Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Carlsberg    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG (CARL B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlsberg : Sunshine and soccer helped Carlsberg return to growth in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:28am EST
Carlsberg beer bottles are pictured in a beer museum at the Carlsberg headquarterS in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg's sales rose last year for the first time in three years, helped by strength in China and the long, hot summer in Northern Europe and Russia, but it warned it expects slower growth in 2019.

Growth in craft, speciality and alcohol-free beer also helped drive 2018's return to revenue growth, which sparked an almost 4 percent gain in its shares on Wednesday, to their highest level since early September.

The world's third-largest brewer behind Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken, has been through a major cost-cutting program since Chief Executive Cees 't Hart took over in 2015, intended to help redress a decade of weakness in its key market Russia.

"It's difficult to predict what the summer will be like, but in 2019 the top line will probably be a bit more modest after such a strong year," Hart said at a conference call.

The brewer expects operating profit to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2019, well below last year's 11 percent.

Overall, sales rose 3 percent in 2018. Fourth-quarter sales stood at 13.95 billion Danish crowns ($2.13 billion), above the 13.51 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Carlsberg took control of Russian brand Baltika in 2008, shortly before the Russian market was hit by a weak economy, advertising restrictions and tax hikes to curb drinking.

Russia, which accounts for around a fifth of sales, remains challenging. While the Russian beer market grew last year for the first time since 2007 driven by warm weather and the soccer World Cup, Carlsberg said it lost market share in the final quarter as it increased prices.

Hart said he expects flat growth in Russia's beer market this year.

The company said its price mix, which indicates if the company sold more of its expensive beers, was positive in most markets, most notably in China where it sold more of its premium beer brands.

The Chinese market is driven by international premium beer brands, which sell at two to three times the price of mainstream brands. Hart said he saw no signs of a slowdown in consumers' buying power in China.

The company said it would initiate a 12-month share buy-back program of 4.5 billion crowns. Carlsberg's board will propose a dividend of 18 crowns per share, slightly below the 18.30 crowns expected by analysts in the poll.

($1 = 6.5510 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Alexandra Hudson)

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARLSBERG
04:28aCARLSBERG : Sunshine and soccer helped Carlsberg return to growth in 2018
RE
12:58aCARLSBERG : Financial statement as at 31 December 2018
AQ
01/09CARLSBERG : Proposed change to Supervisory Board
PU
2018CARLSBERG : Let's have a beer Christmas - again!
PU
2018EXCLUSIVE : Carlsberg, United Breweries plead leniency in India beer cartel prob..
RE
2018CARLSBERG : increases ownership of Super Bock Group in Portugal
PU
2018CARLSBERG : Alberto Frausin, Managing Director of Carlsberg Italia, awarded His ..
PU
2018CARLSBERG : third-quarter sales beat forecast, confirms lifted 2018 outlook
RE
2018CARLSBERG : Q3 2018 Trading statement
AQ
2018AB InBev told Indian authorities about cartel, triggering anti-trust probe
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 62 095 M
EBIT 2018 9 266 M
Net income 2018 5 303 M
Debt 2018 18 902 M
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 21,79
P/E ratio 2019 20,34
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart CARLSBERG
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 736  DKK
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLSBERG8.40%17 404
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV19.81%131 067
AMBEV SA19.64%79 236
HEINEKEN4.64%52 433
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.04%22 239
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD9.98%20 252
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.