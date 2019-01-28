Carlisle : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 7, 2019

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release fourth quarter 2018 results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Thursday, February 7, 2019. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 877-823-7015

International: 647-689-5640

Access code: 3568725

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands that manufacture highly engineered products. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.1 billion in net sales in 2017. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

