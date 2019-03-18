Log in
03/18 06:26:10 am
817.9 DKK   -0.30%
06:10aCARLSBERG A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
03/14CARLSBERG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13CARLSBERG A/S : Annual General Meeting - Summary
AQ
CARLSBERG A/S : SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

03/18/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Transactions during 11-15 March

On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 11-15 March:

Number of
shares bought 		Average transaction price Amount DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 468,436 372,600,714
11 March 2019 14,353 819.86 11,767,383
12 March 2019 14,353 824.07 11,827,806
13 March 2019 14,353 827.33 11,874,622
14 March 2019 8,514 814.57 6,935,283
15 March 2019 20,915 817.81 17,104,519
Total, 11-15 March 2019 72,488 59,509,613
Accumulated under the programme 540,924 432,110,327

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 582,320 own B shares, corresponding to 0.4% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

09-uk-18032019-carlsberg-share-buy-back-transactions-11-15-m.pdf
appendix-09-15032019.pdf

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 10:09:02 UTC
