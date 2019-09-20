Log in
Carlsberg A/S : celebrates 5th Global Beer Responsibility Day with activities across the world

09/20/2019 | 03:22am EDT

TODAY, the Carlsberg Group, along with other global brewers, brewery associations and business partners, celebrates the 5th annual Global Beer Responsibility Day (GBRD) - a worldwide effort to promote the responsible consumption of beer.

On this day, global brewers and many other local partners will focus on reducing the harmful use of alcohol and promoting responsible drinking. This initiative is part of Carlsberg's year-round efforts in this area and involves activities to combat drink driving, tackle underage drinking as well as to encourage a healthier consumption culture.

As part of its sustainability programme, Carlsberg aims to see a continuous reduction in irresponsible drinking across all its markets in support of the Word Health Organization's (WHO) objective to reduce harmful drinking, Sustainable Development Goal #3 - to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being.

On September 20th and onwards some Carlsberg markets will continue dedicated activities that proved successful in previous years, whilst others will launch new exciting initiatives. Here are some of the highlights:

Denmark: In a country famous for its love of bicycles, Carlsberg Denmark will raise awareness of the risk of cycling while under the influence of alcohol. Employees will be offered virtual reality goggles and a real bicycle mounted on a stand to have a test-drive and experience how dangerous it is to cycle when intoxicated. The company will also encourage Danish consumers to leave their bicycles behind by offering them a discounted taxi ride home.

Nepal: Gorkha Brewery will offer discount taxi rides for consumers of outlets purchasing the company's beer and promote the message 'Don't Drink and Drive'.

Serbia: Carlsberg Srbija launches an 'I know what I did last night' campaign focusing on the benefits of responsible drinking, such as valuable memories. A series of activities will be unified by one key message 'I know what I did last night - I drank responsibly'. In a special video, employees will talk about responsible drinking and their best memories of a good time when they drank responsibly. On the day promo teams will distribute bright-coloured wristbands with the key message 'I Know What I Did Last Night' to young people at the night clubs and pubs in order to remind them to enjoy their night out responsibly.

Myanmar: Carlsberg Myanmar has partnered with Grab, the top ride-hailing app in Southeast Asia, for an awareness-raising campaign for drivers and passengers. During the programme, participants have to go through different challenges for 4 weeks and winners will be rewarded with prizes.

Russia: Baltika Breweries, together with other brewing companies in Russia, will continue its annual initiative called '18+ Rules for all - everyone's responsibility'. A company-wide volunteering activity will see employees visit points of sale to prevent selling alcohol to minors.

In several other markets Carlsberg Group companies are promoting alcohol-free beer as a great option for consumers who want to enjoy a refreshing beer but, for example, want to drink less alcohol or have to drive.

#GBRD2019 #CheersResponsibly #TowardsZERO

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 07:21:08 UTC
