Carlsberg A/S : Share Buyback Programme

Transactions during 8-12 April



On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 8-12 April:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 839,858 679,128,540 8 April 2019 14,264 847.49 12,088,575 9 April 2019 21,815 846.68 18,470,226 10 April 2019 12,270 848.33 10,409,018 11 April 2019 21,791 850.37 18,530,378 12 April 2019 24,400 849.85 20,736,440 Total, 8-12 April 2019 94,540 80,234,636 Accumulated under the programme 934,398 759,363,176

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 975,794 own B shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

