Carlsberg A/S : Share Buyback Programme

Transactions during 20-24 May



On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 20-24 May:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,300,426 1,075,506,746 20 May 2019 27,155 879.96 23,895,327 21 May 2019 32,208 879.58 28,329,651 22 May 2019 9,727 882.47 8,583,769 23 May 2019 30,272 883.21 26,736,524 24 May 2019 9,975 889.18 8,869,531 Total, 20-24 May 2019 109,337 96,414,802 Accumulated under the programme 1,409,763 1,171,921,548

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,451,159 own B shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Anders Bering +45 4179 1217

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.