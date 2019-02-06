Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Carlsberg A/S (ADR)    CABGY

CARLSBERG A/S (ADR) (CABGY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carlsberg A/S : Raises Shareholder Payout After Brewing Up Beer Sales Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 02:51am EST

By Dominic Chopping

Carlsberg A/S (CARL-A.KO) on Wednesday proposed a bigger payout for shareholders after growing beer sales across all of its major markets in 2018.

Net profit for the year rose to 5.31 billion Danish kroner ($812.1 million) against DKK5.29 billion expected in a FactSet poll and compared with DKK1.26 billion the previous year. Earnings in 2017 were weighed by a DKK4.6 billion impairment of its Baltika brand in Russia.

Revenue rose to DKK62.5 billion in the year from DKK60.66 billion a year earlier, with a 4.9% rise in beer sales contributing to an 5.4% jump in overall beverage volumes. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected revenue of DKK62.1 billion.

The company doesn't disclose any further financial information in its quarterly trading statements.

The brewer is proposing a 13% dividend increase to DKK18 a share and a share buy-back program of DKK4.5 billion, leading to cash returns to shareholders for the year of DKK7.2 billion.

For 2019, the company said it will continue to drive organic net revenue growth while maintaining tight cost control and strict cash discipline. Its regional priorities will be to increase net revenue and operating margin in Western Europe, drive growth in Asia through premiumization, and strengthen market leadership in Eastern Europe.

It expects to deliver mid-single-digit-percentage organic growth in operating profit in 2019, with capital expenditure at constant currencies expected at around DKK4.5 billion.

Based on the spot rates as of Feb. 5, Carlsberg assumes a DKK translation impact of around zero for this year.

"We invested significant resources in our brands and activities, and we continue to target top-line growth and profit improvement in the coming years," Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARLSBERG A/S (ADR)
02:51aCARLSBERG A/S : Raises Shareholder Payout After Brewing Up Beer Sales Growth
DJ
01:16aCARLSBERG A/S : - 2018 Financial Statement
AQ
12:58aCARLSBERG : Financial statement as at 31 December 2018
AQ
2018CARLSBERG A/S : pollution leads to restorative charity donations
AQ
2018CARLSBERG A/S : 3Q Revenue Rose 7.4% on Strong Beer Sales
DJ
2018CARLSBERG : Q3 2018 Trading statement
AQ
2018CARLSBERG : Upgrade of 2018 earnings expectations
AQ
2018India's Competition Commission Raids Three Beer Makers -Reuters
DJ
2018CARLSBERG A/S : to Invest Up to EUR100 Million in French Kronenbourg Brewery
DJ
2018CARLSBERG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S ..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 61 906 M
EBIT 2018 9 096 M
Net income 2018 5 395 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,00
P/E ratio 2019 0,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization -
Chart CARLSBERG A/S (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Independent Member-Supervisory Board
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.