Carlsberg A/S : Share Buyback Programme

05/27/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Transactions during 20-24 May

On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 20-24 May:

Number of
shares bought 		Average transaction price Amount
 DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,300,426 1,075,506,746
20 May 2019 27,155 879.96 23,895,327
21 May 2019 32,208 879.58 28,329,651
22 May 2019 9,727 882.47 8,583,769
23 May 2019 30,272 883.21 26,736,524
24 May 2019 9,975 889.18 8,869,531
Total, 20-24 May 2019 109,337 96,414,802
Accumulated under the programme 1,409,763 1,171,921,548

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,451,159 own B shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:43:04 UTC
