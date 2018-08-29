Log in
Carlsberg A/S : to Invest Up to EUR100 Million in French Kronenbourg Brewery

08/29/2018 | 06:46am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Carlsberg A/S (CARL-A.KO) will invest up to 100 million euros ($117 million) in its Kronenbourg brewery in Obernai, France, to allow further modernization and capacity increases as well as capability improvements and advances within environment, health and safety.

The brewer's chief executive Cees 't Hart announced the investment in conjunction with a visit from French President Emmanuel Macron in Copenhagen Wednesday, saying the plans follow several years of positive developments in France as well as recent international success of the Kronenbourg 1664 beers.

"We are proud of our position as the leading French brewer and of the impressive growth of Kronenbourg 1664 inside as well as outside of France," he said.

"In order to continue to grow, we need to invest, and today's announcement is a testament to our shared values and promising growth opportunities."

Carlsberg Group acquired Kronenbourg in 2008. Kronenbourg employs 1,200 people directly and generates more than 10,000 additional jobs in related industries such as agriculture and retails, the company said in a statement.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 61 906 M
EBIT 2018 9 096 M
Net income 2018 5 395 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 0,00
P/E ratio 2019 0,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Independent Member-Supervisory Board
