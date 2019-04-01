CARLSBERG A/S : SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Transactions during 25-29 March
On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 25-29 March:
|
|
Number of
shares bought
|
Average transaction price
|
Amount DKK
|
Accumulated, last announcement
|
661,875
|
|
531,543,997
|
25 March 2019
|
38,036
|
810.56
|
30,830,643
|
26 March 2019
|
10,101
|
818.26
|
8,265,294
|
27 March 2019
|
10,086
|
824.75
|
8,318,460
|
28 March 2019
|
11,372
|
833.66
|
9,480,399
|
29 March 2019
|
14,558
|
833.70
|
12,136,968
|
Total, 25-29 March 2019
|
84,153
|
|
69,031,764
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
746,028
|
|
600,575,761
|
|
|
|
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 787,424 own B shares, corresponding to 0.5% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
