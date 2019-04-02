Carlsberg A/S : Sale of property in Trondheim, Norway

The Carlsberg Group has signed an agreement with a consortium consisting of NorgesGruppen, Kjeldsberg and Heimdal Gruppen regarding the sale of its property at the brewery site in Trondheim, Norway.

As part of the agreement, the Group's brewery E.C. Dahls, founded in Trondheim in 1856, will continue brewing and serving innovative brews in Trondheim, combining the best of E.C. Dahls' brewing traditions with new, innovative ideas.

The transaction is in line with Carlsberg Group's continuous evaluation of non-core assets and disciplined approach to take out cost while positioning the business for growth.

The sales price is NOK 729m.

'In line with Carlsberg Group's strategy, we continuously valuate our assets and take a disciplined approach to cash and costs in order to focus on investing in the top line growth priorities. One of the priorities is craft & specialty beer, and E.C. Dahls will continue to brew and serve innovative, new craft brews. We will preserve E.C. Dahls' brewery and develop it further as an craft & specialty brewery and cultural arena, that will be an attractive gathering for people and guests in the city,' says Heine Dalsgaard, CFO, Carlsberg Group.