayed Quote.4.54%
GN STORE NORD 7.75% 336.3 Delayed Quote.28.28%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.16% 387.53 Delayed Quote.14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
12:20pEuropean shares end higher boosted by banks and auto stocks
RE
04:05aCARL ZEISS MEDITEC : reports further growth and defines expectations for fiscal ..
EQ
04/04Medical Imaging Workstations Market 2026 Trends, Top Companies - Ampronix, Ca..
AQ
03/20CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/11CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : FDA Clearance for Epithelial Thickness Mapping
AQ
02/11CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Continued profitable growth for Carl Zeiss Meditec in the f..
EQ
02/06CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : quaterly earnings release
02/04CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
01/15CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : achieves strong revenue and EBIT growth in first three m..
AQ
01/14CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : acieves strong revenue and EBIT growth in first three month..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 416 M
EBIT 2019 230 M
Net income 2019 161 M
Finance 2019 663 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 39,86
P/E ratio 2020 34,70
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
Capitalization 6 386 M
Chart CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Duration : Period :
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 77,0 €
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwin Monz President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kaschke Chairman-Supervisory Board
Justus Felix Wehmer Chief Financial Officer
Markus Guthoff Member-Supervisory Board
Cornelia Grandy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG4.54%7 208
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.60%112 195
DANAHER CORPORATION27.52%94 064
INTUITIVE SURGICAL22.07%67 444
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.30%52 728
ILLUMINA9.53%48 292
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About