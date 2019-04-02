Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Carlsberg A/S    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/02 03:33:26 am
838.5 DKK   +0.59%
03:07aCARLSBERG A/S : Sale of property in Trondheim, Norway
PU
04/01CARLSBERG A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
03/30CARLSBERG A/S : Group supports Earth Hour
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlsberg A/S : Sale of property in Trondheim, Norway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:07am EDT

The Carlsberg Group has signed an agreement with a consortium consisting of NorgesGruppen, Kjeldsberg and Heimdal Gruppen regarding the sale of its property at the brewery site in Trondheim, Norway.

As part of the agreement, the Group's brewery E.C. Dahls, founded in Trondheim in 1856, will continue brewing and serving innovative brews in Trondheim, combining the best of E.C. Dahls' brewing traditions with new, innovative ideas.

The transaction is in line with Carlsberg Group's continuous evaluation of non-core assets and disciplined approach to take out cost while positioning the business for growth.

The sales price is NOK 729m.

'In line with Carlsberg Group's strategy, we continuously valuate our assets and take a disciplined approach to cash and costs in order to focus on investing in the top line growth priorities. One of the priorities is craft & specialty beer, and E.C. Dahls will continue to brew and serve innovative, new craft brews. We will preserve E.C. Dahls' brewery and develop it further as an craft & specialty brewery and cultural arena, that will be an attractive gathering for people and guests in the city,' says Heine Dalsgaard, CFO, Carlsberg Group.

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:06:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARLSBERG A/S
03:07aCARLSBERG A/S : Sale of property in Trondheim, Norway
PU
04/01CARLSBERG A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
03/30CARLSBERG A/S : Group supports Earth Hour
PU
03/25CARLSBERG A/S : Share Buyback Programme
AQ
03/18CARLSBERG A/S : Share buyback programme
PU
03/14CARLSBERG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/13CARLSBERG A/S : Annual General Meeting - Summary
AQ
03/12CARLSBERG A/S : Changes in Carlsberg Group's Executive Committee
PU
03/11CARLSBERG A/S : Share Buyback Programme
AQ
03/01CARLSBERG A/S : buys stake in Chinese micro brewery
RE
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 64 534 M
EBIT 2019 9 815 M
Net income 2019 5 619 M
Debt 2019 19 049 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 22,00
P/E ratio 2020 20,20
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 776  DKK
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S20.36%18 960
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV29.17%142 030
AMBEV SA9.43%69 207
HEINEKEN20.91%60 785
KIRIN HOLDINGS CO LTD18.26%21 781
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD17.55%21 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About