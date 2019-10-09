Carlsberg A/S : Changes to Carlsberg Group's Executive Committee

Effective December 1, 2019, João Abecasis joins ExCom as Chief Commercial Officer.

João joined the Carlsberg Group back in February 2011. He started out as VP Sales in Super-Bock, Portugal, where he in August 2013 was appointed Managing Director. In April 2016, João took on the role as VP Challenger Markets in the Western Europe region. In addition to this role, he was from August 2016 to February 2017 also acting as interim Managing Director of Carlsberg Denmark. Since May 2017, João has been Managing Director for Brasseries Kronenbourg, France and will now be following Jessica Spence as CCO.

Prior to joining Carlsberg, João spent more than 15 years in Unilever, where he held different positions in Sales & Marketing - and worked across different categories and markets. His last responsibility with Unilever was as Global Head of Shopper & Customer Marketing, located in London.

João is Portuguese and graduated in 1995 from Lisbon Catholic University in Administration & Business Management.

Rémy Sharps, VP Customer Development in Group Commercial, is appointed new Managing Director Brasseries Kronenbourg, France.