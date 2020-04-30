Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Carlsberg A/S    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/30 04:02:05 am
845.5 DKK   +0.51%
03:22aCarlsberg sees worse to come as lockdown hits beer sales
RE
03:22aCarlsberg sees worse to come as lockdown hits beer sales
RE
12:59aCARLSBERG A/S : Trading statement as at 31 March 2020
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carlsberg sees worse to come as lockdown hits beer sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Calsberg logo is seen on the jacket of an employee at the development center of the Carlsberg group at the K2 Kronenbourg beer brewery in Obernai

Carlsberg said on Thursday worse is still to come after a 7% decline in first quarter sales, as increased beer sales in supermarkets failed to balance the closure of bars and restaurants during the coronavirus lockdown.

The world's third biggest brewer after Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken said it saw signs of recovery in its biggest market China, where smaller outlets had reopened, after volumes fell by a fifth in the first three months.

"We see some pockets of demand in bars and restaurants, but in general it's a relatively slow recovery in China," Chief Executive Cees t'Hart told Reuters.

Carlsberg suspended guidance earlier this month, after sales at bars and restaurants especially in Western Europe were severely impacted as many countries were in lockdown.

Higher sales in supermarkets could not compensate for loss of revenue in bars in western Europe, where volumes fell 6% in the quarter, Carlsberg said.

"Social-distancing requirements will continue and will impact consumer behaviour. Consequently, volumes will decline further in the second quarter," t'Hart said.

Carlsberg said sales between January and March came in at 12.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion), compared with 12.8 billion expected by analysts in a poll compiled by Carlsberg.

The company has over the past year shifted its focus from cost-cutting to revenue growth, especially by selling more of its pricier brands.

But the closure of bars and restaurants has hurt that strategy, as consumers under lockdown tend to take no chances with speciality beer in the supermarket and instead stick to multipacks of less expensive mainstream brands, t'Hart said.

Carlsberg's price/mix, which indicates whether the company sold more or less of its expensive beer, was unchanged in the three months.

Carlsberg did not disclose a full set of earnings figures.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Nick Tattersall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -2.31% 44.035 Delayed Quote.-38.03%
CARLSBERG A/S 0.81% 850 Delayed Quote.-15.36%
HEINEKEN N.V. 0.49% 78.44 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARLSBERG A/S
03:22aCarlsberg sees worse to come as lockdown hits beer sales
RE
03:22aCarlsberg sees worse to come as lockdown hits beer sales
RE
12:59aCARLSBERG A/S : Trading statement as at 31 March 2020
AQ
04/27CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
PU
04/27CARLSBERG A/S : Foundation sale of shares in connection with A/S share buy-back ..
AQ
04/20CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
AQ
04/14CARLSBERG A/S : share capital reduction
AQ
04/14CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
PU
04/14CARLSBERG A/S : Foundation sale of shares in connection with A/S share buy-back ..
AQ
04/06CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 61 357 M
EBIT 2020 9 191 M
Net income 2020 5 374 M
Debt 2020 22 407 M
Yield 2020 2,27%
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
EV / Sales2021 2,23x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 901,85  DKK
Last Close Price 841,20  DKK
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-15.36%18 316
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-38.03%95 831
HEINEKEN N.V.-17.87%48 688
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED0.95%36 139
AMBEV S.A.-1.27%33 923
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-17.71%22 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group