CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION

CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION

(CGD)
10/18 10:31:17 am
0.015 CAD   --.--%
Carlin Gold Director Resignation Announced

10/18/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2019) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Kenneth Rye from the board of directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Rye for his service to the Company as board member since 2012 and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Carlin

Carlin owns 100% of three properties in northern Nevada, the Cortez Summit property, the JDS property and the Willow property, all of which represent Carlin-type gold targets.

The Company also controls, in a 50-50 joint venture with HighGold Mining Inc., over six hundred square kilometers of claims covering precious metal and base metal targets in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon.

"K. Wayne Livingstone"

K. Wayne Livingstone,
President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 638-1402
Website: www.carlingold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48911


© Newsfilecorp 2019
