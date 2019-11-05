Carlyle L P : 2019Q4 CG Public IR presentation (1).pdf 0 11/05/2019 | 11:25am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NOVEMBER 2019 BANK OF AMERICA FUTURE OF FINANCIALS CONFERENCE GLENN YOUNGKIN CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Important Information This presentation has been prepared by The Carlyle Group L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Carlyle") and may only be used for informational purposes only. This presentation may not be referenced, quoted or linked by website, in whole or in part except as agreed to in writing by Carlyle. This presentation provides an overview of Carlyle and is not intended to be taken by, and should not be taken by, any individual recipient as investment advice, a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any security, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase any security. An offer or solicitation for an investment in any investment fund managed or sponsored by Carlyle or its affiliates ("Fund") will occur only through an offering memorandum and related purchase documentation, and subject to the terms and conditions contained in such documents and in such Fund's operative agreements. The offering memorandum relating to any Fund contains additional information about the investment objective, terms and conditions of such Fund, tax information and risk disclosure that should be reviewed prior to making an investment decision regarding a Fund. This presentation is qualified in its entirety by such offering memorandum, which should be read completely before making any investment. An investment in a Fund would be speculative and would involve significant risks. Nothing in this presentation is intended to be taken by, and should not be taken by, any individual recipient as investment advice, a recommendation to buy, hold or sell any security, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase any security. Although the information presented in this presentation has been obtained from sources that Carlyle believes to be reliable, Carlyle makes no representations as to its accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness for any purpose. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete and Carlyle is not responsible for errors and/or omissions with respect to the information contained herein. Unless otherwise expressly stated herein any analysis or outlook relating to the matters discussed herein express Carlyle's views only as of November 5, 2019. Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of Carlyle. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes "forward-looking statements," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "seek," "expect," "anticipate," "forecast," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue," "target," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended 12/31/2018 filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The fund return information reflected in this presentation is not indicative of the performance of The Carlyle Group L.P. and is also not necessarily indicative of the future performance of any particular fund. There can be no assurance that any of Carlyle's funds or its other existing and future funds will achieve similar returns. See "Risk Factors - Risks Related to Our Business Operations - The historical returns attributable to our funds, including those presented in this report, should not be considered as indicative of the future results of our funds or of our future results or of any returns expected on an investment in our common units" in the Annual Report. As used throughout this document, and unless otherwise indicated, "Gross IRR" represents the annualized internal rate of return for the period indicated on limited partner invested capital based on contributions, distributions and unrealized value before management fees, expenses and carried interest, which will reduce returns and, in the aggregate are substantial. "Net IRR" represents the annualized internal rate of return for the period indicated on limited partner invested capital based on contributions, distributions and unrealized value after management fees, expenses and carried interest (but not taxes borne by investors). "Gross MOIC" represents total fair value, before management fees, expenses and carried interest, divided by cumulative invested capital. An investment is considered realized when the investment fund has completely exited, and ceases to own an interest in, the investment. An investment is considered partially realized when the total proceeds received in respect of such investment, including dividends, interest or other distributions and/or return of capital represents at least 85% of invested capital and such investment is not yet fully realized. In considering investment performance information contained in this presentation, prospective investors should bear in mind that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that Carlyle or any Fund will achieve comparable results. Actual realized value of currently unrealized investments will depend on, among other factors, future operating results, the value of the assets and market conditions at the time of disposition, any related transaction costs and the timing and manner of sale, all of which may differ from the assumptions and circumstances on which the current unrealized valuations are based. Accordingly, the actual realized values of unrealized investments may differ materially from the values indicated herein. Unless otherwise specified, LTM, or last twelve months refers to the period of Q4 2018 through Q3 2019, and the prior rolling 12-month period refers to the period Q4 2017 to Q3 2018. This presentation includes comparisons of certain private equity indices to various indexes including certain MSCI indexes (MSCI) and the S&P 500 and other indexes. The private equity indices do not represent the performance of any Fund or family of