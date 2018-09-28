CARMAT : reports its 2018 half-year results and provides an update on its developments

Regulatory News:
CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer
of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart project, aiming to
provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage
biventricular heart failure, today announced its results for the first
half of the year at June 30, 20181 and provides an update on
its developments.
Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, commented: “The
first half of 2018 was marked by a significant acceleration of our
project, as we have so far completed the enrollment of half of the
patients in the PIVOTAL study and reached a decisive industrialization
milestone with the opening of our new manufacturing site. The PIVOTAL
study has now moved into its second phase. Indeed, the first phase of
this study showed the ability of our prosthesis to provide effective
support to patients suffering from end-stage heart failure. Furthermore,
the successful heart transplant of the first Kazakh patient, after 8
months of support provided by the CARMAT heart, demonstrates that the
latter can also be used in patients suffering from comorbidities that
prevent an immediate transplant.
Beyond this success, one of the main lessons lies in the fact that
the size of our bioprosthesis allows us to target a broader patient
population than initially expected, as it has been correctly implanted
in patients with a smaller thorax size.
Today, we are at a turning point in our project, and are delighted to
be able to count on the expertise of the medical teams who are
accompanying us in France and abroad. Our objective is to move forward
towards the completion of the PIVOTAL study at a dynamic and controlled
pace, and we continue our efforts to expand the study to other leading
European centers, as well as our discussions with the FDA to obtain the
approval to initiate a feasibility study in the United States by the end
of the year.”
1 First-half accounts were approved by the Board on September
27, 2018, and have been the subject of a limited review by the statutory
auditors.
CARMAT recorded no revenue over the first half of 2018, as its total
artificial heart project is still in clinical development. The CE
marking process, which is a prerequisite to marketing the product in
Europe, is progressing in line with the Company’s expectations.
In the first half of 2018, operating expenses increased by 37% to €20.1
million, driven by a number of developments undertaken during the half
year, and in particular:
-
progress in the CE marking process, with the finalization of all
technical modules;
-
preparatory work for the opening of the new manufacturing site in
Bois-d’Arcy, now operational;
-
the ramping up of the PIVOTAL study, with the training of the teams
from the international investigation centers involved in the study and
the acceleration in patient enrollment.
|
|
|
|
|
|
In €
|
|
30/06/2018
|
|
30/06/2017
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
Operating subsidies
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
Other operating income
(reversal of provision)
|
|
708,481
|
|
|
Total operating income
|
|
708,481
|
|
7,000
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases and external expenses
|
|
13,652,764
|
|
10,686,047
|
Salaries and benefits
|
|
5,343,558
|
|
3,496,632
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
1,106,148
|
|
538,583
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
20,102,470
|
|
14,721,262
|
Operating profit/loss
|
|
-19,393,989
|
|
-14,714,262
|
Financial profit/loss
|
|
-455,421
|
|
-679,814
|
Exceptional items
|
|
-2,692
|
|
-18,752
|
Research tax credit
|
|
986,532
|
|
1,318,578
|
Net profit/loss
|
|
-18,865,570
|
|
-14,094,250
Once the financial loss (-€455.4 thousand), exceptional items (-€2.7
thousand) and Research Tax Credit (€1.0 million) are taken into account,
the net loss at June 30, 2018 was €18.9 million, versus a loss of €14.1
million over the six months to June 30, 2017.
-
Strong financial structure
Cash and marketable cash instruments totaled €44.0 million at June 30,
2018, versus €60.7 million at December 31, 2017, due to:
-
cash burn of €20.7 million over the first half of 2018;
-
drawdowns on the second tranche of the contingent equity line
subscribed to with Kepler Cheuvreux, for a gross total of €4.0
million. Given the expiry of the initial contract and in order to
continue to benefit from an equity financing reserve, CARMAT2
has signed a new contract, under identical conditions3 and
for a sum equal to the unused balance, i.e. €25 million, with Kepler
Cheuvreux, again acting as financial intermediary. This additional
financing ability, to which Kepler Cheuvreux has committed to
subscribe to on its own initiative providing the contractual
conditions are respected, may be adjusted by the Company in accordance
with its requirements and market conditions over the coming 36 months4.
This operation did not require a prospectus to be submitted to the AMF
for a visa.
2 In accordance with the 8th resolution approved
by the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 5, 2018
3 Shares
will be issued on the basis of the volume-weighted average share price
over the two trading days preceding each issue, minus a maximum discount
of 6.0%
These financial resources will allow the Company to continue its
industrial and clinical development until it receives CE marking
expected in 2019.
-
PIVOTAL study continuing in line with the aim of completing patient
enrollment by end-2018
-
Enrollment in the 1st part of the study
has been completed
In July 2018, CARMAT announced that patient enrollment in the first part
of the PIVOTAL study had been completed, corresponding to the inclusion
of the 10th patient, out of 20 planned for the entire study.
