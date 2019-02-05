Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carlisle Companies, Inc.    CSL

CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. (CSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlisle Companies Incorporated : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 07:18pm EST

The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2019.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
07:18pCARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:07pCARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Authorizes Repurchase of an Additional 5 Milli..
BU
02/04CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. : annual earnings release
02/01CARLISLE : Accella Polyurethane Systems' Spray Foam business unit is now Carlisl..
PR
01/28CARLISLE : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 7, 2019
BU
01/14CARLISLE : Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation
AQ
01/11CARLISLE : Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation
BU
2018CARLISLE : to Acquire Petersen Aluminum Corporation
BU
2018CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CARLISLE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 462 M
EBIT 2018 507 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 729 M
Yield 2018 1,33%
P/E ratio 2018 11,23
P/E ratio 2019 15,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
Capitalization 6 562 M
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.8.22%6 562
3M COMPANY5.08%115 436
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL11.97%109 511
SIEMENS-2.44%92 298
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.61%88 808
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%48 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.