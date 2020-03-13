Log in
CarMax : Response to COVID-19

03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

RICHMOND, Virginia (March 13, 2020) - At CarMax, our top priority is the health and safety of our associates and our customers. We are actively monitoring the impacts of the global and domestic spread of COVID-19 and are putting processes in place to reduce the risk of exposure.

Those steps include:

  • Implementing increased cleaning efforts using a powerful sanitizer with a focus on high-touch areas.
  • Encouraging associates to stay home when sick.
  • Encouraging associates in corporate locations who can work from home to do so.
  • Ceasing associate business air and train travel until further notice.
  • Canceling associate conference attendance through April.
  • Encouraging associates to keep us informed of international and cruise travel.
  • Providing associates with practical advice to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Encouraging associates to alert us if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 so we can assist them and help protect other associates and our customers.

We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments closely and adjust policies and procedures as needed to best support our associates, customers and communities.

Latest Updates
We are not aware of a confirmed case of coronavirus among CarMax Associates at this time.

Additional Information
Currently, CarMax has implemented pay policies that will support associates with pay for up to two-weeks if we must close any locations or if associates are quarantined but not diagnosed with COVID-19, and we will continue to evaluate options.

To support our communities during this challenging time, CarMax is doubling associate donations to disaster relief organizations, including the American Red Cross, Good360 and the Emergency Assistance Fund.

About CarMax
CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and is currently rolling out an omni-channel experience, providing customers the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 210 stores nationwide, and during FY19 sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. With more than 25,000 associates, CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Media Contact
Jennifer Bartusiak, CarMax Public Relations
pr@carmax.com

Disclaimer

CarMax Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:44:06 UTC
