CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
Carlisle Incorporated : Companies to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 21, 2020

07/07/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release second quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 833-968-1983
International: 647-689-6933
Access code: 9397844

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining an entrepreneurial management style under a center-led framework with a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of responsible stewardship and continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 300 M - -
Net income 2020 315 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 6 511 M 6 511 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relation
Laura Walsh Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-26.51%6 511
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.82%103 326
SIEMENS AG-7.38%96 985
3M COMPANY-10.38%90 939
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-38.89%61 230
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.80%56 128
