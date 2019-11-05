Carlyle L P : 2019Q4 CG Public IR presentation (1).pdf
NOVEMBER 2019
BANK OF AMERICA FUTURE OF FINANCIALS CONFERENCE
GLENN YOUNGKIN
CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Important Information
This presentation has been prepared by The Carlyle Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Carlyle") and may only be used for informational purposes only. This presentation may not be referenced, quoted or linked by website, in whole or in part except as agreed to in writing by Carlyle.
This presentation provides an overview of Carlyle and is not intended to be taken by, and should not be taken by, any individual recipient as investment advice, a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any security, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase any security. An offer or solicitation for an investment in any investment fund managed or sponsored by Carlyle or its affiliates ("Fund") will occur only through an offering memorandum and related purchase documentation, and subject to the terms and conditions contained in such documents and in such Fund's operative agreements. The offering memorandum relating to any Fund contains additional information about the investment objective, terms and conditions of such Fund, tax information and risk disclosure that should be reviewed prior to making an investment decision regarding a Fund. This presentation is qualified in its entirety by such offering memorandum, which should be read completely before making any investment. An investment in a Fund would be speculative and would involve significant risks. Nothing in this presentation is intended to be taken by, and should not be taken by, any individual recipient as investment advice, a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any security, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase any security.
Although the information presented in this presentation has been obtained from sources that Carlyle believes to be reliable, Carlyle makes no representations as to its accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness for any purpose. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete and Carlyle is not responsible for errors and/or omissions with respect to the information contained herein. Unless otherwise expressly stated herein any analysis or outlook relating to the matters discussed herein express Carlyle's views only as of November 5, 2019.
Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of Carlyle. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "forecast," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "target," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended 12/31/2018 filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
The fund return information reflected in this presentation is not indicative of the performance of The Carlyle Group L.P. and is also not necessarily indicative of the future performance of any particular fund. There can be no assurance that any of Carlyle's funds or its other existing and future funds will achieve similar returns. See "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our Business Operations - The historical returns attributable to our funds, including those presented in this report, should not be considered as indicative of the future results of our funds or of our future results or of any returns expected on an investment in our common units" in the Annual Report. As used throughout this document, and unless otherwise indicated, "Gross IRR" represents the annualized internal rate of return for the period indicated on limited partner invested capital based on contributions, distributions and unrealized value before management fees, expenses and carried interest, which will reduce returns and, in the aggregate are substantial. "Net IRR" represents the annualized internal rate of return for the period indicated on limited partner invested capital based on contributions, distributions and unrealized value after management fees, expenses and carried interest (but not taxes borne by investors). "Gross MOIC" represents total fair value, before management fees, expenses and carried interest, divided by cumulative invested capital. An investment is considered realized when the investment fund has completely exited, and ceases to own an interest in, the investment. An investment is considered partially realized when the total proceeds received in respect of such investment, including dividends, interest or other distributions and/or return of capital represents at least 85% of invested capital and such investment is not yet fully realized. In considering investment performance information contained in this presentation, prospective investors should bear in mind that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that Carlyle or any Fund will achieve comparable results. Actual realized value of currently unrealized investments will depend on, among other factors, future operating results, the value of the assets and market conditions at the time of disposition, any related transaction costs and the timing and manner of sale, all of which may differ from the assumptions and circumstances on which the current unrealized valuations are based. Accordingly, the actual realized values of unrealized investments may differ materially from the values indicated herein. Unless otherwise specified, LTM, or last twelve months refers to the period of Q4 2018 through Q3 2019, and the prior rolling 12-month period refers to the period Q4 2017 to Q3 2018.
This presentation includes comparisons of certain private equity indices to various indexes including certain MSCI indexes (MSCI) and the S&P 500 and other indexes. The private equity indices do not represent the performance of any Fund or family of Funds. Recipients should not infer that any Fund is top quartile. There are significant differences between the types of securities and assets typically acquired by U.S. and global buyout funds, the investments covered by the MSCI, S&P 500 and other indexes. Specifically, U,S. and global buyout funds typically make investments in securities and other assets that have a greater degree of risk and volatility, and less liquidity, than those securities included in these indexes and companies included in the indexes are not subject to certain of the management fees, carried interest or expenses to which investors in U.S. and global buyout funds are typically subject. Comparisons between private equity funds, Carlyle sponsored funds, the MSCI, S&P 500 and other indexes are included for informational purposes only. The private equity returns do not represent the performance of any Fund or family of Funds. Recipients should not infer that any Fund is top quartile.
Detailed information about Carlyle's management fees and performance revenues is available in Carlyle's public filings. Please note that certain metrics and projections contained in this Presentation include the Legacy Energy Funds and funds advised by NGP Energy Capital Management. Please note that the Legacy Energy Funds (as defined in Carlyle's public filings), are managed with Riverstone Holdings LLC and its affiliates. Affiliates of both Carlyle and Riverstone act as investment advisers to each of the Legacy Energy Funds. Currently, Carlyle is only entitled to carried interest and management fees in certain funds advised by NGP Energy Capital Management. The NGP Energy Capital Management funds which solely earn management fees are referred to herein as "NGP predecessor funds."
For purposes of the non-financial operating and statistical data included in this presentation, including the aggregation of our non-U.S. dollar denominated investment funds, foreign currencies have been converted to U.S. dollars at the spot rate as of the last trading day of the reporting period when presenting period end balances, and the average rate for the period has been utilized when presenting activity during such period. With respect to capital commitments raised in foreign currencies, the conversion to U.S. dollars is based on the exchange rate as of the date of closing of such capital commitment.
This presentation includes certain Non-GAAP financial measures, Distributable Earnings ("DE") and Distributable EBITDA. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measured prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see Carlyle's public filings for the definition of "carry funds," "Fee-earning assets under management" or "Fee-earning AUM," (FEAUM), and "Assets under management" or "AUM."
2
THE PRIVATE CAPITAL INDUSTRY IS NO LONGER "ALTERNATIVE"
Source: Preqin accessed October 2019. Data as of 3/31/2019. There is no guarantee that this trend will continue.
