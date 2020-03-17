Annual Shareholders' Meeting of March 30, 2020:

procedures for participating and voting

within the context of the coronavirus epidemic

Paris, March 17, 2020 - 5.45 pm CET

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, notifies its shareholders and the financial community as a whole of the procedures for participating in and voting at its Annual Shareholders' Meeting within the context of the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic.

Following the measures announced by the French government aimed at minimizing the impact of the epidemic, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of CARMAT, initially due to take place at the Business Center Edouard VII in the 9th arrondissement of Paris at 10 am on Monday March 30, 2020, can no longer take place in person.

This Shareholders' Meeting will therefore now be held as a web conference at the same time, 10 am on March 30 (only in French). You will receive a link to log in to the conference via a separate release as soon as possible.

You will be able to follow the management presentation thanks to this web conference and ask any questions you may have via the web platform during the Q&A session, but online voting will not be possible during this conference.

Therefore, if you are a CARMAT shareholder and wish to vote on the resolutions, you are invited to:

either send a proxy to the Company

or vote by correspondence

by using the voting form available on the CARMAT website, in accordance with the terms indicated in the Notice of Meeting published in the BALO official journal on February 24, 2020.

We apologize for these changes, which are due to factors beyond our control.

All the documents pertaining to this Shareholders' Meeting are available on request from the Company, and can also be found on its website: go to Investors / Documentation / Regulated Information and choose Shareholders' Meeting.

About CARMAT: the world's most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stageheart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue

associated with heart disease, the world's leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards® heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