Funds. Recipients should not infer that any Fund is top quartile. There are significant differences between the types of securities and assets typically acquired by U.S. and global buyout funds, the investments covered by the MSCI, S&P 500 and other indexes. Specifically, U,S. and global buyout funds typically make investments in securities and other assets that have a greater degree of risk and volatility, and less liquidity, than those securities included in these indexes and companies included in the indexes are not subject to certain of the management fees, carried interest or expenses to which investors in U.S. and global buyout funds are typically subject. Comparisons between private equity funds, Carlyle sponsored funds, the MSCI, S&P 500 and other indexes are included for informational purposes only. The private equity returns do not represent the performance of any Fund or family of Funds. Recipients should not infer that any Fund is top quartile. Detailed information about Carlyle's management fees and performance revenues is available in Carlyle's public filings. Please note that certain metrics and projections contained in this Presentation include the Legacy Energy Funds and funds advised by NGP Energy Capital Management. Please note that the Legacy Energy Funds (as defined in Carlyle's public filings), are managed with Riverstone Holdings LLC and its affiliates. Affiliates of both Carlyle and Riverstone act as investment advisers to each of the Legacy Energy Funds. Currently, Carlyle is only entitled to carried interest and management fees in certain funds advised by NGP Energy Capital Management. The NGP Energy Capital Management funds which solely earn management fees are referred to herein as "NGP predecessor funds." For purposes of the non-financial operating and statistical data included in this presentation, including the aggregation of our non-U.S. dollar denominated investment funds, foreign currencies have been converted to U.S. dollars at the spot rate as of the last trading day of the reporting period when presenting period end balances, and the average rate for the period has been utilized when presenting activity during such period. With respect to capital commitments raised in foreign currencies, the conversion to U.S. dollars is based on the exchange rate as of the date of closing of such capital commitment. This presentation includes certain Non-GAAP financial measures, Distributable Earnings ("DE") and Distributable EBITDA. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measured prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see Carlyle's public filings for the definition of "carry funds," "Fee-earning assets under management" or "Fee-earning AUM," (FEAUM), and "Assets under management" or "AUM." 2 THE PRIVATE CAPITAL INDUSTRY IS NO LONGER "ALTERNATIVE" Private Capital Industry Stronger Than Ever Historical Assets Under Management ($billions) 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 $6 trillion+ 10-Year CAGR (2009-1Q 2019): Infrastructure: 16% Private Debt: 12% Natural Resources: 11% Private Equity: 10% Real Estate: 9% Total Private Capital: 10% 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Private Equity Real Estate Infrastructure Private Debt Natural Resources Q1 Source: Preqin accessed October 2019. Data as of 3/31/2019. There is no guarantee that this trend will continue. 4 Private Capital Continues to Outperform Private Equity1 Real Estate2 Private Credit3 POOLED BUYOUT RETURNS (NET) COMPARED TO PUBLIC MARKET EQUIVALENT POOLED REAL ESTATE RETURNS (NET) VS NCREIF PROPERTY INDEX PUBLIC MARKET EQUIVALENT PRIVATE DEBT FUND RETURNS (NET) VS GLOBAL HY INDEX (TOTAL RETURN) 18% +554bps +654bps +897bps 13% +79bps +660bps +230bps 8% (136bps) 3% -2% 1-Year 5-Year 15-Year 1-Year 5-Year 1-Year 5-Year Private Equity Index MSCI World Index Real Estate NCREIF Private Global HY Property Debt Fund Fund Index Index Index Index 1) Cambridge Associates, Buyout & Growth Equity Index & Selected Benchmark Statistics; 3/31/2019. Buyout: Fund Index Summary: Horizon Pooled Return Compared to CA Modified Public Market Equivalent (mPME). Buyout Index Return represent net-returns to Limited Partners. CA Modified Public Market Equivalent (mPME) replicates private investment performance under public market conditions. The public index's shares are purchased & sold according to the private fund cash flow schedule, with distributions calculated in the same proportion as the private fund, & mPME NAV is a function of mPME cash flows 2) & public index returns. Real Estate: Cambridge Associates, Real Estate Index & Selected Benchmark Statistics; 3/31/2019. Fund Index returns are net of fees, expenses, & carried interest. Benchmark return represents the Cambridge 3) Modified Public Market equivalent, which replicates private investment performance under public market conditions. Preqin Quarterly Update: Private Debt Q1 2019. Represent Horizon Net IRRs (Annualized) as of 9/30/2018. Global HY Index Total Returns sourced from S&P Capital IQ; returns as of 9/30/2018. 5 Please see "Important Information" for more information about the use of, & comparisons to, indexes. There is no assurance that this trend will continue. Investment Outperformance Leading to Larger Allocations Which Help Achieve Targeted Investment Returns Investors Expected to Increase or Maintain Allocations in the Longer-Term Private Equity 95% Private Debt 95% Infrastructure 94% Real Estate 90% Natural Resources 88% Maintain Increase Driving Investment Returns For... Teachers Students Government First Retirees & Global Citizens Employees Responders Beneficiaries Source: Preqin Investor Interviews, November 2018. 6 Private Equity Is An Engine for Growth Carlyle's Private Equity Value Creation Relative to Publicly Traded Companies 10.0% 9.0% 720 bps 8.0% 3.5% 7.0% Creation 6.0% 5.0% 3.7% Value 4.0% 3.0% 2.0% 2.9% 1.0% 0.0% S&P Global Broad CPE: Faster Sales CPE: Incremental Market Index: Sales Growth Margin Growth* Impact of Private Capital Support good companies to grow into great companies

