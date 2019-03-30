Carlsberg A/S : Group supports Earth Hour

TODAY between 20:30-21:30, the Carlsberg Group will join millions of people and businesses around the world by switching off non-essential lights to draw attention to climate change.

Over 50 sites across the world will switch off non-essential lights at breweries, offices, billboards and warehouses for one hour in what is the twelfth year the Group has supported Earth Hour.

Coordinated by WWF and other volunteer organisations, Earth Hour is the largest grassroots movement for the environment, aiming to inspire millions of people to take action for our planet and nature.

The Carlsberg Group recently published it's 2018 Sustainability Report showing steady progress against the targets set out in its sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO - including targets to eliminate carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030, and to use 100% renewable electricity by 2022.

Together Towards ZERO calls for strong action in the face of complex sustainability challenges such as climate change, access to water resources and public health concerns. It consists of four major ambitions - ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture - each with individual targets for 2022 and 2030 respectively.

To help accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future and deliver on its targets, the Carlsberg Group has formed the Carlsberg Young Scientists Community, tasked with helping to deliver innovative new solutions to address climate change and water scarcity.