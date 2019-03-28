CARMAT : to Present the Positive Interim Results of the First Part of the PIVOTAL Study at the 39th ISHLT Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida

To date, the CARMAT total artificial heart has achieved a record 13 months of continuous individual support within the framework of the study

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announced its participation to the 39th annual meeting of the ISHLT – International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation, one of the world’s largest forums in this field, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, from April 3 to 6, 2019.

At this event, Dr. Piet Jansen, Medical Director of CARMAT, will present the positive interim results of the first part of the PIVOTAL study, published last January, during the “Advances in Short- and Long-Term Mechanical Circulatory Support - What’s Next?” symposium.

“The ISHLT annual meeting is an excellent platform to share the clinical results of the first cohort of 10 patients included in the PIVOTAL study with international cardiology experts. Our previous publication in the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, the official journal of the ISHLT, which focused on data from our feasibility study, generated much enthusiasm, and we are delighted to be able to provide new clinical elements to further support, with more hindsight, the potential benefits of the CARMAT TAH for treating patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure. To date, we are pleased to announce that our prosthesis has achieved, within the framework of the PIVOTAL study, a record 13 months of individual support, and 5 years 10 months of cumulative support in the 11 implanted patients”, said Dr. Piet Jansen, Medical Director of CARMAT.

Pr. Ivan Netuka, Professor of Cardiac Surgery and Chairman of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, IKEM, Prague, Czech Republic and Principal Investigator of the second cohort of the PIVOTAL study, commented: “the support experience exceeding one year in our patient provides him an enjoyable life at his home environment and offers a viable therapeutic alternative for patients not eligible to receive a donor heart”.

Information on the Session:

Symposium: Advances in Short- and Long-Term Mechanical Circulatory Support - What’s Next?

Session: The Future of Total Heart Replacement – CARMAT Perspective

Date: Thursday April 4, 2019

Time: 4:55 – 5:15 pm

Location: Loews Meeting Complex, Grand Caribbean 1-7