Enable businesses to grow by providing access to capital to expand

CapEx to develop or refurbish hundreds of office building, medical centers, warehouses and multi-family apartment buidings

multi-family apartment buidings Modernize public infrastructure

Provide investors with access to some of the world's fastest growing companies *CAGR from Q4 2015 to Q4 2018. Carlyle data representative of all companies in the CPE portfolio from Q4 2015 to Q4 2018. Source: Carlyle Analysis of Proprietary Portfolio Company Data, S&P Capital IQ, September 2019. 7 Please see "Important Information" for more information about the use of, & comparisons to, indexes. There is no assurance that this trend will continue Growth in PE-Backed Companies Mirrors Fall in Public Listings Companies increasingly looking to stay private longer and require private capital to grow Companies 9,000 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 2000 2001 2002 2003 PE-Backed 2004 2005 2006 2007 Company Inventory 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Publicly Listed Companies Source: PitchBook 3Q 2018 M&A Report; CRSP. There is no guarantee these trends will continue. 8 CARLYLE PLATFORM HAS STRONG OPERATING MOMENTUM Carlyle Is A Global Leader In Private Capital Investing Carlyle is diversified across sectors and with industry leading positions Investment Solutions Corporate Private Equity $45 Private Equity and Buyout Real Estate Total AUM: Long dated P/E - Funds Middle Market and - Secondaries $222 billion $84 Growth Capital - Co-investments $48 Available Capital: Global Credit $73 billion Real Assets1 Structured Credit Direct Lending Real Estate Distressed Credit $45 Energy Opportunistic Credit Power Carlyle Aviation Partners Infrastructure Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. See The Carlyle Group L.P.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on fund performance. 10 1) Includes three Energy & Power and Renewable funds jointly advised with Riverstone Holdings, L.L.C. and seven funds advised by NGP Energy Capital Management. Fee-earning AUM Has Accelerated With Significant Fundraising Success FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN) •Fee-earning AUM of $159 billion near record levelsin CPE, Real Assets & Global $200 Core FEAUM CAGR: 10% Credit $175 Total FEAUM CAGR: 4% •Recentlysurpassed multi-year $100 billion $160 $159 $150 $140 $136 $149 $151 fundraising target $131 $125 $123 $125 •Strong Core Fee-earning AUM1CAGR of $115 10% since 2012 $100 $111 $99 •98% of Fee-earning AUM in locked up, $96 $75 $79 long term fund structures not subject to $50 quarterly redemption •$7.6 billion in Pending Fee-earning AUM $25 will activate fees upon fund initiation or $0 capital deployment2 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 3Q19 Core Legacy Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. There is no guarantee these trends will continue. 1) Core excludes Legacy FEAUM which consists of Hedge Funds, Legacy Energy, and Legacy APG / PGGM FEAUM. 2) Pending Fee-earning AUM of $7.6 billion as of 9/30/2019 includes approximately $1.5 billion in fund commitments that will activate as new funds turn on fees. The remaining amount will generally become 11 fee-earning as the commitments are invested. Fee Related Earnings And Margins Moving Higher And We Expect The Trend To Continue Fee Related Earnings growth accelerated over the last few years FRE of $345 million through Q3 2019 positions CG to generate approximately$450 million for FY 2019 & we expect continued growth from here FRE Margin was 28% through Q3 2019 benefiting from high incremental margin revenue, up substantially from the prior 2 years FRE & MARGIN TRENDS1 $500 $500 35% $450 $450 30% ($mm) $400 $350 (%) $350 25% RelatedEarnings $300 $ 318 MarginFRE $250 $345m 20% through $200 $192 Q3 2019 15% Fee $150 10% $100 We are targeting$500 million in annual $50 $124 5% FREover the next couple years and the $0 0% expansion of pre-tax FRE margins to ≥ 2017 2018 2019 Target 30% over the next several years Projection Insurance recoveries FRE (ex recoveries) FRE Margin Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. There is no guarantee that these trends will continue. Reflects Management's views as of 11/5/2019. Please see "Important Information" slides for information about the use of and reliance on projections. 1) 2017 Fee Related Earnings were $192 million, and $124 million net of $68 million in net insurance recoveries. 2018 Fee Related Earnings were $350 million, and $318 million net of $32 million in insurance 12 recoveries. FRE Margins are based on Fee Related Earnings excluding the impact of insurance recoveries. Our Investment Platform Has Produced Industry Leading Performance Revenues And Positioned For Continued Outperformance NET REALIZED PERFORMANCE REVENUE (PER UNIT, 2014-2018 AGGREGATE) $10 NRPR / Unit (5-year total) 50% $8.73 As a % of Current Mkt Cap 45% $8 40% 36% 35% $6 30% 25% $4 20% 15% $2 10% 5% $0 0% CG Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 NET ACCRUED PERFORMANCE REVENUE (PER UNIT, AS OF 3Q 2019) $6 NAPR / Unit 20% 18% 18% % of Mkt Cap $5.12 $5 16% $4 14% 12% $3 10% $2 8% 6% $1 4% 2% $0 0% CG Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019, except market capitalization estimate which is based on share price as of 11/01/2019. Per unit calculations are derived based on units outstanding as of 6/30/2019, sourced from available public disclosures. Net realized performance revenue per unit reflects 2014-2018 aggregate net realized performance revenue divided by units outstanding as of 6/30/2019. Peers include Apollo, ARES, 13 Blackstone and KKR. C-CORP CONVERSION WILL HELP UNLOCK SHAREHOLDER VALUE Conversion to Full C-Corp (Effective January 2020) Will Help Unlock Shareholder Value and Trading Liquidity Expect Significant Index Inclusion in 1H20 Alts Have Seen Significant Uptick in Volume • CRSP Indices - 1Q 2020 % Change in Average Daily • S&P TMI Indices - 1Q 2020 Trading Volume • MSCI Indices - 1Q or 2Q 2020 161% (post BX conversion announcement)1 • Russell Indices - 2Q 2020 • S&P Indices - quarterly rebalance - CG best 96% positioned for inclusion amongst peers, but no 78% guarantee of inclusion 41% 12% -21% -6% APO BX CG HLNE ARES KKR US Equity Daily 1. As of April 18, 2019. Measures average daily trading volume from April 18, 2019 compared to the YTD average until April 17, 2019. Trading Note: There is no guarantee CG will be included in any index family. These views reflect management current expectations as of November 5, 2019 and may be subject to change at any time. Data as of November 4, 2019. 15 Source: Factset, Nasdaq. Carlyle Presents An Attractive Investment Opportunity Platform Growth FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN) +28% $159 $124 Q3 2016 Q3 2019 NET ACCRUED PERFORMANCE REVENUE ($BN) +52% $1.8 $1.2 Q3 2016 Q3 2019 Value1 Technical Improvement PRICE TO 2020E •Carlyle will convert to a 18x 17x 15x 14x Full C-Corp effective 12x January 1, 2020 •Removal of K-1 reporting likely to improve relative attractiveness to Peer Peer Peer Peer CG investors 1 2 3 4 •CG inclusion into indices CONSENSUS EPS GROWTH and benchmarks could (2019E - 2021E) drive significant active 73% and passive buying 54% 50% demand 33% 28% CG Peer Peer Peer Peer 2 1 4 3 1) Source: Factset. Peers include Apollo, ARES, Blackstone, KKR. Consensus EPS growth is calculated as the total EPS growth from 2019E to 2021E. 16 We Are Performing Well And Positioned For Growth Carlyle is aglobal leader in the growing private capital industry We arecommitted to delivering strong results for all of our stakeholders (fund investors, unitholders, employees, our communities) Continuedmargin expansion and growth initiatives driving further FRE growth Latest vintage offlagship investment funds generally tracking in line with predecessor funds, with $1.8 billion of accrued performance revenues underpinningfuture net realized performance revenue growth Our FullC-CorpConversionExpected to Help Unlock Shareholder Value 17 SEGMENT SUMMARIES Corporate Private Equity: Platform Continues to Scale While Maintaining Superior Long Term Performance TOTAL AUM ($BN) FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN) $63 $73 $81 $84 $62 $61 $41 $51 $36 $36 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 Japan Buyout Financial Services Japan Buyout Financial Services $3.4 $1.0 Other $1.5 Other $2.2 CPE¹ Global Partners CPE¹ US Growth $6.8 $2.6 $4.8 US Buyout US Growth $3.5 Asia $84b Buyout $61b US Buyout $38.1 $2.8 $28.4 Asia Global Buyout $9.9 Partners $12.2Europe Buyout Europe Buyout $5.7 $12.2 $10.2 Financial Metrics ($mm) 2016 2017 2018 LTM Q3 2019 Fee Related Earnings $116 $26 $124 $278 Net Realized 588 459 221 55 Performance Revenues Distributable Earnings 739 488 350 309 Key Points Superior, diversified track record

2.4X MOIC on realized and partially realized investments Experience across multiple deployment and exit cycles

Successor funds continue to scale CPE platform

US/Asia/Europe buyout fundraising scaled latest funds by more than 50% $32 bn of Available Capital Deployment of $14.1 bn LTM

