Carlisle : Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation

01/11/2019 | 05:30pm EST

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), announced today that it has completed the purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation for approximately $197 million in an all-cash transaction, subject to post-closing adjustments.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Petersen’s primary business is the manufacture and distribution of market leading architectural metal roof panels, steel and aluminum flat sheets and coils, wall panels, perimeter roof edge systems and related accessories for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and agricultural markets.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands that manufacture highly engineered products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.


© Business Wire 2019
