Carlsberg A/S : Share Buy-Back Programme

On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 26-30 August:
Number of
shares bought
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
170,417
169,883,334
26 August 2019
4,784
995.25
4,761,263
27 August 2019
4,659
985.65
4,592,125
28 August 2019
10,000
989.74
9,897,424
29 August 2019
31,460
998.73
31,419,932
30 August 2019
14,909
999.20
14,897,138
Total, 26-30 August 2019
65,812
65,567,882
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 30 August 2019*
28,650
996.29
28,543,729
Accumulated under the programme
264,879
263,994,945
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 3,171,682 own B shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
