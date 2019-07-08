Carlsberg A/S : Share Buyback Programme

Transactions during 1-5 July



On 6 February 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 01/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares in two tranches at a total amount of up to DKK 4.5bn. The first tranche of up to DKK 2.5bn will take place during the period from 6 February to 9 August 2019, during which a maximum of 15 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 1-5 July:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,063,473 1,749,471,483 1 July 2019 36,186 876.54 31,718,610 2 July 2019 29,735 889.12 26,438,081 3 July 2019 13,177 910.74 12,000,825 4 July 2019 30,901 915.81 28,299,473 5 July 2019 50,236 910.41 45,735,603 Total, 1-5 July 2019 160,235 144,192,592 Accumulated under the programme 2,223,708 1,893,664,075

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,265,104 own B shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Anders Bering +45 4179 1217

