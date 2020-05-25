Log in
CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

05/25/2020 | 04:08am EDT

Transactions during 18 - 20 May

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 18 - 20 May:

Number of
shares bought 		Average transaction price Amount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,695,059 1,416,235,478
18 May 2020 13,599 824.32 11,209,884
19 May 2020 15,000 835.73 12,536,021
20 May 2020 13,000 840.27 10,923,515
Total, 18 - 20 May 2020 41,599 34,669,420
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 20 May 2020* 18,110 833.42 15,093,229
Accumulated under the programme 1,754,768 1,465,998,127
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,912,922 own B shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

28-25052020-carlsberg-share-buy-back-transactions-18-20-may.pdf
appendix-28-25052020.pdf
20200525-carlsbergfondet-pdmr-reporting.pdf

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 08:07:01 UTC