4
Private Capital Continues to Outperform
Private Equity1
Real Estate2
Private Credit3
POOLED BUYOUT RETURNS (NET) COMPARED TO PUBLIC MARKET EQUIVALENT
POOLED REAL ESTATE RETURNS (NET) VS NCREIF PROPERTY INDEX PUBLIC MARKET EQUIVALENT
PRIVATE DEBT FUND RETURNS (NET) VS GLOBAL HY INDEX (TOTAL RETURN)
18%
+554bps
+654bps
+897bps
13%
+79bps
+660bps
+230bps
8%
(136bps)
3%
-2%
1-Year
5-Year
15-Year
1-Year
5-Year
1-Year
5-Year
Private Equity Index
MSCI World Index
Real Estate
NCREIF
Private
Global HY
Property
Debt Fund
Fund Index
Index
Index
Index
1)
Cambridge Associates, Buyout & Growth Equity Index & Selected Benchmark Statistics; 3/31/2019. Buyout: Fund Index Summary: Horizon Pooled Return Compared to CA Modified Public Market Equivalent
(mPME). Buyout Index Return represent net-returns to Limited Partners. CA Modified Public Market Equivalent (mPME) replicates private investment performance under public market conditions. The public
index's shares are purchased & sold according to the private fund cash flow schedule, with distributions calculated in the same proportion as the private fund, & mPME NAV is a function of mPME cash flows
2)
& public index returns.
Real Estate: Cambridge Associates, Real Estate Index & Selected Benchmark Statistics; 3/31/2019. Fund Index returns are net of fees, expenses, & carried interest. Benchmark return represents the Cambridge
3)
Modified Public Market equivalent, which replicates private investment performance under public market conditions.
Preqin Quarterly Update: Private Debt Q1 2019. Represent Horizon Net IRRs (Annualized) as of 9/30/2018. Global HY Index Total Returns sourced from S&P Capital IQ; returns as of 9/30/2018.
5
Please see "Important Information" for more information about the use of, & comparisons to, indexes. There is no assurance that this trend will continue.
Investment Outperformance Leading to Larger Allocations Which Help Achieve Targeted Investment Returns
Investors Expected to Increase or Maintain Allocations in the Longer-Term
Private Equity
95%
Private Debt
95%
Infrastructure
94%
Real Estate
90%
Natural Resources
88%
Maintain
Increase
Driving Investment Returns For...
Teachers
Students
Government
First
Retirees &
Global Citizens
Employees
Responders
Beneficiaries
Source: Preqin Investor Interviews, November 2018.
6
Private Equity Is An Engine for Growth
Carlyle's Private Equity Value Creation Relative to Publicly Traded Companies
10.0%
9.0%
720 bps
8.0%
3.5%
7.0%
Creation
6.0%
5.0%
3.7%
Value
4.0%
3.0%
2.0%
2.9%
1.0%
0.0%
S&P Global Broad
CPE: Faster Sales
CPE: Incremental
Market Index: Sales
Growth
Margin
Growth*
Impact of Private Capital
Support good companies to grow into great companies
Enable businesses to grow by providing access to capital to expand
CapEx to develop or refurbish hundreds of office building, medical centers, warehouses andmulti-family apartment buidings
Modernize public infrastructure
Provide investors with access to some of the world's fastest growing companies
*CAGR from Q4 2015 to Q4 2018.
Carlyle data representative of all companies in the CPE portfolio from Q4 2015 to Q4 2018.
Source: Carlyle Analysis of Proprietary Portfolio Company Data, S&P Capital IQ, September 2019.
7
Please see "Important Information" for more information about the use of, & comparisons to, indexes. There is no assurance that this trend will continue
Growth in PE-Backed Companies Mirrors Fall in Public Listings
Companies increasingly looking to stay private longer and require private capital to grow
Companies
9,000
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
2000
2001
2002
2003
PE-Backed
2004
2005
2006
2007
Company Inventory
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Publicly Listed Companies
Source: PitchBook 3Q 2018 M&A Report; CRSP. There is no guarantee these trends will continue.
8
CARLYLE PLATFORM HAS STRONG
OPERATING MOMENTUM
Carlyle Is A Global Leader In Private Capital Investing
Carlyle is diversified across sectors and with industry
leading positions
Investment Solutions
Corporate Private Equity
$45
Private Equity and
Buyout
Real Estate
Total AUM:
Long dated P/E
- Funds
Middle Market and
- Secondaries
$222 billion
$84
Growth Capital
- Co-investments
$48
Available Capital:
Global Credit
$73 billion
Real Assets1
Structured Credit
Direct Lending
Real Estate
Distressed Credit
$45
Energy
Opportunistic Credit
Power
Carlyle Aviation Partners
Infrastructure
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. See The Carlyle Group L.P.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on fund performance.
10
1) Includes three Energy & Power and Renewable funds jointly advised with Riverstone Holdings, L.L.C. and seven funds advised by NGP Energy Capital Management.
Fee-earning AUM Has Accelerated With Significant Fundraising Success
FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN)
•Fee-earning AUM of $159 billion near
record levelsin CPE, Real Assets & Global
$200
Core FEAUM CAGR: 10%
Credit
$175
Total FEAUM CAGR: 4%
•Recentlysurpassed multi-year $100 billion
$160
$159
$150
$140
$136
$149
$151
fundraising target
$131
$125
$123
$125
•Strong Core Fee-earning AUM1CAGR of
$115
10% since 2012
$100
$111
$99
•98% of Fee-earning AUM in locked up,
$96
$75
$79
long term fund structures not subject to
$50
quarterly redemption
•$7.6 billion in Pending Fee-earning AUM
$25
will activate fees upon fund initiation or
$0
capital deployment2
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
3Q19
Core
Legacy
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. There is no guarantee these trends will continue.
1) Core excludes Legacy FEAUM which consists of Hedge Funds, Legacy Energy, and Legacy APG / PGGM FEAUM.
