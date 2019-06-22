Carlsberg A/S : Group snaps Silver Lion at this year's Sustainable Development Goals Lions

Carlsberg Group was awarded the Silver Lion in the Sustainable Development Goals Category for the launch of Snap Pack, replacing the plastic around Carlsberg's six packs with a pioneering technology that glues the cans together.

Since its first outing in 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has been bringing the creative communications industry together every year at its one-of-a-kind event in Cannes to learn, network and celebrate.

The Sustainable Development Goals Silver Lion was awarded to Carlsberg Group for the launch of the Snap Pack, replacing the plastic wrapping used around Carlsberg's six packs with a pioneering technology that glues the cans together. Entries to the Sustainable Development Goals Lions contribute to or advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development across people, planet and prosperity.

'Everyone involved in developing and launching the Carlsberg packaging innovations including the Snap Pack are proud and honored to receive the extremely prestigious Silver Lion in the Sustainable Development Goals Category,' says Julian Marsili, Global Brand Director, Carlsberg Group.

'The innovations help us realize our Together Towards ZERO ambitions where we among others aim for ZERO carbon emissions at our breweries in 2030 and a 30% reduction of the CO2 footprint in our entire value chain. The innovations provide a good indication of what to expect from Carlsberg in the future,' adds Julian Marsili.

In September, 2018, Carlsberg Group revealed a series of sustainable packaging innovations including the new Snap Pack. A world first for the beer industry, it will reduce the amount of plastic used in traditional multi-packs by up to 76%. Three years in the making, Snap Pack and the other environmental-friendly improvements represent the first of a series of consumer-facing manifestations of Carlsberg Group's sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO, which includes ambitions of a ZERO carbon footprint and ZERO water waste.

Snap Pack is currently available in the UK, Norway and Denmark and is due to make its debut in other markets in 2020.