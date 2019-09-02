Carlsberg A/S : Share Buy-Back Programme

Transactions during 26-30 August



On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 26-30 August:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 170,417 169,883,334 26 August 2019 4,784 995.25 4,761,263 27 August 2019 4,659 985.65 4,592,125 28 August 2019 10,000 989.74 9,897,424 29 August 2019 31,460 998.73 31,419,932 30 August 2019 14,909 999.20 14,897,138 Total, 26-30 August 2019 65,812 65,567,882 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 30 August 2019* 28,650 996.29 28,543,729 Accumulated under the programme 264,879 263,994,945

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 3,171,682 own B shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

