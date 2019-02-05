Carlisle Companies Incorporated : Authorizes Repurchase of an Additional 5 Million Shares

The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)
today announced a new share repurchase program that authorizes
management to buy back up to an additional 5 million shares of the
company's common stock over an indefinite period of time or until
terminated by the Board. These shares will be purchased at management's
direction from time to time in the open market at prevailing market
prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or through block trades.
This authorization is in addition to approximately 2.7 million shares
remaining, as of December 31, 2018, under the existing share repurchase
authorization announced in February 2018.
Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are
extremely pleased to continue our share repurchase program, an important
part of our strategy to deliver value to Carlisle shareholders."
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin
products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder
returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,
entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital
deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in
the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial
roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense,
transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing,
agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of
employees generated $4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about
Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