2) Pending Fee-earning AUM of $7.6 billion as of 9/30/2019 includes approximately $1.5 billion in fund commitments that will activate as new funds turn on fees. The remaining amount will generally become
11
fee-earning as the commitments are invested.
Fee Related Earnings And Margins Moving Higher And We Expect The Trend To Continue
Fee Related Earnings growth accelerated over the last few years
FRE of $345 million through Q3 2019 positions CG to generate approximately$450 million for FY 2019 & we expect continued growth from here
FRE Margin was 28% through Q3 2019 benefiting from high incremental margin revenue, up substantially from the prior 2 years
FRE & MARGIN TRENDS1
$500
$500
35%
$450
$450
30%
($mm)
$400
$350
(%)
$350
25%
RelatedEarnings
$300
$
318
MarginFRE
$250
$345m
20%
through
$200
$192
Q3 2019
15%
Fee
$150
10%
$100
We are targeting$500 million in annual
$50
$124
5%
FREover the next couple years and the
$0
0%
expansion of pre-tax FRE margins to ≥
2017
2018
2019
Target
30% over the next several years
Projection
Insurance recoveries
FRE (ex recoveries)
FRE Margin
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. There is no guarantee that these trends will continue. Reflects Management's views as of 11/5/2019. Please see "Important Information" slides for information about the use of and
reliance on projections.
1) 2017 Fee Related Earnings were $192 million, and $124 million net of $68 million in net insurance recoveries. 2018 Fee Related Earnings were $350 million, and $318 million net of $32 million in insurance
12
recoveries. FRE Margins are based on Fee Related Earnings excluding the impact of insurance recoveries.
Our Investment Platform Has Produced Industry Leading Performance Revenues And Positioned For Continued Outperformance
NET REALIZED PERFORMANCE REVENUE (PER UNIT, 2014-2018 AGGREGATE)
$10
NRPR / Unit (5-year total)
50%
$8.73
As a % of Current Mkt Cap
45%
$8
40%
36%
35%
$6
30%
25%
$4
20%
15%
$2
10%
5%
$0
0%
CG
Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4
NET ACCRUED PERFORMANCE REVENUE (PER UNIT, AS OF 3Q 2019)
$6
NAPR / Unit
20%
18%
18%
% of Mkt Cap
$5.12
$5
16%
$4
14%
12%
$3
10%
$2
8%
6%
$1
4%
2%
$0
0%
CG
Peer 1
Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019, except market capitalization estimate which is based on share price as of 11/01/2019. Per unit calculations are derived based on units outstanding as of 6/30/2019, sourced from
available public disclosures. Net realized performance revenue per unit reflects 2014-2018 aggregate net realized performance revenue divided by units outstanding as of 6/30/2019. Peers include Apollo, ARES,
13
Blackstone and KKR.
C-CORP CONVERSION WILL HELP UNLOCK SHAREHOLDER VALUE
Conversion to Full C-Corp (Effective January 2020) Will Help Unlock Shareholder Value and Trading Liquidity
Expect Significant Index Inclusion in 1H20
Alts Have Seen Significant Uptick in Volume
•
CRSP Indices - 1Q 2020
% Change in Average Daily
•
S&P TMI Indices - 1Q 2020
Trading Volume
•
MSCI Indices - 1Q or 2Q 2020
161%
(post BX conversion announcement)1
•
Russell Indices - 2Q 2020
•
S&P Indices - quarterly rebalance - CG best
96%
positioned for inclusion amongst peers, but no
78%
guarantee of inclusion
41%
12%
-21%
-6%
APO
BX
CG HLNE ARES KKR
US
Equity
Daily
1. As of April 18, 2019. Measures average daily trading volume from April 18, 2019 compared to the YTD average
until April 17, 2019.
Trading
Note: There is no guarantee CG will be included in any index family. These views reflect management current expectations as of November 5, 2019 and may be subject to change at any time. Data as of
November 4, 2019.
15
Source: Factset, Nasdaq.
Carlyle Presents An Attractive Investment Opportunity
Platform Growth
FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN)
+28%
$159
$124
Q3 2016
Q3 2019
NET ACCRUED PERFORMANCE REVENUE ($BN)
+52%
$1.8
$1.2
Q3 2016
Q3 2019
Value1
Technical Improvement
PRICE TO 2020E
•Carlyle will convert to a
18x
17x
15x
14x
Full C-Corp effective
12x
January 1, 2020
•Removal of K-1 reporting
likely to improve relative
attractiveness to
Peer Peer Peer Peer
CG
investors
1
2
3
4
•CG inclusion into indices
CONSENSUS EPS GROWTH
and benchmarks could
(2019E - 2021E)
drive significant active
73%
and passive buying
54% 50%
demand
33% 28%
CG
Peer Peer Peer Peer
2
1
4
3
1) Source: Factset. Peers include Apollo, ARES, Blackstone, KKR. Consensus EPS growth is calculated as the total EPS growth from 2019E to 2021E.
16
We Are Performing Well And Positioned For Growth
Carlyle is aglobal leader in the growing private capital industry
We arecommitted to delivering strong results for all of our stakeholders (fund investors, unitholders, employees, our communities)
Continuedmargin expansion and growth initiatives driving further FRE growth
Latest vintage offlagship investment funds generally tracking in line with predecessor funds, with $1.8 billion of accrued performance revenues underpinningfuture net realized performance revenue growth
Our FullC-CorpConversionExpected to Help Unlock Shareholder Value
17
SEGMENT SUMMARIES
Corporate Private Equity: Platform Continues to Scale While Maintaining Superior Long Term Performance
TOTAL AUM ($BN)
FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN)
$63
$73
$81
$84
$62
$61
$41
$51
$36
$36
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q3 2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q3 2019
Japan Buyout
Financial Services
Japan Buyout
Financial Services
$3.4
$1.0
Other
$1.5
Other
$2.2
CPE¹
Global Partners
CPE¹
US Growth
$6.8
$2.6
$4.8
US Buyout
US Growth
$3.5
Asia
$84b
Buyout
$61b
US Buyout
$38.1
$2.8
$28.4
Asia
Global
Buyout
$9.9
Partners
$12.2Europe Buyout
Europe Buyout
$5.7
$12.2
$10.2
Financial Metrics ($mm)
2016
2017
2018
LTM Q3 2019
Fee Related Earnings
$116
$26
$124
$278
Net Realized
588
459
221
55
Performance Revenues
Distributable Earnings
739
488
350
309
Key Points
Superior, diversified track record
2.4X MOIC on realized and partially realized investments
Experience across multiple deployment and exit cycles
Successor funds continue to scale CPE platform
US/Asia/Europe buyout fundraising scaled latest funds by more than 50%
$32 bn of Available Capital
Deployment of $14.1 bn LTM
Positioned to deliver future performance fees
$52 bn Remaining Fair Value
$1.1 bn of Net Accrued Performance Revenue
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019 unless otherwise noted. See The Carlyle Group L.P.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on fund performance.
