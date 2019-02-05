Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carlisle Companies, Inc.    CSL

CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. (CSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlisle Companies Incorporated : Authorizes Repurchase of an Additional 5 Million Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 07:07pm EST

The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced a new share repurchase program that authorizes management to buy back up to an additional 5 million shares of the company's common stock over an indefinite period of time or until terminated by the Board. These shares will be purchased at management's direction from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or through block trades. This authorization is in addition to approximately 2.7 million shares remaining, as of December 31, 2018, under the existing share repurchase authorization announced in February 2018.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are extremely pleased to continue our share repurchase program, an important part of our strategy to deliver value to Carlisle shareholders."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
07:18pCARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:07pCARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Authorizes Repurchase of an Additional 5 Milli..
BU
02/04CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. : annual earnings release
02/01CARLISLE : Accella Polyurethane Systems' Spray Foam business unit is now Carlisl..
PR
01/28CARLISLE : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 7, 2019
BU
01/14CARLISLE : Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation
AQ
01/11CARLISLE : Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation
BU
2018CARLISLE : to Acquire Petersen Aluminum Corporation
BU
2018CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CARLISLE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 462 M
EBIT 2018 507 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 729 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 11,23
P/E ratio 2019 15,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 6 562 M
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.8.22%6 562
3M COMPANY5.08%115 436
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL11.97%109 511
SIEMENS-2.44%92 298
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.61%88 808
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%48 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.