Carlsberg : Proposed change to Supervisory Board

Lars Rebien Sørensen, current Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has notified the Supervisory Board that he is not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 13 March 2019.

The Supervisory Board will propose the election of Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen as a new member. Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen is President and CEO of Novo Nordisk A/S.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Flemming Besenbacher says: 'I'd like to thank Lars Rebien Sørensen for his contribution to the Board during his tenure. I'm very pleased that we're able to propose a strong replacement. Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen's expertise and management experience will be valuable for the future work of the Supervisory Board.'