19
1) Comprised of South America Buyout, Europe Growth, Asia Growth, Sub-Saharan Africa Buyout, CPE Platform Accounts, Peru Buyout, Ireland Buyout and MENA Buyout.
Real Assets: Growing Real Estate Platform & Opportunities in Natural Resources, Power and Infrastructure
TOTAL AUM ($BN)
FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN)
$38
$43
$46
$45
$31
$28
$32
$33
$33
$34
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q3 2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q3 2019
Power
Power
$2.1
Legacy
Legacy
Infrastructure
$1.6
Energy
US Real
Infrastructure
Energy
US Real
$2.1
$2.9
$2.5
Estate
$2.2
Estate
$33b $9.9
NGP Energy $45b$16.4
$12.2
NGP Energy
Int'l Real Estate
$11.6
Int'l Real Estate
$1.9
Int'l Energy
$2.5
Int'l Energy
$6.7
$3.1
Financial Metrics ($mm)
2016
2017
2018
LTM Q3 2019
Fee Related Earnings
$69
$52
$121
$143
Net Realized
16
50
84
62
Performance Revenues
Distributable Earnings
49
25
207
272
Key Points
US Real Estate business delivering strong performance
Strong performance (13% LTM appreciation) and substantial scaling in opportunistic funds
Core Plus market an attractive opportunity to leverage USRE expertise
Natural Resources actively deploying capital In Challenging Markets
Invested Capital of $1.8 bn over the LTM
International Energy (+10% LTM appreciation) performing well despite industry headwinds
Global Infrastructure opportunity
New global infrastructure fund well positioned to take advantage of massive need for domestic and international private investment in infrastructure
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019.
20
Global Credit: Significant Growth Potential as We Build a Larger Diversified Credit Platform
TOTAL AUM ($BN)
$44 $48
$29 $33
$26
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q3 2019
Direct
Lending
Carry
$4.9
Funds
Aviation
$11.0
$6.3
$48b
CLOs $25.7
FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN)
$35 $37
$24 $27
$23
2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019
Direct
Lending
Carry
Aviation
$3.1
Funds
$4.6$6.1
$37b
CLOs $23.4
Key Points
Focused on enhancing and scaling
Global Credit platform
•Private credit accelerating as an asset class
•New credit teams capable of managing much
higher AUM
•Growth via organic/inorganic means to
address significant white space
Solid core platform
•$26 bn US/Europe CLO business with strong
fee margins
•Direct Lending AUM of $4.9 bn with 68% of
portfolio in a first lien position2
•Latest vintage Distressed Credit fund
Financial Metrics ($mm)
2016
2017
2018
LTM Q3
2019
Fee Related Earnings
$(175)
$82
$72
$76
Net Realized
19
40
5
3
Performance Revenues
Distributable Earnings
(157)
127
78
77
significantly larger than predecessor fund
Launch or acquire new capabilities
•
Opportunistic credit
•
Infrastructure Credit
•
Carlyle Aviation Partners
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. (1) 2015 Total AUM and Fee-earning AUM reflect breakout of the former hedge fund platform. 2) 2016, 2017 and 2018 include net (charges)/recoveries of $(175) million, $68 million
21
and $32 million, respectively, associated with our commodities business. (2) First lien statistics for BDC I.
61% of Remaining Fair Valuein CPE/RA/GC carry funds accruing performance revenue as of 9/30/19
TCG BDCdividend yield of 10% on NAV2
Exceptional CLO performancewith default rates of 0.7%/1.6% for US/EU CLOs3
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. See The Carlyle Group L.P.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on fund performance. 1) Appreciation/(Depreciation) represents
unrealized gain/(loss) for the period on a total return basis before fees and expenses. The percentage of return is calculated as: ending remaining investment fair market value plus net investment outflow (sales
proceeds minus net purchases) minus beginning remaining investment fair market value divided by beginning remaining investment fair market value. Fund only, does not include co-investment. The MSCI
ACWI - All Cap Index represents the performance of the MSCI All Country World Index across all market capitalization sizes of the global equity market. Please see the "Important Information" slide for more
information related to comparisons with indices. 2) Reflects latest annualized dividend for BDC 1 divided by 2Q19 reported NAV. 3) Inception to date default rate for U.S. (since 1999) and Europe CLOs (since
24
2005).
CPE's Proven, Disciplined Investment Process Drives Strong Results
Portfolio Construction In Today's
Challenging Investment Environment
Find or create growth not tied solely to GDP Growth
Earnings growth strong enough to offset multiple contraction
Build a portfolio to perform during continued slow GDP growth or modest economic downturn
Management talent and depth must be world class
Maintain appropriate diversification
Pursue exit opportunities while valuations are favorable
Note: Data as of 6/30/2019. Represents realized and partially realized deals in Carlyle Partners, Carlyle Europe Partners and Carlyle Asia Partners since inception. Includes fund and external coinvestment.
Past performance is not indicative of future results and there is no guarantee these trends will continue.
