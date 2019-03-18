CARLSBERG A/S : SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Transactions during 11-15 March
On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 11-15 March:
|
|
Number of
shares bought
|
Average transaction price
|
Amount DKK
|
Accumulated, last announcement
|
468,436
|
|
372,600,714
|
11 March 2019
|
14,353
|
819.86
|
11,767,383
|
12 March 2019
|
14,353
|
824.07
|
11,827,806
|
13 March 2019
|
14,353
|
827.33
|
11,874,622
|
14 March 2019
|
8,514
|
814.57
|
6,935,283
|
15 March 2019
|
20,915
|
817.81
|
17,104,519
|
Total, 11-15 March 2019
|
72,488
|
|
59,509,613
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
540,924
|
|
432,110,327
|
|
|
|
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 582,320 own B shares, corresponding to 0.4% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
09-uk-18032019-carlsberg-share-buy-back-transactions-11-15-m.pdfappendix-09-15032019.pdf
Disclaimer
Carlsberg A/S published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 10:09:02 UTC