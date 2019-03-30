Log in
CARLSBERG A/S    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 03/29 11:59:31 am
831.2 DKK   -0.67%
Carlsberg A/S : Group supports Earth Hour

03/30/2019 | 06:57am EDT

TODAY between 20:30-21:30, the Carlsberg Group will join millions of people and businesses around the world by switching off non-essential lights to draw attention to climate change.

Over 50 sites across the world will switch off non-essential lights at breweries, offices, billboards and warehouses for one hour in what is the twelfth year the Group has supported Earth Hour.

Coordinated by WWF and other volunteer organisations, Earth Hour is the largest grassroots movement for the environment, aiming to inspire millions of people to take action for our planet and nature.

The Carlsberg Group recently published it's 2018 Sustainability Report showing steady progress against the targets set out in its sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO - including targets to eliminate carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030, and to use 100% renewable electricity by 2022.

Together Towards ZERO calls for strong action in the face of complex sustainability challenges such as climate change, access to water resources and public health concerns. It consists of four major ambitions - ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture - each with individual targets for 2022 and 2030 respectively.

To help accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future and deliver on its targets, the Carlsberg Group has formed the Carlsberg Young Scientists Community, tasked with helping to deliver innovative new solutions to address climate change and water scarcity.

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 10:56:08 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 64 534 M
EBIT 2019 9 815 M
Net income 2019 5 619 M
Debt 2019 19 049 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 21,93
P/E ratio 2020 20,14
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 776  DKK
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S20.01%18 960
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV29.57%142 030
AMBEV SA9.43%69 207
HEINEKEN21.87%60 785
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD17.28%21 781
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD17.41%21 500