25
1) Reflects the simple average and median of individual investment multiples without weighting for investment size
Many Of Our Largest Fund Families Have Consistently Delivered Strong Performance
Inception Year
Committed Capital (bn)
Gross IRR
Net IRR
Total MOIC
Carlyle Partners IV (U.S.)
2004
$7.9
16%
13%
2.4x
Carlyle Partners V (U.S.)
2007
$13.7
18%
14%
2.1x
Carlyle Partners VI (U.S.)
2012
$13.0
15%
10%
1.5x
Carlyle Partners VII (U.S.)
2018
$18.5
NM
NM
1.0x
Carlyle Asia Partners II
2006
$1.8
11%
8%
1.9x
Carlyle Asia Partners III
2008
$2.6
17%
11%
1.8x
Carlyle Asia Partners IV
2012
$3.9
12%
8%
1.4x
Carlyle Asia Partners V
2018
$6.6
NM
NM
1.2x
Carlyle Europe Partners II
2003
€1.8
36%
20%
2.0x
Carlyle Europe Partners III
2006
€5.3
19%
14%
2.3x
Carlyle Europe Partners IV
2013
€3.7
14%
8%
1.3x
Carlyle Europe Partners V
2018
€6.3
NM
NM
1.0x
Carlyle Realty Partners V (U.S.)
2006
$3.0
13%
9%
1.8x
Carlyle Realty Partners VI (U.S.)
2010
$2.3
28%
19%
1.8x
Carlyle Realty Partners VII (U.S.)
2014
$4.2
21%
14%
1.6x
Carlyle Realty Partners VIII (U.S.)
2017
$5.5
NM
NM
1.1x
Natural Gas Partners X
2012
$3.6
4%
1%
1.1x
Natural Gas Partners XI
2014
$5.3
12%
8%
1.3x
Natural Gas Partners XII
2017
$4.3
NM
NM
1.1x
Carlyle International Energy Partners I
2013
$2.5
26%
14%
1.6x
Carlyle International Energy Partners II
2019
$1.6
N/A
N/A
N/A
Carlyle Strategic Partners II
2007
$1.4
17%
11%
1.8x
Carlyle Strategic Partners III
2011
$0.7
26%
16%
1.6x
Carlyle Strategic Partners IV
2016
$2.5
NM
NM
1.2x
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Does not represent all Carlyle carry funds. For a full list of the firm's significant funds and information about their performance, see
information in our latest earnings release or quarterly or annual reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bold represents funds currently in the investment period.
26
1) CIEP II is currently in fundraising; Committed Capital reflects fundraising to date.
Diversified Investment Platform Creates The Opportunity For Larger Committed Capital Per Strategy
FLAGSHIP PE FUND COMMITMENTS ($BN)
$33.6
$28.3
$25.6 $24.7
$22.0
$18.8 $18.4$18.1
Prior Vintage
Current Vintage
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Carlyle US Carlyle Europe Carlyle Asia Carlyle Japan
Carlyle's geographically diverse fund structure (relative to a single large global fund) enables us to collectively raise more capital and diversification provides better likelihood of generating performance fees
Presented for illustrative purposes only. Source: Company filings. Peer commitments include flagship global buyout funds, as well as any comparable buyout funds focused on Europe or Asia.
27
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019.
FRE Growth Supported By A Growing Carry Fund Investment Platform
Fund Commitments for Major CPE/RA/GC Carry Funds
~ 30-40%+
+40%
$49 bn
$35 bn
Prior Generation¹
2013-16 Vintage Funds²
Next Generation³
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. Reflects Management's views as of 11/5/2019. Please see "Important Information" slides for information about the use of and reliance on projections. There is no guarantee these
trends will continue.
1)
Prior Generation of funds includes direct predecessors to Current Generation where applicable.
2)
Current Generation of funds includes: CP VI, CEP IV, CAP IV, CJP III, CGFSP II, CEOF II, CETP III, CGP, CRP VII, NGP XI, CIEP, CPP II, CSP IV, CEMOF II.
3)
Next Generation of funds includes follow on funds for Current Generation as well as new fund families and new product initiatives. There is no assurance these trends will continue or that we will be able to
28
raise the capital required to achieve these targets.
Scaling and Broadening Global Credit Will Support FRE Growth
Global Credit now generates more than $300 million in annualrun-rate management fees, up 25% YoY
Continue to build out capabilities to manage larger amounts of capital
Fortitude relationship is expected to help Global Credit develop incremental scale
Launch/acquire new funds & products
Opportunistic Credit
New Direct Lending funds and vehicles
Managed Accounts
Leverage functional platform to scale broadening investment capabilities
AUM: $48 BILLION
Loans & Structured
Credit
$26.7
Direct Lending
$4.9
Aviation
Opportunistic Credit
$6.3
$2.9
Distressed Credit
Energy Credit
$3.4$3.7
GLOBAL CREDIT AUM1
$44
$48
$33
$29
$26
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q3 2019
Legacy H/F platform
Global Credit AUM (ex HFs)
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019.
29
1) 2015 Total AUM reflects breakout of the former hedge fund platform.
Breadth Of Fundraising Resources And Capabilities Drive New Investor Relationships
Team of more than100 fundraising employeesacross all regions
More than2,600 fund investorsfrom 94 countries
More than410 new fund investorsover the past 3 years have committed $8.8 billion
76% of fund investor capitalis invested across six or more carry funds, up from 50% in 2006
GROSS FUNDRAISING SINCE Q1 2016
$106 billion
$44
$26
$20
$17
CPE
GC
RA
IS
DIVERSE SOURCE OF CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
Banks Other
Insurance 4% 3%
6%
Corporations
Public Pensions
1%
Fund of Funds
& Agencies
47%
6%
High Net
Worth
14%
Endowments
2%
Corporate Pensions
CROSS SELLING ACROSS FUNDS1
% OF $ COMMITMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE FUNDS
> 20 funds
6%
11 - 20 funds
16%
39%
6 - 10 funds
28%
19%
2 - 5 funds
41%
18%
18%
4%
Sovereign
1 fund
9%
6%
Wealth Funds
12%
2006
9/30/2019
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019.