Positioned to deliver future performance fees

$52 bn Remaining Fair Value $1.1 bn of Net Accrued Performance Revenue

Note: Data as of 9/30/2019 unless otherwise noted. See The Carlyle Group L.P.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on fund performance. 19 1) Comprised of South America Buyout, Europe Growth, Asia Growth, Sub-Saharan Africa Buyout, CPE Platform Accounts, Peru Buyout, Ireland Buyout and MENA Buyout. Real Assets: Growing Real Estate Platform & Opportunities in Natural Resources, Power and Infrastructure TOTAL AUM ($BN) FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN) $38 $43 $46 $45 $31 $28 $32 $33 $33 $34 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 Power Power $2.1 Legacy Legacy Infrastructure $1.6 Energy US Real Infrastructure Energy US Real $2.1 $2.9 $2.5 Estate $2.2 Estate $33b $9.9 NGP Energy $45b$16.4 $12.2 NGP Energy Int'l Real Estate $11.6 Int'l Real Estate $1.9 Int'l Energy $2.5 Int'l Energy $6.7 $3.1 Financial Metrics ($mm) 2016 2017 2018 LTM Q3 2019 Fee Related Earnings $69 $52 $121 $143 Net Realized 16 50 84 62 Performance Revenues Distributable Earnings 49 25 207 272 Key Points US Real Estate business delivering strong performance

Strong performance (13% LTM appreciation) and substantial scaling in opportunistic funds Core Plus market an attractive opportunity to leverage USRE expertise

Natural Resources actively deploying capital In Challenging Markets

Invested Capital of $1.8 bn over the LTM International Energy (+10% LTM appreciation) performing well despite industry headwinds

Global Infrastructure opportunity

New global infrastructure fund well positioned to take advantage of massive need for domestic and international private investment in infrastructure

Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. 20 Global Credit: Significant Growth Potential as We Build a Larger Diversified Credit Platform TOTAL AUM ($BN) $44 $48 $29 $33 $26 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 Direct Lending Carry $4.9 Funds Aviation $11.0 $6.3 $48b CLOs $25.7 FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN) $35 $37 $24 $27 $23 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 Direct Lending Carry Aviation $3.1 Funds $4.6$6.1 $37b CLOs $23.4 Key Points Focused on enhancing and scaling Global Credit platform •Private credit accelerating as an asset class •New credit teams capable of managing much higher AUM •Growth via organic/inorganic means to address significant white space Solid core platform •$26 bn US/Europe CLO business with strong fee margins •Direct Lending AUM of $4.9 bn with 68% of portfolio in a first lien position2 •Latest vintage Distressed Credit fund Financial Metrics ($mm) 2016 2017 2018 LTM Q3 2019 Fee Related Earnings $(175) $82 $72 $76 Net Realized 19 40 5 3 Performance Revenues Distributable Earnings (157) 127 78 77 significantly larger than predecessor fund Launch or acquire new capabilities • Opportunistic credit • Infrastructure Credit • Carlyle Aviation Partners Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. (1) 2015 Total AUM and Fee-earning AUM reflect breakout of the former hedge fund platform. 2) 2016, 2017 and 2018 include net (charges)/recoveries of $(175) million, $68 million 21 and $32 million, respectively, associated with our commodities business. (2) First lien statistics for BDC I. Investment Solutions: Successful Fundraising Efforts & Consistent Strong Performance Support Future Upside Potential TOTAL AUM ($BN) FEE-EARNING AUM ($BN) $46 $43 $46 $46 $45 $30 $29 $28 $27 $28 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 Metropolitan Metropolitan $2.4 $2.1 AlpInvest - AlpInvest - Co-Investments AlpInvest - AlpInvest - Co-Investments $9.2 $45b $5.3 $28b Primary & Other¹ Primary & Other¹ AlpInvest - $22.9 $12.5 AlpInvest - Secondary Secondary $10.3 $7.9 Financial Metrics ($mm) 2016 2017 2018 LTM Q3 2019 Fee Related Earnings $23 $32 $34 $24 Net Realized 2 3 10 9 Performance Revenues Distributable Earnings 20 30 39 28 Key Points AlpInvest has great investment performance with performance fee upside

12% net IRR & 1.6x MOIC with LTM appreciation of 16% 2 Performance revenues well positioned to improve as post acquisition European waterfall funds mature

Effective management fee rate should rise over time

New commitments from third party investors have higher fee yield than prior AUM Expect older/low fee commitments to drive FEAUM runoff over next few years

Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. See The Carlyle Group L.P.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on fund performance. 1) Includes Mezzanine funds. 22 2) Includes impact from foreign exchange gain/loss in underlying fund investments. APPENDIX Exceptional Investment Performance Is Our Primary Goal LTM CARRY FUND APPRECIATION VS MAJOR EQUITY INDEX PERFORMANCE1 20% 15% 15% 10% 5% 5% 3% 1% 0% -2% -4% -5% CPE RA GC IS Total MSCI ACWI Carry Fund Appreciation outpaced the MSCI ACWI by ~700 basis points over the LTM

over the LTM Realized/Partially Realized CPE investments generated a 2.4x MOIC & 27% Gross IRR since inception

since inception 61% of Remaining Fair Value in CPE/RA/GC carry funds accruing performance revenue as of 9/30/19

TCG BDC dividend yield of 10% on NAV 2

dividend yield of 10% on NAV Exceptional CLO performance with default rates of 0.7%/1.6% for US/EU CLOs 3 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. See The Carlyle Group L.P.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more information on fund performance. 1) Appreciation/(Depreciation) represents unrealized gain/(loss) for the period on a total return basis before fees and expenses. The percentage of return is calculated as: ending remaining investment fair market value plus net investment outflow (sales proceeds minus net purchases) minus beginning remaining investment fair market value divided by beginning remaining investment fair market value. Fund only, does not include co-investment. The MSCI ACWI - All Cap Index represents the performance of the MSCI All Country World Index across all market capitalization sizes of the global equity market. Please see the "Important Information" slide for more information related to comparisons with indices. 2) Reflects latest annualized dividend for BDC 1 divided by 2Q19 reported NAV. 3) Inception to date default rate for U.S. (since 1999) and Europe CLOs (since 24 2005). CPE's Proven, Disciplined Investment Process Drives Strong Results Portfolio Construction In Today's Challenging Investment Environment Find or create growth not tied solely to GDP Growth

