CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
Carlisle Incorporated : Companies to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 22, 2019

10/08/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 877-823-7015
International: 647-689-5640
Access code: 1322409

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for our customers. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.5 billion in net sales in 2018. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 846 M
EBIT 2019 665 M
Net income 2019 469 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,63x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 7 884 M
Managers
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Roberts Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relation
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED38.56%7 884
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.23.85%117 409
3M COMPANY-19.43%88 317
SIEMENS AG-0.99%83 750
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY13.08%74 704
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.18.56%48 586
