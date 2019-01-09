Log in
News Summary

Carlsberg : Proposed change to Supervisory Board

01/09/2019 | 07:29am EST

Lars Rebien Sørensen, current Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, has notified the Supervisory Board that he is not standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on 13 March 2019.

The Supervisory Board will propose the election of Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen as a new member. Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen is President and CEO of Novo Nordisk A/S.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Flemming Besenbacher says: 'I'd like to thank Lars Rebien Sørensen for his contribution to the Board during his tenure. I'm very pleased that we're able to propose a strong replacement. Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen's expertise and management experience will be valuable for the future work of the Supervisory Board.'

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 12:28:08 UTC
