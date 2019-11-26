Log in
CARLYLE GROUP L.P.

CARLYLE GROUP L.P.

(CG)
  Report  
News 


Carlyle L P : The Carlyle Group Co-Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York

0
11/26/2019 | 09:53am EST

Washington, DC - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that its Co-Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at approximately 10:50 AM EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Carlyle's website at ir.carlyle.com. A replay will be available on the same site following the event.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $222 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices across six continents.

Contacts:

Public Market Investor Relations

Daniel Harris

Phone: 212-813-4527

daniel.harris@carlyle.com

Media

Christa Zipf

Phone: 212-813-4578

christa.zipf@carlyle.com

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 14:52:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 064 M
EBIT 2019 872 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 894 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 3 389 M
Chart CARLYLE GROUP L.P.
Duration : Period :
Carlyle Group L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLYLE GROUP L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 29,68  $
Last Close Price 28,90  $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLYLE GROUP L.P.83.49%3 389
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.76.01%34 596
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC32.78%28 644
LEGAL & GENERAL21.39%21 485
AMUNDI48.40%15 065
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-5.66%13 936
