Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 15 - 19 June:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,051,676 1,730,009,222 15 June 2020 8,981 853.25 7,663,043 16 June 2020 11,832 875.94 10,364,143 17 June 2020 14,893 894.41 13,320,433 18 June 2020 15,000 899.35 13,490,300 19 June 2020 22,286 900.66 20,072,180 Total, 15 - 19 June 2020 72,992 64,910,099 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 19 June 2020* 31,776 889.28 28,257,663 Accumulated under the programme 2,156,444 1,823,176,984 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,314,598 own B shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