Earnings growth strong enough to offset multiple contraction

Build a portfolio to perform during continued slow GDP growth or modest economic downturn

Management talent and depth must be world class

Maintain appropriate diversification

Pursue exit opportunities while valuations are favorable REALIZED & PARTIALLY REALIZED INVESTMENTS US/EU/ASIA BUYOUT Equity Invested Gain/(Loss) $64 $25 $15 $5 $8 < 1x($4) 1-2x 2x+ # of Realized/Partially Realized Investments 192 Total Equity Invested $46 bn Average Deal MOIC 1 2.6x Median Deal MOIC 1 2.1x Note: Data as of 6/30/2019. Represents realized and partially realized deals in Carlyle Partners, Carlyle Europe Partners and Carlyle Asia Partners since inception. Includes fund and external coinvestment. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there is no guarantee these trends will continue. 25 1) Reflects the simple average and median of individual investment multiples without weighting for investment size Many Of Our Largest Fund Families Have Consistently Delivered Strong Performance Inception Year Committed Capital (bn) Gross IRR Net IRR Total MOIC Carlyle Partners IV (U.S.) 2004 $7.9 16% 13% 2.4x Carlyle Partners V (U.S.) 2007 $13.7 18% 14% 2.1x Carlyle Partners VI (U.S.) 2012 $13.0 15% 10% 1.5x Carlyle Partners VII (U.S.) 2018 $18.5 NM NM 1.0x Carlyle Asia Partners II 2006 $1.8 11% 8% 1.9x Carlyle Asia Partners III 2008 $2.6 17% 11% 1.8x Carlyle Asia Partners IV 2012 $3.9 12% 8% 1.4x Carlyle Asia Partners V 2018 $6.6 NM NM 1.2x Carlyle Europe Partners II 2003 €1.8 36% 20% 2.0x Carlyle Europe Partners III 2006 €5.3 19% 14% 2.3x Carlyle Europe Partners IV 2013 €3.7 14% 8% 1.3x Carlyle Europe Partners V 2018 €6.3 NM NM 1.0x Carlyle Realty Partners V (U.S.) 2006 $3.0 13% 9% 1.8x Carlyle Realty Partners VI (U.S.) 2010 $2.3 28% 19% 1.8x Carlyle Realty Partners VII (U.S.) 2014 $4.2 21% 14% 1.6x Carlyle Realty Partners VIII (U.S.) 2017 $5.5 NM NM 1.1x Natural Gas Partners X 2012 $3.6 4% 1% 1.1x Natural Gas Partners XI 2014 $5.3 12% 8% 1.3x Natural Gas Partners XII 2017 $4.3 NM NM 1.1x Carlyle International Energy Partners I 2013 $2.5 26% 14% 1.6x Carlyle International Energy Partners II 2019 $1.6 N/A N/A N/A Carlyle Strategic Partners II 2007 $1.4 17% 11% 1.8x Carlyle Strategic Partners III 2011 $0.7 26% 16% 1.6x Carlyle Strategic Partners IV 2016 $2.5 NM NM 1.2x Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Does not represent all Carlyle carry funds. For a full list of the firm's significant funds and information about their performance, see information in our latest earnings release or quarterly or annual reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Bold represents funds currently in the investment period. 26 1) CIEP II is currently in fundraising; Committed Capital reflects fundraising to date. Diversified Investment Platform Creates The Opportunity For Larger Committed Capital Per Strategy FLAGSHIP PE FUND COMMITMENTS ($BN) $33.6 $28.3 $25.6 $24.7 $22.0 $18.8 $18.4$18.1 Prior Vintage Current Vintage Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Carlyle US Carlyle Europe Carlyle Asia Carlyle Japan Carlyle's geographically diverse fund structure (relative to a single large global fund) enables us to collectively raise more capital and diversification provides better likelihood of generating performance fees Presented for illustrative purposes only. Source: Company filings. Peer commitments include flagship global buyout funds, as well as any comparable buyout funds focused on Europe or Asia. 27 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. FRE Growth Supported By A Growing Carry Fund Investment Platform Fund Commitments for Major CPE/RA/GC Carry Funds ~ 30-40%+ +40% $49 bn $35 bn Prior Generation¹ 2013-16 Vintage Funds² Next Generation³ Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. Reflects Management's views as of 11/5/2019. Please see "Important Information" slides for information about the use of and reliance on projections. There is no guarantee these trends will continue. 1) Prior Generation of funds includes direct predecessors to Current Generation where applicable. 2) Current Generation of funds includes: CP VI, CEP IV, CAP IV, CJP III, CGFSP II, CEOF II, CETP III, CGP, CRP VII, NGP XI, CIEP, CPP II, CSP IV, CEMOF II. 3) Next Generation of funds includes follow on funds for Current Generation as well as new fund families and new product initiatives. There is no assurance these trends will continue or that we will be able to 28 raise the capital required to achieve these targets. Scaling and Broadening Global Credit Will Support FRE Growth Global Credit now generates more than $300 million in annual run-rate management fees, up 25% YoY

run-rate management fees, up 25% YoY Continue to build out capabilities to manage larger amounts of capital

Fortitude relationship is expected to help Global Credit develop incremental scale

Launch/acquire new funds & products

Opportunistic Credit New Direct Lending funds and vehicles Managed Accounts

Leverage functional platform to scale broadening investment capabilities AUM: $48 BILLION Loans & Structured Credit $26.7 Direct Lending $4.9 Aviation Opportunistic Credit $6.3 $2.9 Distressed Credit Energy Credit $3.4$3.7 GLOBAL CREDIT AUM1 $44 $48 $33 $29 $26 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q3 2019 Legacy H/F platform Global Credit AUM (ex HFs) Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. 29 1) 2015 Total AUM reflects breakout of the former hedge fund platform. Breadth Of Fundraising Resources And Capabilities Drive New Investor Relationships Team of more than 100 fundraising employees across all regions

across all regions More than 2,600 fund investors from 94 countries

from 94 countries More than 410 new fund investors over the past 3 years have committed $8.8 billion

