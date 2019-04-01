Carlisle : to Acquire MicroConnex

Carlisle
Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the acquisition of
MicroConnex, a privately held manufacturer of highly engineered
microminiature flex circuits and sensors for the Medical and Test &
Measurement markets. MicroConnex will become part of the Carlisle
Interconnect Technologies (CIT) operating segment.
Based in Snoqualmie, WA, MicroConnex brings deep technical expertise and
process capabilities with a primary focus on delivering space-optimizing
configurations for mission-critical components in industries with
stringent tolerance requirements. Key manufacturing processes of the
company include thin-film sputtering, laser ablation, and precision
laser micromachining.
Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The acquisition
of MicroConnex fits our well-established Medical strategy and adds key
sensor and miniaturization technology to our Medical Technologies
platform. MicroConnex is additive to our 2018 acquisition of redgroup,
and positions CIT to participate earlier in design and development
activities at major Medical original equipment manufacturers.
MicroConnex also brings strong technical resources and capabilities that
will support and enhance the growth opportunities for CIT’s Test &
Measurement platform. Combined with CIT's commercial organization,
opportunities for product integration, and application of the Carlisle
Operating System (COS), we will drive growth, innovation, and deliver
products and solutions that meet an increasing array of our customers'
needs. We are very pleased to welcome the MicroConnex team to Carlisle."
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of
niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products
and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating
superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of
decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced
approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous
improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s
markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace,
medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto
refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide
team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn
more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.
