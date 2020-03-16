CarMax : Response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Virginia (UPDATED - March 16, 2020) - At CarMax, our top priority is the health and safety of our associates and our customers. We've put measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We will continue to actively monitor developments and governmental guidance and will take action to reduce the spread of the virus.

Latest updates

The majority of CarMax's 215 stores nationwide remain open to meet the needs of our customers.

However, we have closed the following locations as of 3/17/20 through 4/7/20 to adhere to specific county requirements.

2750 Stoneridge Dr., Pleasanton, CA

44100 Christy St., Fremont, CA

750 West Capitol Expy., San Jose, CA

401 Serramonte Blvd., Colma, CA

77 Chilpancingo Pkwy., Pleasant Hill, CA

Precautions we are taking

Implementing enhanced cleaning measures using a powerful sanitizer with targeted focus on high-touch areas, including tabletops, waiting areas, children's play areas, door handles, restrooms, and other high traffic areas.

Going 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.

Instructing associates to stay home if they feel ill.

Requiring associates to alert us if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 so we can assist them and help protect other associates and our customers.

Prohibiting all associate business air and train travel until further notice.

Prohibiting all associate conference and large event attendance, as well as cancelling internal events.

Encouraging associates in corporate locations who can work from home to do so.

Encouraging associates to keep us informed of international and cruise travel.

Providing associates with practical advice to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Taking care of our associates and communities

Associates who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will be paid in accordance with our medical leave and other applicable benefits policies. We will pay our associates for up to 14 days if we must close any locations or if associates are required to be quarantined.

We are partners with the American Red Cross and Good360 and support them in their response to COVID-19. CarMax is doubling associate donations to these and other disaster relief organizations to support our communities during this challenging time.

Taking care of our customers

CarMax is working hard to ensure we can support our customers' transportation needs during these circumstances.

CarMax Auto Finance customers who have been negatively impacted by illness due to COVID-19 and need additional assistance with their account should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612.

Customers can test drive a vehicle alone at all open locations if they don't feel comfortable taking a test drive with an associate.

Many CarMax stores offer expedited pickup, which allows customers to do more of the car buying process online in advance and spend less time in store.

We also offer home delivery at many of our locations, where customers can choose to complete the car-buying experience from home and have the vehicle delivered by a CarMax associate.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and is currently rolling out an omni-channel experience, providing customers the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 210 stores nationwide, and during FY19 sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. With more than 25,000 associates, CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Bartusiak, CarMax Public Relations

pr@carmax.com