Number of fund investors for prior years is shown as of September 30thof each year.
30
1) Percentage of capital committed by investors to active carry funds, segmented by the number of active carry funds in which the investors were committed as of 12/31/2006 and 9/30/2019.
Deployment Has Increased As Our Investment Platform Has Grown
Invested Capital ($ billions)
All Carry Funds
$25.7
$22.0
$22.4
$17.9
$14.8
$14.0
Investment
$12.8
$12.3
Solutions
Global Credit
Real Assets
Corporate
Private Equity
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
Q3 2019
31
Diverse Investment Activity Across Carry Funds And Credit Despite Competitive Global Markets
LTM Total Investment Activity ($ billions)
Carry Fund Deployment: $25.7
Credit Investment Activity (Non-Carry Fund): $6.4
$14.1
$2.0
Other CPE
$2.1
Europe Buyout
$0.9
Asia Buyout
$2.6
$9.1
$4.2
US Buyout
$3.8
$0.9
Other
$1.3
Energy
$2.1
US RE
$2.3
Middle Market
Lending
Obligations
CLO
Issuance &
Resets
Global Credit Carry Funds
$5.1
$0.3
Real Estate
$1.7
Co-Invests
$1.7
Secondaries
$1.4
Funds
Corporate Private Equity
Real Assets
Global Credit
Investment Solutions
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019.
32
Remaining Fair Value Concentrated Among Relatively Newer Private Investments
REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CPE/RA/GC CARRY FUND PORTFOLIO1- $83 BILLION
RFV AGED 4 OR MORE YEARS HAS DECLINED, LEADING TO A YOUNGER PORTFOLIO
37%
6%
0-2 Public years
31%
26%
36%
2-4
94%
years
Private
>4
26%years
VintagePublic/Private
3Q163Q19
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019.
1) Remaining Fair Value reflects the unrealized carrying value of investments for all carry funds and related vehicles, the aggregate collateral balance of our CLOs and the gross asset value of our business
33
development companies. Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Annual Realized Proceeds Slowing In The Short Term, But Record Level Of Remaining Fair Value Highlights Positive Future Opportunity
REALIZED PROCEEDS ($BN, ALL CARRY FUNDS)
29.4
29.0
29.4
25.3
25.4
26.0
24.0
19.7
Invest
Solutions
Global
Credit
Real
Assets
CPE
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM
Q3
2019
REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CAPITAL ($BN, ALL CPE/RA/GC CARRY FUNDS)
$83
$79
$71
$63 $63
$60$60
$56
4Q12 4Q13 4Q14 4Q15 4Q16 4Q17 4Q18 3Q19
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. There is no guarantee these trends will continue.
34
Investment Metrics Support Growing Future Performance Revenue
TOTAL AUM ($BN)
+31%
$222
$169
Q3 2016
Q3 2019
NET ACCRUED PERFORMANCE REVENUE ($BN)
+52%
$1.8
$1.2
Q3 2016
Q3 2019
REMAINING FAIR VALUE ($BN)
CPE/RA/GC CARRY FUNDS
+49%
$83
$56
Q3 2016
Q3 2019
AVAILABLE CAPITAL ($BN)
+33%
$73
$54
Q3 2016
Q3 2019
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. There is no guarantee these trends will continue.
35
Strong Balance Sheet With Growing Value Per Unit
Key Balance Sheet Items1($bn)
9/30/2019
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Corporate
$1.1
Treasury Investments2
Net accrued performance revenues3
$1.8
(net of giveback and accrued
performance fee compensation)
Investments attributable to Carlyle
$1.4
unitholders4
Loans Payable and Senior Notes5
$1.6
(Pro forma for Sept 2019 debt
issuance)
Drawn revolving credit line
$0
Balance sheet amounts presented exclude the effect of U.S. GAAP consolidation eliminations on investments and accrued performance revenues, as well as cash and debt associated with Carlyle's consolidated funds.
Excludes $405 million of cash that was used to redeem the Preferred Units on October 7, 2019.
Net accrued performance revenues as of September 30, 2019 are net of $63 million in accrued giveback obligations and $2,041 million in accrued performance allocations and investment fee compensation related tonon-controlling interests.
Investments include the $565 million investment in Fortitude Re, excluding the impact of unrealized gains on embedded derivatives included in Fortitude Re's U.S. GAAP financial statements. Investments exclude the equity investments by Carlyle in NGP Energy Capital Management and the portion of CLO investments attributable to Carlyle unitholders that were financed with debt.
Excludes approximately $320 million of loans used to finance investments in CLOs and $293 million of lease liabilities.
KEY BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
($BN, EXCEPT PER ADJUSTED UNIT AMOUNTS)
$3.5
$7.66 /
$6.86 /
unit
$3.0
$7.14 /
unit
$2.5
unit
Net
1.8
Accrued
$2.0
Performance
$3.62 /
1.7
Revenues
$1.5
unit
1.7
$1.0
1.1
1.4
Investments 3
$0.5
0.7
1.2
0.5
$0.0
0.1
(0.4)
(0.6)
(0.6)
Cash/Equivalents
($0.5)
less Debt 3
($1.0)
Q4 2016
Q4 2017
Q4 2018
Q3 2019
36
Our Conversion to Full C-Corp: Best Way To Unlock Shareholder Value
Carlyle will convert to a Corporation as of January 1, 2020
Implementing a fixed $1.00/share dividend for 2020 (current yield: ~4%)
S I M P L E
I N D U S T R Y
V A L U A B L E
F U L LY
M A X I M I Z E S
and
L E A D I N G
recurring
A L I G N E D
index and
transparent
governance
fixed dividend
shareholder
benchmark inclusion
structure
rights
economic rights
opportunity with
improved trading
liquidity
Note: Current yield based on a $1.00 fixed dividend at current share price as of 11/4/19.
