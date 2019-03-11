Carlisle : Appoints Director of Sustainability

Reinforcing the foundation of Carlisle Companies' (NYSE:CSL) historical commitment to being a responsible and innovative corporate citizen which lives its core values, Carlisle is pleased to make a further commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) progress by appointing David W. Smith its first Director of Sustainability. In this role, David will be responsible for developing and driving ESG strategy through Carlisle's global operations in order to enhance Carlisle's sustainability stewardship. David has served in a number of leadership positions at Carlisle, including most recently as a Global Director within Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased to announce David's appointment to this recently created and important role. With David's appointment, our goal is to accelerate the implementation of ESG programs throughout Carlisle during the course of Vision 2025, and to reduce the impact of our operations and products on the environment, while delivering superior product performance to our customers, leaving the planet in a better place for future generations, and delivering future shareholder value."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. with highly engineered and high margin products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005945/en/