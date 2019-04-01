Log in
04/01 06:03:48 am
832.8 DKK   +0.19%
CARLSBERG A/S : SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

04/01/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Transactions during 25-29 March

On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 25-29 March:

Number of
shares bought 		Average transaction price Amount DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 661,875 531,543,997
25 March 2019 38,036 810.56 30,830,643
26 March 2019 10,101 818.26 8,265,294
27 March 2019 10,086 824.75 8,318,460
28 March 2019 11,372 833.66 9,480,399
29 March 2019 14,558 833.70 12,136,968
Total, 25-29 March 2019 84,153 69,031,764
Accumulated under the programme 746,028 600,575,761

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 787,424 own B shares, corresponding to 0.5% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:36:12 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 64 534 M
EBIT 2019 9 815 M
Net income 2019 5 619 M
Debt 2019 19 049 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 21,93
P/E ratio 2020 20,14
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 126 B
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S20.01%18 960
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV29.57%142 030
AMBEV SA9.43%69 207
HEINEKEN21.87%60 785
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD17.26%21 781
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD17.41%21 500
