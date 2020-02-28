Log in
Carlin Gold Announces Changes to Board of Directors

02/28/2020 | 01:10pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Dong H. Shim to the board of directors of the Company at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders, held on February 25, 2020. Mr. Shim is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States.

Also at the Company annual general meeting, Mr. Jay Sujir stepped down from the board of directors. Mr. Sujir served as a member of the board since 2012. The Company acknowledges and thanks Mr. Sujir for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavors.

About Carlin

Carlin owns 100% of three properties in northern Nevada, the Cortez Summit property, the JDS property and the Willow property, all of which represent Carlin-type gold targets.

The Company also controls, in a 50-50 joint venture with HighGold Mining Inc., over six hundred square kilometers of claims covering precious metal and base metal targets in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon.

"K. Wayne Livingstone"

K. Wayne Livingstone,
President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 638-1402
Website: www.carlingold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52953


Managers
NameTitle
Kent Wayne Livingstone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aris P. A. Morfopoulos Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Robert D. Thomas Director & Vice President-Exploration
Robert Allan Culbert Independent Director
