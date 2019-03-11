Log in
CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.

CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.

(CSL)
    
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/11 04:02:02 pm
121.68 USD   +0.17%
Carlisle : Appoints Director of Sustainability

03/11/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

Reinforcing the foundation of Carlisle Companies' (NYSE:CSL) historical commitment to being a responsible and innovative corporate citizen which lives its core values, Carlisle is pleased to make a further commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) progress by appointing David W. Smith its first Director of Sustainability. In this role, David will be responsible for developing and driving ESG strategy through Carlisle's global operations in order to enhance Carlisle's sustainability stewardship. David has served in a number of leadership positions at Carlisle, including most recently as a Global Director within Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased to announce David's appointment to this recently created and important role. With David's appointment, our goal is to accelerate the implementation of ESG programs throughout Carlisle during the course of Vision 2025, and to reduce the impact of our operations and products on the environment, while delivering superior product performance to our customers, leaving the planet in a better place for future generations, and delivering future shareholder value."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. with highly engineered and high margin products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 832 M
EBIT 2019 642 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 706 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 16,37
P/E ratio 2020 14,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capitalization 6 958 M
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.20.84%6 958
3M COMPANY5.43%115 672
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL14.74%110 522
SIEMENS-2.30%90 854
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY26.55%83 395
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.14%48 845
