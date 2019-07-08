Carlsberg A/S : Share Buyback Programme

On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 1-5 July:
Number of
shares bought
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
2,063,473
1,749,471,483
1 July 2019
36,186
876.54
31,718,610
2 July 2019
29,735
889.12
26,438,081
3 July 2019
13,177
910.74
12,000,825
4 July 2019
30,901
915.81
28,299,473
5 July 2019
50,236
910.41
45,735,603
Total, 1-5 July 2019
160,235
144,192,592
Accumulated under the programme
2,223,708
1,893,664,075
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,265,104 own B shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.