Carlisle : Announces 25% Dividend Increase, its 43rd Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 25% increase in the Company’s regular quarterly dividend from $0.40 per share to $0.50 per share, or to $2.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "In recognition of our strong financial position and confidence in our ability to deliver sustained, long-term profitable growth for our shareholders, we are pleased to announce an increase to our quarterly dividend for the 43rd consecutive year. This increase is further evidence that we are executing on our Vision 2025 capital deployment strategy."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

