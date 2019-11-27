Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Carmat    ALCAR   FR0010907956

CARMAT

(ALCAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CARMAT : Appoints Alexandre Eleonore as Director of Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:01am EST

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005762/en/

CARMAT appoints Alexandre Eleonore as Director of Manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)

CARMAT appoints Alexandre Eleonore as Director of Manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart project, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announced the appointment of Mr Alexandre Eleonore as Director of Manufacturing.

Alexandre Eleonore is a confirmed industry expert with a strong background in operational management. He graduated from the Sevenans Polytechnic Institute, now UTBM (Université de Technologie Belfort-Montbéliard), and spent the first part of his career in leading automotive equipment manufacturers such as Faurecia and Plastic Omnium. After 10 years in this sector, he joined the Sorin group in 2009, which became Microport CRM, one of the world's leading players in the treatment of cardiac rhythm disorders. He became Vice President Operations & Customer Service and implemented cost improvement plans, thanks to his knowledge of lean manufacturing and industrial process automation.

“Joining CARMAT and its teams is obvious to me. Following the excellent work done with the first prostheses, it is now a matter of preparing the large-scale production of one of the most complex medical devices ever invented. It is both a technical and a human challenge to establish the right industrial processes that will enable us to meet market demand,” said Alexandre Eleonore, Director of Manufacturing of CARMAT.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Alexandre Eleonore to our management team. As Director of Manufacturing, his role will be to develop the processes related to the ramp-up of the Bois-d'Arcy site, while working on reducing the production costs of the prosthesis, in line with the continued transformation of CARMAT into an industrial and commercial company. His dual expertise in major industrial sectors such as automotive and health will be a key advantage for the commercial phase, which will require the production of several hundred prostheses per year with a high level of quality.”

●●●

About CARMAT: the world’s most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world’s leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards® heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiological artificial heart: given its size, the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the CARMAT total artificial heart could, assuming the clinical trials are successful, potentially save the lives of thousands of patients each year with no risk of rejection and with a good quality of life.

A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of €33 million.

Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Matra Défense SAS (subsidiary of the Airbus Group), Professor Alain Carpentier, the Centre Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue, Truffle Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD (Air Liquide’s venture capital investor), CorNovum (an investment holding company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the French State), the family offices of Pierre Bastid (Lohas), of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings S.R.L.), of the Gaspard family (Corely Belgium SPRL and Bratya SPRL) and of M. Pierre-Edouard Stérin (BAD 21 SPRL), Groupe Therabel as well as the thousands of institutional and individual shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.

For more information: www.carmatsa.com

●●●

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

●●●

DISCLAIMER

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT ("the Company") in any country. This press release contains forward‐looking statements that relate to the Company’s objectives. Such forward‐looking statements are based solely on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and involve risk and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether the Company will be successful in implementing its strategies, whether there will be continued growth in the relevant market and demand for the Company’s products, new products or technological developments introduced by competitors, and risks associated with managing growth. The Company’s objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be achieved for any of these reasons or due to other risks and uncertainties.

No guarantee can be given as to any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent risks, including those described in the Document de Référence registration document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number D.19-0135 on March 12, 2019, as well as changes in economic conditions, the financial markets or the markets in which CARMAT operates. In particular, no guarantee can be given concerning the Company’s ability to finalize the development, validation and industrialization of the prosthesis and the equipment required for its use, to manufacture the prostheses, satisfy the requirements of the ANSM, enroll patients, obtain satisfactory clinical results, perform the clinical trials and tests required for CE marking and to obtain the CE mark. CARMAT products are currently exclusively used within the framework of clinical trials.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARMAT
01:01aCARMAT : Appoints Alexandre Eleonore as Director of Manufacturing
BU
11/19CARMAT : granted authorization to resume the PIVOTAL study in the Czech Republic
BU
11/14CARMAT : Invited to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
BU
11/06CARMAT : The Feedback After 6 Years and 8 Months of Cumulative Support Shows a C..
BU
09/23CARMAT : Invited to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference in N..
BU
09/19CARMAT : announces the success of its 60 million Reserved Offering for speciali..
BU
09/18CARMAT : Launches a Capital Raise of a Minimum of 50m Reserved for Specialized ..
BU
09/18CARMAT : Reports Its 2019 Half-year Results and Confirms Its Main Development Ta..
BU
09/12CARMAT : announces FDA conditional approval to initiate US clinical feasibility ..
BU
08/28CARMAT : Receives Approval to Resume Patient Enrollment in the PIVOTAL Study in ..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,23 M
EBIT 2019 -44,8 M
Net income 2019 -44,6 M
Finance 2019 21,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,68x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,84x
EV / Sales2019 948x
EV / Sales2020 109x
Capitalization 241 M
Chart CARMAT
Duration : Period :
Carmat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARMAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 23,45  €
Last Close Price 19,14  €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Piat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Garnier Chairman
Pascale d'Arbonneau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Marc Grimmé Director-Research & Development
Piet Jansen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARMAT-18.55%265
STRYKER CORPORATION29.16%76 041
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC18.20%19 552
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.8.45%3 746
GLAUKOS CORPORATION12.66%2 704
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.67.46%1 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group