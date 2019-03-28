CARMAT : to Present the Positive Interim Results of the First Part of the PIVOTAL Study at the 39th ISHLT Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida

To date, the CARMAT total artificial heart has achieved a record 13
months of continuous individual support within the framework of the study
Regulatory News:
CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer
of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a
therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage
biventricular heart failure, today announced its participation to the 39th
annual meeting of the ISHLT
– International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation, one of
the world’s largest forums in this field, which will take place in
Orlando, Florida, from April 3 to 6, 2019.
At this event, Dr. Piet Jansen, Medical Director of CARMAT, will present
the positive interim results of the first part of the PIVOTAL study,
published last January, during the “Advances in Short- and Long-Term
Mechanical Circulatory Support - What’s Next?” symposium.
“The ISHLT annual meeting is an excellent platform to share the
clinical results of the first cohort of 10 patients included in the
PIVOTAL study with international cardiology experts. Our previous
publication in the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, the
official journal of the ISHLT, which focused on data from our
feasibility study, generated much enthusiasm, and we are delighted to be
able to provide new clinical elements to further support, with more
hindsight, the potential benefits of the CARMAT TAH for treating
patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure. To date,
we are pleased to announce that our prosthesis has achieved, within the
framework of the PIVOTAL study, a record 13 months of individual
support, and 5 years 10 months of cumulative support in the 11 implanted
patients”, said Dr. Piet Jansen, Medical Director of CARMAT.
Pr. Ivan Netuka, Professor of Cardiac Surgery and Chairman of the
Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, IKEM, Prague, Czech Republic and
Principal Investigator of the second cohort of the PIVOTAL study,
commented: “the support experience exceeding one year in our
patient provides him an enjoyable life at his home environment and
offers a viable therapeutic alternative for patients not eligible to
receive a donor heart”.
Information on the Session:
Symposium: Advances in Short-
and Long-Term Mechanical Circulatory Support - What’s Next?
Session:
The Future of Total Heart Replacement – CARMAT Perspective
Date:
Thursday April 4, 2019
Time: 4:55 – 5:15 pm
Location: Loews
Meeting Complex, Grand Caribbean 1-7
●●●
Name: CARMAT
ISIN code: FR0010907956
Ticker: ALCAR
●●●
DISCLAIMER
This press release and the information
contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or
a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT
("the Company") in any country. This press release contains
forward‐looking statements that relate to the Company’s objectives. Such
forward‐looking statements are based solely on the current expectations
and assumptions of the Company’s management and involve risk and
uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without
limitation, whether the Company will be successful in implementing its
strategies, whether there will be continued growth in the relevant
market and demand for the Company’s products, new products or
technological developments introduced by competitors, and risks
associated with managing growth. The Company’s objectives as mentioned
in this press release may not be achieved for any of these reasons or
due to other risks and uncertainties.
No guarantee can be given as to any of the events anticipated by the
forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent risks,
including those described in the Document de Référence
registration document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
under number D.19-0135 on March 12, 2019, as well as changes in economic
conditions, the financial markets or the markets in which CARMAT
operates. In particular, no guarantee can be given concerning the
Company’s ability to finalize the development, validation and
industrialization of the prosthesis and the equipment required for its
use, to manufacture the prostheses, satisfy the requirements of the
ANSM, enroll patients, obtain satisfactory clinical results, perform the
clinical trials and tests required for CE marking and to obtain the CE
mark. CARMAT products are currently exclusively used within the
framework of clinical trials.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005500/en/