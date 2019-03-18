CARLSBERG A/S : SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Transactions during 11-15 March



On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 11-15 March:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated, last announcement 468,436 372,600,714 11 March 2019 14,353 819.86 11,767,383 12 March 2019 14,353 824.07 11,827,806 13 March 2019 14,353 827.33 11,874,622 14 March 2019 8,514 814.57 6,935,283 15 March 2019 20,915 817.81 17,104,519 Total, 11-15 March 2019 72,488 59,509,613 Accumulated under the programme 540,924 432,110,327

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 582,320 own B shares, corresponding to 0.4% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