over the past 3 years have committed $8.8 billion 76% of fund investor capital is invested across six or more carry funds, up from 50% in 2006 GROSS FUNDRAISING SINCE Q1 2016 $106 billion $44 $26 $20 $17 CPE GC RA IS DIVERSE SOURCE OF CAPITAL COMMITMENTS Banks Other Insurance 4% 3% 6% Corporations Public Pensions 1% Fund of Funds & Agencies 47% 6% High Net Worth 14% Endowments 2% Corporate Pensions CROSS SELLING ACROSS FUNDS1 % OF $ COMMITMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE FUNDS > 20 funds 6% 11 - 20 funds 16% 39% 6 - 10 funds 28% 19% 2 - 5 funds 41% 18% 18% 4% Sovereign 1 fund 9% 6% Wealth Funds 12% 2006 9/30/2019 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. Number of fund investors for prior years is shown as of September 30thof each year. 30 1) Percentage of capital committed by investors to active carry funds, segmented by the number of active carry funds in which the investors were committed as of 12/31/2006 and 9/30/2019. Deployment Has Increased As Our Investment Platform Has Grown Invested Capital ($ billions) All Carry Funds $25.7 $22.0 $22.4 $17.9 $14.8 $14.0 Investment $12.8 $12.3 Solutions Global Credit Real Assets Corporate Private Equity 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM Q3 2019 31 Diverse Investment Activity Across Carry Funds And Credit Despite Competitive Global Markets LTM Total Investment Activity ($ billions) Carry Fund Deployment: $25.7 Credit Investment Activity (Non-Carry Fund): $6.4 $14.1 $2.0 Other CPE $2.1 Europe Buyout $0.9 Asia Buyout $2.6 $9.1 $4.2 US Buyout $3.8 $0.9 Other $1.3 Energy $2.1 US RE $2.3 Middle Market Lending Obligations CLO Issuance & Resets Global Credit Carry Funds $5.1 $0.3 Real Estate $1.7 Co-Invests $1.7 Secondaries $1.4 Funds Corporate Private Equity Real Assets Global Credit Investment Solutions Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. 32 Remaining Fair Value Concentrated Among Relatively Newer Private Investments REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CPE/RA/GC CARRY FUND PORTFOLIO1- $83 BILLION RFV AGED 4 OR MORE YEARS HAS DECLINED, LEADING TO A YOUNGER PORTFOLIO 37% 6% 0-2 Public years 31% 26% 36% 2-4 94% years Private >4 26%years VintagePublic/Private 3Q163Q19 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. 1) Remaining Fair Value reflects the unrealized carrying value of investments for all carry funds and related vehicles, the aggregate collateral balance of our CLOs and the gross asset value of our business 33 development companies. Totals may not sum due to rounding. Annual Realized Proceeds Slowing In The Short Term, But Record Level Of Remaining Fair Value Highlights Positive Future Opportunity REALIZED PROCEEDS ($BN, ALL CARRY FUNDS) 29.4 29.0 29.4 25.3 25.4 26.0 24.0 19.7 Invest Solutions Global Credit Real Assets CPE 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 LTM Q3 2019 REMAINING FAIR VALUE OF CAPITAL ($BN, ALL CPE/RA/GC CARRY FUNDS) $83 $79 $71 $63 $63 $60$60 $56 4Q12 4Q13 4Q14 4Q15 4Q16 4Q17 4Q18 3Q19 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. There is no guarantee these trends will continue. 34 Investment Metrics Support Growing Future Performance Revenue TOTAL AUM ($BN) +31% $222 $169 Q3 2016 Q3 2019 NET ACCRUED PERFORMANCE REVENUE ($BN) +52% $1.8 $1.2 Q3 2016 Q3 2019 REMAINING FAIR VALUE ($BN) CPE/RA/GC CARRY FUNDS +49% $83 $56 Q3 2016 Q3 2019 AVAILABLE CAPITAL ($BN) +33% $73 $54 Q3 2016 Q3 2019 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. There is no guarantee these trends will continue. 35 Strong Balance Sheet With Growing Value Per Unit Key Balance Sheet Items1($bn) 9/30/2019 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Corporate $1.1 Treasury Investments2 Net accrued performance revenues3 $1.8 (net of giveback and accrued performance fee compensation) Investments attributable to Carlyle $1.4 unitholders4 Loans Payable and Senior Notes5 $1.6 (Pro forma for Sept 2019 debt issuance) Drawn revolving credit line $0 Balance sheet amounts presented exclude the effect of U.S. GAAP consolidation eliminations on investments and accrued performance revenues, as well as cash and debt associated with Carlyle's consolidated funds. Excludes $405 million of cash that was used to redeem the Preferred Units on October 7, 2019. Net accrued performance revenues as of September 30, 2019 are net of $63 million in accrued giveback obligations and $2,041 million in accrued performance allocations and investment fee compensation related to non-controlling interests. Investments include the $565 million investment in Fortitude Re, excluding the impact of unrealized gains on embedded derivatives included in Fortitude Re's U.S. GAAP financial statements. Investments exclude the equity investments by Carlyle in NGP Energy Capital Management and the portion of CLO investments attributable to Carlyle unitholders that were financed with debt. Excludes approximately $320 million of loans used to finance investments in CLOs and $293 million of lease liabilities. KEY BALANCE SHEET ITEMS ($BN, EXCEPT PER ADJUSTED UNIT AMOUNTS) $3.5 $7.66 / $6.86 / unit $3.0 $7.14 / unit $2.5 unit Net 1.8 Accrued $2.0 Performance $3.62 / 1.7 Revenues $1.5 unit 1.7 $1.0 1.1 1.4 Investments 3 $0.5 0.7 1.2 0.5 $0.0 0.1 (0.4) (0.6) (0.6) Cash/Equivalents ($0.5) less Debt 3 ($1.0) Q4 2016 Q4 2017 Q4 2018 Q3 2019 36 Our Conversion to Full C-Corp: Best Way To Unlock Shareholder Value Carlyle will convert to a Corporation as of January 1, 2020

Implementing a fixed $1.00/share dividend for 2020 (current yield: ~4%) S I M P L E I N D U S T R Y V A L U A B L E F U L LY M A X I M I Z E S and L E A D I N G recurring A L I G N E D index and transparent governance fixed dividend shareholder benchmark inclusion structure rights economic rights opportunity with improved trading liquidity Note: Current yield based on a $1.00 fixed dividend at current share price as of 11/4/19. 37 Conversion to Full C-Corp Produces the Greatest Potential Investor Demand Conversion Is Expected to Increase the Eligible Investor Universe… With the conversion to a "Full C-Corporation," we expect to be added to most potential indices and benchmarks based on our tradeable market capitalization