37
Conversion to Full C-Corp Produces the Greatest Potential Investor Demand
Conversion Is Expected to Increase
the Eligible Investor Universe…
With the conversion to a "FullC-Corporation," we expect to be added to most potential indices and benchmarks based on our tradeable market capitalization
There is a more than $3 trillion addressable passive index universe and over $4 trillion of active AUM benchmarked to potential indices into which CG shares may be added1
The top 25 financial investors have more than $500 billion2invested in financial stocks with less than $100 million invested in CG, which could increase with C-corp conversion and inclusion into active management benchmarks
We estimate more than $700 million in potential passive investment demand for CG shares; mutual funds benchmarked to Russell and S&P indices could add significantly more demand
Resulting in Meaningful Incremental Active
and Passive Buying Demand
37%
S&P
33%
CRSP
>$700 mm in estimated passive demand
15%
DJI / MSCI /
15%
Other
Russell
Presented for illustrative purposes only.
1)
Source: Nasdaq.
38
2)
Source: Factset.
Key Metrics Summary
Quarterly Data
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Total AUM(1) ($ bn)
195.1
201.5
209.7
212.3
216.5
221.5
222.7
221.8
Corporate Private Equity
72.6
75.0
81.2
81.6
80.8
84.3
83.9
84.1
Real Assets
42.9
44.0
45.4
46.0
45.6
46.2
46.8
44.9
Global Credit
33.3
33.8
35.5
37.4
44.4
45.6
46.6
48.0
Investment Solutions
46.3
48.7
47.6
47.3
45.7
45.4
45.4
44.8
Fee-earning AUM(1) ($ bn)
124.6
125.8
146.5
147.4
159.6
160.0
158.4
158.8
Corporate Private Equity
35.6
35.3
56.3
56.3
62.4
61.9
60.5
61.2
Real Assets
31.6
32.1
31.5
31.6
33.0
32.9
33.2
32.7
Global Credit
27.3
27.8
28.8
30.1
35.2
36.5
35.9
37.1
Investment Solutions
30.2
30.5
29.8
29.5
29.1
28.7
28.8
27.7
Fundraising(2)(3) ($ bn)
24.7
7.7
12.3
6.0
7.1
6.9
3.5
5.7
Corporate Private Equity
19.1
3.9
8.8
1.8
2.4
3.6
0.5
1.9
Real Assets
3.2
1.3
0.7
1.1
2.6
0.6
1.6
0.6
Global Credit
1.7
0.8
2.0
2.0
1.4
1.5
1.0
2.8
Investment Solutions
0.7
1.7
0.7
1.2
0.6
1.2
0.4
0.4
Invested Capital(4) ($ bn)
7.2
4.0
3.5
3.3
11.5
3.4
7.3
3.4
Corporate Private Equity
3.6
0.7
1.6
1.1
7.8
1.1
4.2
1.0
Real Assets
1.6
1.9
0.9
0.8
1.7
0.8
0.9
0.8
Global Credit
0.8
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.4
0.4
0.8
0.7
Investment Solutions
1.2
1.0
0.8
1.3
1.6
1.1
1.4
0.9
Realized Proceeds(4) ($ bn)
8.0
5.6
7.0
6.4
4.9
4.7
4.4
5.7
Corporate Private Equity
3.4
2.7
2.9
1.5
1.7
0.9
1.6
1.1
Real Assets
1.3
1.1
1.4
1.7
0.9
1.6
0.6
1.7
Global Credit
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.2
0.4
0.3
1.0
Investment Solutions
2.9
1.7
2.4
3.1
2.2
1.8
1.9
1.9
Fund Appreciation(5)
5%
3%
5%
3%
(2%)
3%
2%
2%
Corporate Private Equity
8%
4%
3%
1%
(2%)
3%
1%
1%
Real Assets
4%
2%
7%
3%
(7%)
3%
0%
(0%)
Global Credit
1%
2%
3%
1%
(2%)
5%
1%
(2%)
Investment Solutions
3%
4%
8%
5%
2%
3%
4%
7%
Annual Data
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
YTD 2019
Total AUM(1) ($ bn)
194.5
182.6
157.6
195.1
216.5
221.8
Corporate Private Equity
64.7
63.1
50.9
72.6
80.8
84.1
Real Assets
42.3
38.0
34.3
42.9
45.6
44.9
Global Credit
36.7
35.3
29.4
33.3
44.4
48.0
Investment Solutions
50.8
46.2
43.1
46.3
45.7
44.8
Fee-earning AUM(1) ($ bn)
135.6
131.0
115.0
124.6
159.6
158.8
Corporate Private Equity
40.2
40.9
36.3
35.6
62.4
61.2
Real Assets
28.4
30.9
27.5
31.6
33.0
32.7
Global Credit
33.9
31.0
24.1
27.3
35.2
37.1
Investment Solutions
33.1
28.2
27.1
30.2
29.1
27.7
Fundraising(2)(3) ($ bn)
24.3
16.4
8.2
43.3
33.1
16.1
Corporate Private Equity
7.6
8.0
0.8
20.5
17.0
6.0
Real Assets
9.2
3.9
1.2
10.2
5.7
2.7
Global Credit
6.9
2.9
3.5
6.6
6.3
5.3
Investment Solutions
0.5
1.6
2.8
5.9
4.2
2.0
Invested Capital(4) ($ bn)
14.8
14.0
17.9
22.0
22.4
14.2
Corporate Private Equity
6.8
5.3
7.9
11.1
11.3
6.3
Real Assets
2.5
3.1
5.1
4.4
5.2
2.6
Global Credit
0.6
0.6
0.7
2.1
1.2
1.9
Investment Solutions
5.0
5.0
4.3
4.4
4.7
3.5
Realized Proceeds(4) ($ bn)
29.4
29.0
29.4
26.0
24.0
14.8
Corporate Private Equity
14.5
12.9
14.8
11.2
8.8
3.7
Real Assets
4.7
4.8
5.6
4.5
5.1
3.9
Global Credit
0.7
0.5
0.4
0.6
0.8
1.6
Investment Solutions
9.5
10.8
8.6
9.6
9.4
5.6
Fund Appreciation(5)
19%
12%
12%
20%
9%
7%
Corporate Private Equity
23%
13%
11%
32%
5%
5%
Real Assets
(2%)
(3%)
18%
19%
5%
3%
Global Credit
20%
(8%)
(11%)
11%
5%
2%
Investment Solutions
26%
23%
12%
10%
19%
14%
Note: segments may not add to total due to rounding; for definitions of the operating metrics above, please see The Carlyle Group LP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In early 2018, our Global Market Strategies business was renamed to Global Credit.
