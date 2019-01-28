Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlisle : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 7, 2019

01/28/2019 | 10:42am EST

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release fourth quarter 2018 results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 877-823-7015
International: 647-689-5640
Access code: 3568725

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands that manufacture highly engineered products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 462 M
EBIT 2018 507 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 646 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 11,03
P/E ratio 2019 15,39
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capitalization 6 445 M
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 127 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES, INC.7.68%6 445
3M COMPANY2.81%114 070
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.26%104 906
SIEMENS3.02%97 253
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.00%79 675
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.73%48 631
