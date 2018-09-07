Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carlisle Companies, Inc.    CSL

CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. (CSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carlisle : Companies Announces September 2018 Events with the Investment Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced today its participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in September:

6th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Dana Point, CA
Presentation time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Attendee: Robert M. Roche, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

24th Annual Gabelli & Company's Aerospace & Defense Conference
Thursday, September 13, 2018
New York, NY
Presentation time: 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time
Attendees: John Berlin, President, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies and Jim Giannakouros, Vice President, Investors Relations and FP&A

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating and auto refinishing. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.1 billion in revenues in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
09/07CARLISLE : Companies Announces September 2018 Events with the Investment Communi..
BU
08/17CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06CARLISLE : Announces 8.1% Dividend Increase, its 42nd Consecutive Year of Divide..
AQ
08/02CARLISLE : Announces 8.1% Dividend Increase, its 42nd Consecutive Year of Divide..
BU
07/26CARLISLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/24CARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07/24CARLISLE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24CARLISLE : Reports Record Second Quarter 2018 Earnings per Share from Continuing..
BU
07/19CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
06/25CARLISLE : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 24, 2018
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Microsoft To Lead 6 Dividend Increases In September 
08/13DIVIDEND CHAMPION SPOTLIGHT : Carlisle Companies Inc. 
08/0924 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 2 Kings 
08/0718 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 30-August 3, 2018 
08/02Carlisle declares $0.40 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 505 M
EBIT 2018 556 M
Net income 2018 554 M
Debt 2018 697 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 12,51
P/E ratio 2019 18,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 7 576 M
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Robert M. Roche Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.11.60%7 576
3M COMPANY-9.61%124 796
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL6.94%121 796
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.31%108 725
SIEMENS-6.55%107 255
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.45%47 308
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.