Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

Transactions during 18 - 20 May



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 18 - 20 May:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,695,059 1,416,235,478 18 May 2020 13,599 824.32 11,209,884 19 May 2020 15,000 835.73 12,536,021 20 May 2020 13,000 840.27 10,923,515 Total, 18 - 20 May 2020 41,599 34,669,420 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 20 May 2020* 18,110 833.42 15,093,229 Accumulated under the programme 1,754,768 1,465,998,127 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,912,922 own B shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

