Carlisle : Announces the Retirement of John W. Altmeyer as President of Carlisle Construction Materials and Appoints Nick Shears as Interim President

Carlisle
Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced today that John W. Altmeyer has
retired as President of Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (“CCM”)
after nearly thirty years of service to Carlisle, effective September
12, 2018. The Company also announced the appointment of Nick Shears as
interim President of CCM, also effective September 12, 2018. The Company
has activated a search process for a permanent President of CCM. Mr.
Altmeyer will work with the Company in support of the transition of
responsibilities to Mr. Shears.
D. Christian Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Since
1989, John Altmeyer has served Carlisle in several executive roles,
including 21 years as President of CCM. I have known John for over a
decade and witnessed his leadership in growing CCM to be the largest and
most profitable Carlisle operating unit. Since my appointment as
President and CEO in 2016, I have been grateful that John has remained
at Carlisle and provided valuable guidance in the growth of our Company
and development of Vision 2025. John built an exceptional team at CCM,
which today is the foundation for CCM’s continued growth. On behalf of
the entire Carlisle community, I thank John for his many contributions
to Carlisle and wish him the best in his well-earned retirement.”
Mr. Shears was most recently Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing
for CCM and has held engineering and executive sales and marketing
positions at CCM over his 34 years with CCM. Mr. Shears holds a Chemical
Engineering degree and an MBA from Penn State University.
Mr. Koch also stated, "I am extremely pleased to appoint Nick as interim
President of CCM. Over his long tenure with CCM, Nick has participated
in and led the impressive sales growth at CCM as well as contributed
significantly to the development and implementation of CCM’s strategic
and operating initiatives. Nick is a highly-respected member of the CCM
management team and is widely-known in the construction materials
industry. Nick is firmly committed to our Vision 2025 plan. I look
forward to working with Nick and am confident Nick is the right leader
for this transition period at CCM.”
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin
products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder
returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,
entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital
deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in
the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial
roofing, specialty polyurethane, agriculture, mining, construction,
aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective
coating and auto refinishing. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees
generated $4.1 billion in revenues in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
