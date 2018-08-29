Carlsberg : President Macron visits New Carlsberg Glyptotek, as Carlsberg Group announces investments in its Kronenbourg brewery in France

French President Macron visits the historical New Carlsberg Glyptotek in Copenhagen, while Carlsberg Group CEO Cees 't Hart announces 100m EUR investments in its Kronenbourg brewery in France.

Following a business round table with the French President and Minister for Economic Affairs, the CEO of Carlsberg Group, Cees 't Hart, and the Chairman of the Carlsberg Foundation, Flemming Besenbacher, greeted the French Presidential Couple and the Danish Crown Prince Couple in the historic New Carlsberg Glyptotek in Copenhagen.

During the visit, Cees 't Hart announced Carlsberg's plans to invest up to 100m EUR in the Kronenbourg brewery in Obernai; Carlsberg's largest brewery in Europe. The investments will allow further modernisation and capacity increases as well as capability improvements and advances within Environment, Health & Safety.

'We are very pleased to make this announcement on the occasion of the French President's visit to the New Carlsberg Glyptotek. Today, Carlsberg's rich heritage and close ties to France are perfectly united with our ambitions to invest further in our successful French business,' says Carlsberg CEO, Cees 't Hart.

Carlsberg Group acquired Kronenbourg in 2008, and Kronenburg is now the leading French brewer. It offers iconic French beers such as Kronenbourg, 1664, 1664 Blanc and Tourtel Twist (Alcohol Free) in addition to Carlsberg's successful international portfolio, including Carlsberg and the Belgian abbey beer Grimbergen.

The investment plans follow several years of positive developments in France as well as the recent international success of the Kronenbourg 1664 beers. Especially the Kronenbourg wheat variant, 1664 Blanc, has experienced significant success in recent years, growing an additional 55% in the first half of 2018 and surpassing 100 million litres.

'We are proud of our position as the leading French brewer and of the impressive growth of Kronenbourg 1664 inside as well as outside of France. In order to continue to grow, we need to invest, and today's announcement It is a testament to our shared values and promising growth opportunities,' says Carlsberg CEO, Cees 't Hart.

During the visit, guests were offered Carlsberg, 1664 Blanc and a limited edition Ensemble beer, brewed with French yeast specifically for the French President. The Danish Minister for Culture, Ms Mette Bock, also announced the New Carlsberg Foundation's commissioning of Gobelin artwork production in France to be displayed in both countries as a symbol of cultural exchange.

It is the second time a French president visits the New Carlsberg Glyptotek. In 1908, Carl Jacobsen, son of Carlsberg's founder, who constructed the New Carlsberg Glyptotek, hosted President Armand Fallières.

About Carlsberg Group and Kronenbourg

Carlsberg Group is one of the leading global brewers. Its +40.000 employees are united by a common purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. The Group offers more than 140 brands that excite consumers all over the world every day, including Carlsberg, Tuborg, 1664 and Grimbergen.

Kronebourg is the Leading French brewer with iconic French brands such as Kronenbourg, 1664, and 1664 Blanc. Kronenbourg employs 1.200 people directly and generates more than 10.000 additional jobs in related industries such as agriculture and retails.

Carlsberg Group and Kronenbourg are leaders in sustainability. Levering its unique position in Obernai, Alsace, Kronenbourg sources local raw materials such as hops and barley, transporting the finished beer via railways all over France and trough exports outside France as well.

Kronenbourg is driving the local implemention of Carlsberg Group's sustainability Programme, Together Towards ZERO, whereby Carlsberg aims for zero carbon emissions and zero water waste at its breweries. The Obernai brewery has reduced its carbon emissions by 50% since 2007 and runs on 100% renewable electricity. Furthermore, it generates parts of its own energy from an on-site biogas retrieval plant.

About the New Carlsberg Glyptotek

The New Carlsberg Glyptotek opened in 1897, following a private donation by brewer Carl Jacobsen from the profits generated by Carlsberg.

In 1902, Carl Jacobsen and his wife, Ottilia, established the New Carlsberg Foundation with the objective to support the arts and secure the financial basis for the running of Glyptoteket. Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek houses Denmark's largest collection of French Impressionist works by masters such as Degas, Manet, Monet, van Gogh, Cézanne and Rodin. The museum also has a collection of works by Paul Gauguin, four of which were produced in the mid-1880s when the artist was living in Copenhagen. The collection is regarded as one of the finest in the world.

