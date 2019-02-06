Carlsberg : Brewer Carlsberg sees lower growth ahead with China as bright spot

Log in
02/06/2019 | 01:39am EST
FILE PHOTO - Carlsberg beer cans are seen at a pub in Mumbai

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg posted fourth-quarter sales above expectations on Wednesday, driven by a strong growth in China, but said it sees 2019 organic growth below last year's level.

Carlsberg, the world's third-largest brewer behind Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken, said it expects operating profit to grow by mid-single-digit percentage in 2019, well below last year's growth of 11 percent.

"We delivered a strong set of results for 2018," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said in a statement, referring to growth in sales, stronger profit margins and reduced debt.

The company said its price mix, which indicates if the company sold more of its expensive beers, was positive in most markets, most notably in China where it sold more of its premium beer brands.

The Chinese market is driven by international premium beer brands, which sell at two to three times the price of mainstream brands.

Sales stood at 13.95 billion Danish crowns (£1.6 billion) in the fourth quarter, above the 13.51 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company said it would initiate a 12-month share buy-back programme of 4.5 billion crowns.

Carlsberg's board will propose a dividend of 18 crowns per share, slightly below the 18.30 crowns expected by analysts in the poll.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 62 095 M
EBIT 2018 9 266 M
Net income 2018 5 303 M
Debt 2018 18 902 M
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 21,79
P/E ratio 2019 20,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart CARLSBERG
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 736  DKK
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLSBERG8.61%17 499
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV19.81%131 067
AMBEV SA19.64%79 236
HEINEKEN4.64%52 433
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.04%22 239
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD9.98%20 252
