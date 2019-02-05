Carlisle Companies Incorporated : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on March 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2019.