During this first phase, the Company was able to gather important
information for its remaining clinical development:
-
the bioprosthesis fulfilled its role in accordance with the
requirements of the clinical protocol;
-
the surgical procedures, 100% successful, showed that the size of the
bioprosthesis – equivalent to that of a sick heart – could adapt even
to a smaller patient thorax. Initial assumptions, indicating anatomic
compatibility for 86% of men and 14% of women, are now considered very
conservative;
-
the National Research Center for Cardiac Surgery (Astana,
Kazakhstan) surgical teams successfully carried out the first heart
transplant on a patient who benefited from the CARMAT heart for 8
months. This procedure, a world first, highlighted the possibility of
using the CARMAT bioprosthesis not only as a definitive therapy, but
also as a treatment option while awaiting a transplant (a bridge to
transplantation), significantly expanding the targeted patient
population. The feasibility of the bridge to transplantation was
confirmed by a second heart transplant performed by the Astana teams
in a patient who had benefited from the CARMAT bioprosthesis for 5
months.
-
Start of the 2nd part of the study in the
3 approved countries
Following the analysis of the clinical data available to date on the
first 10 patients, the health authorities of the countries participating
in the trials have approved the continuation of the PIVOTAL study
without any changes in the protocol.
Patient enrollment in the second part of the study has therefore begun
in the investigation centers, under the control of Principal
Investigator, Professor Ivan Netuka (Director of the Cardiovascular
Surgery Department at the IKEM institute, Prague, Czech Republic), and
Co-Principal Investigator, Professor Finn Gustafsson (Rigshospitalet,
Copenhagen, Denmark).
Furthermore, CARMAT is still working intensely to expand the PIVOTAL
study to other European countries and complete the implantations at the
end of 2018.
-
Enrichment of the PIVOTAL study learning curve
To date, 11 patients have been treated, i.e. over 50% of the planned
number of patients in the study. The efforts of the clinical team are
focused on enrolling patients that best meet the inclusion criteria in
order to complete the study in line with the schedule and maximize the
chances of success.
The CARMAT heart cumulative support time has reached 3 years 5 months.
This accumulated experience shows the ability of the CARMAT technology
to offer numerous benefits to patients, as well as the stability of its
performances observed so far:
-
the 1-month survival rate is 91%, versus 75% in the feasibility study,
which can be explained by the generally less compromised clinical
profile of patients than previously;
-
surgery time has been reduced to 5 hours (versus almost 7 hours for
the first three implants) with just 2 hours 40 minutes of
extracorporeal circulation (versus close to 3 hours 30 minutes for the
first three implants);
-
the time before leaving intensive therapy has been cut to 6 days;
-
the hospitalization time before patients can return home has been
reduced to 35 days.
4 Should the entire equity line be utilized, a shareholder
with a 1.00% stake in CARMAT beforehand would see this stake reduced to
0.91% on a non-diluted basis
-
Transformation of CARMAT into an industrial and commercial company
-
Certification of the Bois-d’Arcy manufacturing plant
Following the recent certification of its new automated manufacturing
site in Bois-d'Arcy, near Paris, CARMAT now has an industrial site that
meets the highest technological standards enabling it to produce up to
800 prostheses a year at full capacity. The assembly of the hybrid
membranes with the help of industrial robots is already performed on
site.
-
Development of remote patient monitoring
In order to ensure a better therapeutic follow-up, CARMAT has initiated
the development of a remote monitoring solution to record the cardiac
parameters of patients as well as the CARMAT heart function data
remotely. This solution was developed in collaboration with WISNAM
(Acireale - Italy), an expert in the field of connected objects.
-
Ongoing restructuring of the teams
CARMAT recently announced the appointment of Thierry Dupoux, previously
Worldwide Vice President of Quality Assurance at LivaNova, as Senior
Director of Quality Assurance. Following the appointments of a Marketing
Manager and a Director of Manufacturing last year, the Company is thus
continuing to expand its managerial team in key positions with experts
who will support its transformation into an industrial and commercial
company.
About CARMAT: the world’s most advanced total artificial heart project
A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to
eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated
with heart disease, the world’s leading cause of death: chronic and
acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial
heart, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart
transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from
irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the
20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the
United States.
The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the
medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world
for inventing Carpentier-Edwards® heart valves, which are the
most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group,
world aerospace leader.
Imitating the natural heart: given its size, the choice of
structural materials and its innovative physiological functions,
CARMAT’s total artificial heart could, assuming the necessary clinical
trials are successful, potentially benefit the lives of thousands of
patients a year with no risk of rejection and with a good quality of
life.
A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the
backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest
subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of €33 million.
Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Airbus
Group (Matra Défense), Professor Alain Carpentier, the Centre
Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue,Truffle Capital, a leading European
venture capital firm, ALIAD (Air Liquide’s venture capital investor),
CorNovum (an investment holding company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the
French State), the family offices of Pierre Bastid (Lohas) and of Dr.
Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings S.R.L.), Groupe Therabel as well as
the thousands of institutional and individual shareholders who have
placed their trust in CARMAT.
For more information: www.carmatsa.com
Name: CARMAT
ISIN code: FR0010907956
Ticker: ALCAR
