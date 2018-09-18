ZEISS ReLEx SMILE and ZEISS VisuMax: ZEISS establishes the patented SMILE technology with 1.5 million laser vision corrections worldwide

JENA/Germany, 18.09.2018. Today, the Medical Technology business group of ZEISS announced two milestones in refractive technology after the recent completion of 1.5 million treatments with SMILE® and the production of its 1,000th VisuMax® femtosecond laser.

'We are delighted that doctors worldwide have applied the minimally invasive laser correction procedure over 1.5 million times for the treatment of ametropia,' says Jim Mazzo, Global President Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec. 'We offer surgeons one of the most comprehensive portfolios for refractive laser surgery and the production of the 1,000th ZEISS VisuMax® is another testament to our leadership in this field.'

ZEISS is setting performance benchmarks in corneal surgery with VisuMax® , the only approved femtosecond laser on the market to treat ametropia using the minimally invasive procedure. The VisuMax® creates a thin, lenticular disc (lenticule) in the cornea, which is extracted by the surgeon through a small incision in the corneal surface also created by the laser. The virtually intact corneal surface minimizes disruption to the biomechanics of the cornea. According to Prof. Leonardo Mastropasqua, from the University 'G. d'Annunzio', Chieti-Pescara, Italy: 'The key benefits of SMILE® are that we have fewer dry eye symptoms and the rigidity of the cornea remains intact.'

'Procedures and technologies developed by ZEISS help doctors to improve the vision of many people, and we are determined to protect our intellectual property from any infringement,' emphasizes Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. 'We firmly believe that the patents we hold are critical and necessary to continue to ensure the quality of SMILE® in its application and further development.'

With over thirty years of experience in refractive laser technology, ZEISS has successfully launched numerous innovations in the market, boosting a portfolio of 85 patent families, over 240 granted patents - a number that is steadily rising due to ongoing applications. Patents include developments in several areas of corneal femtosecond laser technology, methods to achieve focus quality, patient interface design, shape and sequence of certain laser incisions, and innovative illumination methods.

The basic intellectual property for SMILE® technology is exclusively owned by ZEISS.

For more information about the latest in ZEISS refractive innovations, visit https://www.zeiss.com/meditec

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

Brief profile Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), the Medical Technology Business Group of ZEISS, is listed on SDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange and one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application- oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of € 1,189.9 million in fiscal year 2016/17 (to 30 September). The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries. For more information visit our website at: www.zeiss.com/med