C-Corporation," we expect to be added to most potential indices and benchmarks based on our tradeable market capitalization There is a more than $3 trillion addressable passive index universe and over $4 trillion of active AUM benchmarked to potential indices into which CG shares may be added 1

The top 25 financial investors have more than $500 billion 2 invested in financial stocks with less than $100 million invested in CG, which could increase with C-corp conversion and inclusion into active management benchmarks

invested in financial stocks with less than $100 million invested in CG, which could increase with C-corp conversion and inclusion into active management benchmarks We estimate more than $700 million in potential passive investment demand for CG shares; mutual funds benchmarked to Russell and S&P indices could add significantly more demand Resulting in Meaningful Incremental Active and Passive Buying Demand 37% S&P 33% CRSP >$700 mm in estimated passive demand 15% DJI / MSCI / 15% Other Russell Presented for illustrative purposes only. 1) Source: Nasdaq. 38 2) Source: Factset. Key Metrics Summary Quarterly Data 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Total AUM(1) ($ bn) 195.1 201.5 209.7 212.3 216.5 221.5 222.7 221.8 Corporate Private Equity 72.6 75.0 81.2 81.6 80.8 84.3 83.9 84.1 Real Assets 42.9 44.0 45.4 46.0 45.6 46.2 46.8 44.9 Global Credit 33.3 33.8 35.5 37.4 44.4 45.6 46.6 48.0 Investment Solutions 46.3 48.7 47.6 47.3 45.7 45.4 45.4 44.8 Fee-earning AUM(1) ($ bn) 124.6 125.8 146.5 147.4 159.6 160.0 158.4 158.8 Corporate Private Equity 35.6 35.3 56.3 56.3 62.4 61.9 60.5 61.2 Real Assets 31.6 32.1 31.5 31.6 33.0 32.9 33.2 32.7 Global Credit 27.3 27.8 28.8 30.1 35.2 36.5 35.9 37.1 Investment Solutions 30.2 30.5 29.8 29.5 29.1 28.7 28.8 27.7 Fundraising(2)(3) ($ bn) 24.7 7.7 12.3 6.0 7.1 6.9 3.5 5.7 Corporate Private Equity 19.1 3.9 8.8 1.8 2.4 3.6 0.5 1.9 Real Assets 3.2 1.3 0.7 1.1 2.6 0.6 1.6 0.6 Global Credit 1.7 0.8 2.0 2.0 1.4 1.5 1.0 2.8 Investment Solutions 0.7 1.7 0.7 1.2 0.6 1.2 0.4 0.4 Invested Capital(4) ($ bn) 7.2 4.0 3.5 3.3 11.5 3.4 7.3 3.4 Corporate Private Equity 3.6 0.7 1.6 1.1 7.8 1.1 4.2 1.0 Real Assets 1.6 1.9 0.9 0.8 1.7 0.8 0.9 0.8 Global Credit 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.8 0.7 Investment Solutions 1.2 1.0 0.8 1.3 1.6 1.1 1.4 0.9 Realized Proceeds(4) ($ bn) 8.0 5.6 7.0 6.4 4.9 4.7 4.4 5.7 Corporate Private Equity 3.4 2.7 2.9 1.5 1.7 0.9 1.6 1.1 Real Assets 1.3 1.1 1.4 1.7 0.9 1.6 0.6 1.7 Global Credit 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.3 1.0 Investment Solutions 2.9 1.7 2.4 3.1 2.2 1.8 1.9 1.9 Fund Appreciation(5) 5% 3% 5% 3% (2%) 3% 2% 2% Corporate Private Equity 8% 4% 3% 1% (2%) 3% 1% 1% Real Assets 4% 2% 7% 3% (7%) 3% 0% (0%) Global Credit 1% 2% 3% 1% (2%) 5% 1% (2%) Investment Solutions 3% 4% 8% 5% 2% 3% 4% 7% Annual Data 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD 2019 Total AUM(1) ($ bn) 194.5 182.6 157.6 195.1 216.5 221.8 Corporate Private Equity 64.7 63.1 50.9 72.6 80.8 84.1 Real Assets 42.3 38.0 34.3 42.9 45.6 44.9 Global Credit 36.7 35.3 29.4 33.3 44.4 48.0 Investment Solutions 50.8 46.2 43.1 46.3 45.7 44.8 Fee-earning AUM(1) ($ bn) 135.6 131.0 115.0 124.6 159.6 158.8 Corporate Private Equity 40.2 40.9 36.3 35.6 62.4 61.2 Real Assets 28.4 30.9 27.5 31.6 33.0 32.7 Global Credit 33.9 31.0 24.1 27.3 35.2 37.1 Investment Solutions 33.1 28.2 27.1 30.2 29.1 27.7 Fundraising(2)(3) ($ bn) 24.3 16.4 8.2 43.3 33.1 16.1 Corporate Private Equity 7.6 8.0 0.8 20.5 17.0 6.0 Real Assets 9.2 3.9 1.2 10.2 5.7 2.7 Global Credit 6.9 2.9 3.5 6.6 6.3 5.3 Investment Solutions 0.5 1.6 2.8 5.9 4.2 2.0 Invested Capital(4) ($ bn) 14.8 14.0 17.9 22.0 22.4 14.2 Corporate Private Equity 6.8 5.3 7.9 11.1 11.3 6.3 Real Assets 2.5 3.1 5.1 4.4 5.2 2.6 Global Credit 0.6 0.6 0.7 2.1 1.2 1.9 Investment Solutions 5.0 5.0 4.3 4.4 4.7 3.5 Realized Proceeds(4) ($ bn) 29.4 29.0 29.4 26.0 24.0 14.8 Corporate Private Equity 14.5 12.9 14.8 11.2 8.8 3.7 Real Assets 4.7 4.8 5.6 4.5 5.1 3.9 Global Credit 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.6 Investment Solutions 9.5 10.8 8.6 9.6 9.4 5.6 Fund Appreciation(5) 19% 12% 12% 20% 9% 7% Corporate Private Equity 23% 13% 11% 32% 5% 5% Real Assets (2%) (3%) 18% 19% 5% 3% Global Credit 20% (8%) (11%) 11% 5% 2% Investment Solutions 26% 23% 12% 10% 19% 14% Note: segments may not add to total due to rounding; for definitions of the operating metrics above, please see The Carlyle Group LP's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In early 2018, our Global Market Strategies business was renamed to Global Credit. 1) For purposes of aggregation, funds denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the spot rate as of the end of each period presented. 2) For purposes of aggregation, commitments denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the spot rate as of the date of closing of such commitment. 3) Excludes acquisitions. 