Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carlisle Companies, Inc.    CSL

CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.

(CSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/01 04:00:00 pm
125.29 USD   +2.18%
08:53pCARLISLE : to Acquire MicroConnex
BU
03/11CARLISLE : Appoints Director of Sustainability
BU
02/19CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlisle : to Acquire MicroConnex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced the acquisition of MicroConnex, a privately held manufacturer of highly engineered microminiature flex circuits and sensors for the Medical and Test & Measurement markets. MicroConnex will become part of the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) operating segment.

Based in Snoqualmie, WA, MicroConnex brings deep technical expertise and process capabilities with a primary focus on delivering space-optimizing configurations for mission-critical components in industries with stringent tolerance requirements. Key manufacturing processes of the company include thin-film sputtering, laser ablation, and precision laser micromachining.

Chris Koch, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The acquisition of MicroConnex fits our well-established Medical strategy and adds key sensor and miniaturization technology to our Medical Technologies platform. MicroConnex is additive to our 2018 acquisition of redgroup, and positions CIT to participate earlier in design and development activities at major Medical original equipment manufacturers. MicroConnex also brings strong technical resources and capabilities that will support and enhance the growth opportunities for CIT’s Test & Measurement platform. Combined with CIT's commercial organization, opportunities for product integration, and application of the Carlisle Operating System (COS), we will drive growth, innovation, and deliver products and solutions that meet an increasing array of our customers' needs. We are very pleased to welcome the MicroConnex team to Carlisle."

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
08:53pCARLISLE : to Acquire MicroConnex
BU
03/11CARLISLE : Appoints Director of Sustainability
BU
02/19CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14CARLISLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/07CARLISLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07CARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
02/07CARLISLE : Reports Fourth Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.49 and Full Year 2018 Result..
BU
02/06CARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02/05CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/05CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Authorizes Repurchase of an Additional 5 Milli..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 832 M
EBIT 2019 643 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 647 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 16,47
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Capitalization 7 014 M
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 135 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.24.64%7 014
3M COMPANY9.05%119 660
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL20.28%115 753
SIEMENS-1.48%91 474
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.97%87 009
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.29%46 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About