Carlisle : to Acquire MicroConnex

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the acquisition of MicroConnex, a privately held manufacturer of highly engineered microminiature flex circuits and sensors for the Medical and Test & Measurement markets. MicroConnex will become part of the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) operating segment.

Based in Snoqualmie, WA, MicroConnex brings deep technical expertise and process capabilities with a primary focus on delivering space-optimizing configurations for mission-critical components in industries with stringent tolerance requirements. Key manufacturing processes of the company include thin-film sputtering, laser ablation, and precision laser micromachining.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The acquisition of MicroConnex fits our well-established Medical strategy and adds key sensor and miniaturization technology to our Medical Technologies platform. MicroConnex is additive to our 2018 acquisition of redgroup, and positions CIT to participate earlier in design and development activities at major Medical original equipment manufacturers. MicroConnex also brings strong technical resources and capabilities that will support and enhance the growth opportunities for CIT’s Test & Measurement platform. Combined with CIT's commercial organization, opportunities for product integration, and application of the Carlisle Operating System (COS), we will drive growth, innovation, and deliver products and solutions that meet an increasing array of our customers' needs. We are very pleased to welcome the MicroConnex team to Carlisle."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005963/en/