Carlisle Companies Incorporated : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carlisle
Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.40
per share, payable on March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the
close of business on February 20, 2019.
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin
products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder
returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization,
entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital
deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in
the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial
roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense,
transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing,
agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of
employees generated $4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about
Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205006050/en/