Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

06/22/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Transactions during 15 - 19 June

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 15 - 19 June:

Number of
shares bought 		Average transaction price Amount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,051,676 1,730,009,222
15 June 2020 8,981 853.25 7,663,043
16 June 2020 11,832 875.94 10,364,143
17 June 2020 14,893 894.41 13,320,433
18 June 2020 15,000 899.35 13,490,300
19 June 2020 22,286 900.66 20,072,180
Total, 15 - 19 June 2020 72,992 64,910,099
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 19 June 2020* 31,776 889.28 28,257,663
Accumulated under the programme 2,156,444 1,823,176,984
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,314,598 own B shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the 148,156,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

33-22062020-carlsberg-share-buy-back-transactions-15-19-june.pdf
appendix-33-22062020.pdf
20200622-carlsbergfondet-pdmr-reporting.pdf

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:31:07 UTC
