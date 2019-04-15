Carlsberg A/S : Share Buyback Programme

Transactions during 8-12 April
On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 8-12 April:
|
|
Number of
shares bought
|
Average transaction price
|
Amount
DKK
|
Accumulated, last announcement
|
839,858
|
|
679,128,540
|
8 April 2019
|
14,264
|
847.49
|
12,088,575
|
9 April 2019
|
21,815
|
846.68
|
18,470,226
|
10 April 2019
|
12,270
|
848.33
|
10,409,018
|
11 April 2019
|
21,791
|
850.37
|
18,530,378
|
12 April 2019
|
24,400
|
849.85
|
20,736,440
|
Total, 8-12 April 2019
|
94,540
|
|
80,234,636
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
934,398
|
|
759,363,176
|
|
|
|
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 975,794 own B shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Disclaimer
Carlsberg A/S published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 08:47:01 UTC