4) Amounts represent Carry Fund transactions only (including related coinvestments and separately managed accounts). Does not include hedge funds, mutual funds, structured credit funds, and NGP 5) Predecessor funds. For purposes of aggregation, transactions denominated in a currency other than U.S. Dollars have been converted at the average rate for the period presented. Appreciation / (Depreciation) represents unrealized gain / (losses) for the period on a total return basis before fees and expenses. The percentage of return is calculated as: Ending Remaining Investment FMV 39 plus net investment outflow (sales proceeds minus net purchases) minus Beginning Remaining Investment FMV divided by Beginning Remaining Investment FMV. Excludes external coinvestment. Summary Financial Results Pre-tax Segment Measures ($ millions) Quarterly Annual 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD 2019 Segment Revenues Fund Management Fees 391 382 415 385 1,198 1,086 1,081 1,362 1,181 Portfolio Advisory Fees, net and Other 6 6 5 5 33 29 32 31 16 Transaction Fees, net 25 5 10 6 10 31 27 32 20 Total Segment Fee Revenues 422 392 429 396 1,240 1,146 1,140 1,425 1,217 Realized Performance Revenues 112 49 42 118 1,435 1,216 1,085 682 209 Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) 5 4 74 7 (65) 45 (26) 48 85 Interest Income 7 6 6 7 5 10 17 30 18 Total Segment Revenues 545 451 551 528 2,615 2,417 2,216 2,186 1,529 Segment Expenses Cash-based Compensation and Benefits 193 202 207 194 650 601 658 741 604 Realized Performance Revenues Related Compensation 69 42 21 61 646 591 533 363 124 Total Compensation and Benefits 262 245 228 255 1,296 1,192 1,191 1,103 727 General, Administrative, and Other Indirect Expenses 44 76 80 81 313 484 259 299 237 Depreciation & Amortization Expense 10 10 10 12 26 29 31 35 32 Interest Expense 19 20 20 20 58 61 66 75 59 Total Segment Expenses 335 350 337 367 1,693 1,766 1,546 1,512 1,055 Distributable Earnings $ 211 $ 101 $ 213 $ 161 $ 923 $ 652 $ 670 $ 674 $ 475 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 43 7 21 58 789 625 553 320 86 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) 5 4 74 7 (65) 45 (26) 48 85 (+) Net Interest 13 14 14 13 53 51 49 44 41 Fee Related Earnings $ 175 $ 103 $ 133 $ 109 $ 252 $ 33 $ 192 $ 350 $ 345 Per Unit Measures Distributable Earnings Per Common Unit (after-tax) $0.57 $0.25 $0.57 $0.41 $2.73 $1.85 $1.88 $1.78 $1.23 Distribution per Common Unit $0.43 $0.19 $0.43 $0.31 $2.07 $1.55 $1.41 $1.34 $0.93 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. 40 See "Selected Financial Data" in Carlyle's periodic and annual reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financials ($ millions) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes Adjustments: Quarterly Annual 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD 2019 $ 61 $ (79) $ 470 $ 542 $ 261 $ 402 $ 45 $ 1,132 $ 360 $ 1,274 Net unrealized performance revenues 55 253 (156) (82) 126 397 232 (625) 50 (112) Unrealized principal investment income(1) (7) (23) (239) (235) (199) (42) (5) (73) (49) (672) Adjusted unrealized principal investment income from - (12) (27) (40) (68) - - - (12) (135) investment in Fortitude Re Equity-based compensation(2) 52 44 39 38 39 381 343 365 252 117 Acquisition related charges, including amortization of 2 6 12 15 11 289 94 36 22 39 intangibles and impairment Other non-operating expense (income) 0 0 0 0 0 (7) (11) (71) 1 1 Tax (expense) benefit associated with performance revenues (13) 10 (6) 4 (11) (15) (15) (9) (2) (13) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in (15) 8 5 (40) (11) (538) (41) (73) (34) (46) Consolidated entities Reserve for litigation and contingencies - - - - - 50 - (25) - - Lease assignment and termination costs 64 - - - - - - - 67 - Debt extinguishment costs 8 - 0 - - - - - 8 0 Corporate conversion costs, severance and other adjustments 3 4 2 11 11 6 10 13 9 23 Distributable Earnings $ 210 $ 211 $ 101 $ 213 $ 161 $ 923 $ 652 $ 670 $ 674 $ 475 (-) Realized Net Performance Revenues 124 43 7 21 58 789 625 553 320 86 (-) Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss) 7 5 4 74 7 (65) 45 (26) 48 85 (+) Net Interest 10 13 14 14 13 53 51 49 44 41 Fee Related Earnings $ 89 $ 175 $ 103 $ 133 $ 109 $ 252 $ 33 $ 192 $ 350 $ 345 Note: Data as of 9/30/2019. 1) The three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 include $214 million, $231 million, $229 million and $46 million, respectively, in gains from changes in the 2) fair value of embedded derivatives at Fortitude Re as a result of accounting principles related to derivatives and hedging. Equity-based compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes $3.4 million which is included in principal investment income and general, administrative and other expenses in our U.S. 41 GAAP statement of operations, as well as $0.1 million related to units issued in conjunction with a previous acquisition. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 16:24:04 UTC 0 Latest news on CARLYLE GROUP L.P. 11:25a CARLYLE L P : 2019Q4 CG Public IR presentation (1).pdf PU 11/01 CARLYLE L P : The Carlyle Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Glenn Youngkin to Pre.. PU 11/01 Deutsche Bahn in exclusive talks with Carlyle for Arriva sale RE 11/01 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ 10/31 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ 10/31 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day DJ 10/31 CARLYLE L P : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re.. AQ 10/31 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ 10/31 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day DJ 10/31 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day DJ