1)
For purposes of aggregation, funds denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the spot rate as of the end of each period presented.
2)
For purposes of aggregation, commitments denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the spot rate as of the date of closing of such commitment.
3)
Excludes acquisitions.
4)
Amounts represent Carry Fund transactions only (including related coinvestments and separately managed accounts). Does not include hedge funds, mutual funds, structured credit funds, and NGP
5)
Predecessor funds. For purposes of aggregation, transactions denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the average rate for the period presented.
Appreciation / (Depreciation) represents unrealized gain / (losses) for the period on a total return basis before fees and expenses. The percentage of return is calculated as: Ending Remaining Investment FMV
39
plus net investment outflow (sales proceeds minus net purchases) minus Beginning Remaining Investment FMV divided by Beginning Remaining Investment FMV. Excludes external coinvestment.
Summary Financial Results
Pre-tax Segment Measures ($ millions)
Quarterly
Annual
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
2015
2016
2017
2018
YTD 2019
Segment Revenues
Fund Management Fees
391
382
415
385
1,198
1,086
1,081
1,362
1,181
Portfolio Advisory Fees, net and Other
6
6
5
5
33
29
32
31
16
Transaction Fees, net
25
5
10
6
10
31
27
32
20
Total Segment Fee Revenues
422
392
429
396
1,240
1,146
1,140
1,425
1,217
Realized Performance Revenues
112
49
42
118
1,435
1,216
1,085
682
209
Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)
5
4
74
7
(65)
45
(26)
48
85
Interest Income
7
6
6
7
5
10
17
30
18
Total Segment Revenues
545
451
551
528
2,615
2,417
2,216
2,186
1,529
Segment Expenses
Cash-based Compensation and Benefits
193
202
207
194
650
601
658
741
604
Realized Performance Revenues Related Compensation
69
42
21
61
646
591
533
363
124
Total Compensation and Benefits
262
245
228
255
1,296
1,192
1,191
1,103
727
General, Administrative, and Other Indirect Expenses
44
76
80
81
313
484
259
299
237
Depreciation & Amortization Expense
10
10
10
12
26
29
31
35
32
Interest Expense
19
20
20
20
58
61
66
75
59
Total Segment Expenses
335
350
337
367
1,693
1,766
1,546
1,512
1,055
Distributable Earnings
$
211
$
101
$
213
$
161
$
923
$
652
$
670
$
674
$
475
(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues
43
7
21
58
789
625
553
320
86
(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)
5
4
74
7
(65)
45
(26)
48
85
(+) Net Interest
13
14
14
13
53
51
49
44
41
Fee Related Earnings
$
175
$
103
$
133
$
109
$
252
$
33
$
192
$
350
$
345
Per Unit Measures
Distributable Earnings Per Common Unit (after-tax)
$0.57
$0.25
$0.57
$0.41
$2.73
$1.85
$1.88
$1.78
$1.23
Distribution per Common Unit
$0.43
$0.19
$0.43
$0.31
$2.07
$1.55
$1.41
$1.34
$0.93
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019.
40
See "Selected Financial Data" in Carlyle's periodic and annual reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financials
($ millions)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes Adjustments:
Quarterly
Annual
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
2015
2016
2017
2018
YTD 2019
$
61
$
(79)
$ 470
$
542
$
261
$
402
$
45
$
1,132
$
360
$
1,274
Net unrealized performance revenues
55
253
(156)
(82)
126
397
232
(625)
50
(112)
Unrealized principal investment income(1)
(7)
(23)
(239)
(235)
(199)
(42)
(5)
(73)
(49)
(672)
Adjusted unrealized principal investment income from
-
(12)
(27)
(40)
(68)
-
-
-
(12)
(135)
investment in Fortitude Re
Equity-based compensation(2)
52
44
39
38
39
381
343
365
252
117
Acquisition related charges, including amortization of
2
6
12
15
11
289
94
36
22
39
intangibles and impairment
Other non-operating expense (income)
0
0
0
0
0
(7)
(11)
(71)
1
1
Tax (expense) benefit associated with performance revenues
(13)
10
(6)
4
(11)
(15)
(15)
(9)
(2)
(13)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in
(15)
8
5
(40)
(11)
(538)
(41)
(73)
(34)
(46)
Consolidated entities
Reserve for litigation and contingencies
-
-
-
-
-
50
-
(25)
-
-
Lease assignment and termination costs
64
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
67
-
Debt extinguishment costs
8
-
0
-
-
-
-
-
8
0
Corporate conversion costs, severance and other adjustments
3
4
2
11
11
6
10
13
9
23
Distributable Earnings
$
210
$
211
$
101
$
213
$
161
$
923
$
652
$
670
$
674
$
475
(-) Realized Net Performance Revenues
124
43
7
21
58
789
625
553
320
86
(-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss)
7
5
4
74
7
(65)
45
(26)
48
85
(+) Net Interest
10
13
14
14
13
53
51
49
44
41
Fee Related Earnings
$
89
$
175
$
103
$
133
$
109
$
252
$
33
$
192
$
350
$
345
Note: Data as of 9/30/2019.
1)
The three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 include $214 million, $231 million, $229 million and $46 million, respectively, in gains from changes in the
2)
fair value of embedded derivatives at Fortitude Re as a result of accounting principles related to derivatives and hedging.
Equity-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes $3.4 million which is included in principal investment income and general, administrative and other expenses in our U.S.
41
GAAP statement of operations, as well as $0.1 million related to units issued in conjunction with a previous acquisition.
