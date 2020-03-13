Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Carmat    ALCAR   FR0010907956

CARMAT

(ALCAR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 03/13 12:35:16 pm
15.9 EUR   -0.63%
01:40pCARMAT : Universal registration document
PU
01:30pCARMAT : Mise à disposition du Document d'enregistrement universel
PU
12:46pCARMAT :  Availability of the Universal Registration Document
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carmat : Mise à disposition du Document d'enregistrement universel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Availability of the Universal registration document

Paris, March 13, 2020 - 5:45 pm CET

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, notifies its shareholders and the entire financial community that its Universal registration document, including in particular the 2019 annual financial report, was submitted to the French stock market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on March 13, 2020.

It is available for consultation on the following websites:

  • CARMAT website, under the section Investors / Documentation / Regulated information; and
  • the website of the AMF (in French): www.amf-france.org

●●●

About CARMAT: the world's most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stageheart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue

associated with heart disease, the world's leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards® heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiological artificial heart: given its size, the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the CARMAT total artificial heart could, assuming the clinical trials are successful, potentially save the lives of thousands of patients each year with no risk of rejection and with a good quality of life.

A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of €33 million.

Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Matra Défense SAS (subsidiary of the Airbus Group), Professor Alain Carpentier, the Centre Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue, Truffle Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD (Air Liquide's venture capital investor), CorNovum (an investment holding company held 50-50by Bpifrance and the French State), the family offices of Pierre Bastid (Lohas), of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings S.R.L.), of the Gaspard family (Corely Belgium SPRL and Bratya SPRL) and of M. Pierre-EdouardStérin (BAD 21 SPRL), Groupe Therabel as well as the thousands of institutional and individual shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.

1/2

For more information: www.carmatsa.com

CARMAT

Alize RP

NewCap

Stéphane Piat

Press Relations

Investor Relations &

Chief Executive Officer

Strategic Communication

Caroline Carmagnol

Pascale d'Arbonneau

Dusan Oresansky

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 6 64 18 99 59

Alexia Faure

Tel.: +33 1 39 45 64 50

carmat@alizerp.com

contact@carmatsas.com

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

carmat@newcap.eu

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

●●●

DISCLAIMER

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT ("the Company") in any country. This press release contains forwardlooking statements that relate to the Company's objectives. Such forwardlooking statements are based solely on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve risk and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether the Company will be successful in implementing its strategies, whether there will be continued growth in the relevant market and demand for the Company's products, new products or technological developments introduced by competitors, and risks associated with managing growth. The Company's objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be achieved for any of these reasons or due to other risks and uncertainties.

No guarantee can be given as to any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent risks, including those described in the Universal registration document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 13, 2020 under number D.20-0126 as well as changes in economic conditions, the financial markets or the markets in which CARMAT operates. In particular, no guarantee can be given concerning the Company's ability to finalize the development, validation and industrialization of the prosthesis and the equipment required for its use, to manufacture the prostheses, satisfy the requirements of the ANSM, enroll patients, obtain satisfactory clinical results, perform the clinical trials and tests required for CE marking and to obtain the CE mark. CARMAT products are currently exclusively used within the framework of clinical trials.

2/2

Disclaimer

Carmat SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 17:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARMAT
01:40pCARMAT : Universal registration document
PU
01:30pCARMAT : Mise à disposition du Document d'enregistrement universel
PU
12:46pCARMAT :  Availability of the Universal Registration Document
BU
03/10CARMAT : Announces that It Has Achieved Record Individual Support of 2 Years Wit..
BU
02/17CARMAT : Confirms the Submission of a “forfait Innovation” Dossier i..
BU
02/12CARMAT : Reports Its 2019 Annual Results and Confirms Its 2020 Objectives
BU
02/12CARMAT : Annual results
CO
02/05CARMAT : Announces FDA Full Approval to Initiate US Clinical Feasibility Study o..
BU
01/07CARMAT : 2020 Financial Calendar
PU
01/07CARMAT : 2020 Financial Calendar
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 0,23 M
EBIT 2019 -44,8 M
Net income 2019 -44,6 M
Finance 2019 21,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,91x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,35x
EV / Sales2019 779x
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 201 M
Chart CARMAT
Duration : Period :
Carmat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARMAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,63  €
Last Close Price 16,00  €
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Piat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Garnier Chairman
Pascale d'Arbonneau Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Marc Grimmé Director-Research & Development
Piet Jansen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARMAT-17.01%223
STRYKER CORPORATION-26.53%57 778
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-28.02%14 411
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-4.17%3 759
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-35.89%1 710
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-9.03%1 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group