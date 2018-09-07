Carlisle : Companies Announces September 2018 Events with the Investment Community

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced today its participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in September:

6th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Thursday, September 13, 2018

Dana Point, CA

Presentation time: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Attendee: Robert M. Roche, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

24th Annual Gabelli & Company's Aerospace & Defense Conference

Thursday, September 13, 2018

New York, NY

Presentation time: 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Attendees: John Berlin, President, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies and Jim Giannakouros, Vice President, Investors Relations and FP&A

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating and auto refinishing. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.1 billion in revenues in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005524/en/