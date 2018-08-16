Log in
Carlsberg A/S : Lifts Guidance After Strong Beer Sales, Greater Cost Savings

08/16/2018 | 08:17am CEST

By Dominic Chopping

Carlsberg AS (CARL-A.KO) on Thursday lifted its full-year guidance after posting a 7.2% rise in first-half net profit on strong beer sales across all of its major markets and greater efficiency benefits.

The Scandinavian units all benefited from extraordinarily warm weather which led to an increase in volumes, net revenue and earnings. Asia saw strong growth, boosted by the performance of its international premium brands, while in Russia, good weather and the World Cup soccer tournament increased volumes.

Carlsberg's ongoing efficiency program--known as "Funding the Journey"--has been tracking ahead of plan and the company now expects it to yield greater benefits than planned. As a result, the company expects high-single-digit-percentage organic growth in operating profit this year from mid-single-digit expectations previously.

Total net benefits from "Funding the Journey" are now expected to exceed DKK2.3 billion, with the company having previously guided for around that figure.

It expects a negative currency effect on operating profit of around DKK425 million this year, from an earlier estimate of DKK550 million.

Net profit rose to DKK2.47 billion in the first half, from DKK2.3 billion a year earlier and against expectations in a FactSet poll of DKK2.3 billion.

Revenue slipped to DKK30.97 billion in the first half, from DKK31.18 billion a year earlier, on adverse currency movements in Asian and eastern European currencies, but strong sales growth in those regions saw beer volumes grow 3.3%. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected revenue of DKK30.68 billion.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 61 906 M
EBIT 2018 9 096 M
Net income 2018 5 395 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,00
P/E ratio 2019 0,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Independent Member-Supervisory Board
