CarMax : Response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Virginia (March 13, 2020) - At CarMax, our top priority is the health and safety of our associates and our customers. We are actively monitoring the impacts of the global and domestic spread of COVID-19 and are putting processes in place to reduce the risk of exposure.

Those steps include:

Implementing increased cleaning efforts using a powerful sanitizer with a focus on high-touch areas.

Encouraging associates to stay home when sick.

Encouraging associates in corporate locations who can work from home to do so.

Ceasing associate business air and train travel until further notice.

Canceling associate conference attendance through April.

Encouraging associates to keep us informed of international and cruise travel.

Providing associates with practical advice to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Encouraging associates to alert us if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 so we can assist them and help protect other associates and our customers.

We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments closely and adjust policies and procedures as needed to best support our associates, customers and communities.

Latest Updates

We are not aware of a confirmed case of coronavirus among CarMax Associates at this time.

Additional Information

Currently, CarMax has implemented pay policies that will support associates with pay for up to two-weeks if we must close any locations or if associates are quarantined but not diagnosed with COVID-19, and we will continue to evaluate options.

To support our communities during this challenging time, CarMax is doubling associate donations to disaster relief organizations, including the American Red Cross, Good360 and the Emergency Assistance Fund.

