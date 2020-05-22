Log in
CARLSBERG A/S : Marston's and Carlsberg UK brew up a joint venture
RE
05/18CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
AQ
05/11CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
PU
Carlsberg A/S : Marston's and Carlsberg UK brew up a joint venture

05/22/2020 | 08:59am EDT
A woman walks past the Tetley's brewery in Leeds, northern England

Marston's said on Friday it has formed a joint venture with Carlsberg UK to create a brewing and distribution company, in which the British pub operator will get a 40% stake and a cash payment of 273 million pounds.

Marston's, whose pubs have been forced shut due to the coronavirus crisis, said the partnership values its brewing business at up to 580 million pounds and Carlsberg UK's brewing business at 200 million pounds.

The joint venture has been named Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
