Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 4 - 7 May:
Number of
shares bought
Average transaction price
Amount DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
1,472,955
1,232,506,836
4 May 2020
25,000
832.43
20,810,735
5 May 2020
15,000
825.27
12,379,105
6 May 2020
6,339
838.12
5,312,826
7 May 2020
15,000
833.92
12,508,782
Total, 4 - 7 May 2020
61,339
51,011,448
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 7 May 2020*
26,703
831.63
22,207,059
Accumulated under the programme
1,560,997
1,305,725,343
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,719,151 own B shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.